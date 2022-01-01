- Home
Trillium Brewing - Fenway
No reviews yet
401 Park Drive
Boston, MA 02215
4-Packs (Fenway)
Vicinity 4pk Cans
**Double IPA - 8% abv** Originally brewed in celebration of the first anniversary of Row 34, our favorite Fort Point oyster bar and craft-beer purveyor, Vicinity highlights a neighborhood collaboration of passion and vision. The beer's appearance is a yellow straw-color, with a significant haze. Heavy citrus aromas of pineapple, orange flesh and mango dance on the nose and palate. The pilsner malt provides a medium body and wraps up each sip with a slight balancing bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
DDH Trailside IPA 4pk Cans
**Double Dry Hopped India Pale Ale - 6.8% abv** DDH Trailside is the amped-up version of the original with a double dose of Citra & Strata in the dry hop. Pouring a hazy, golden yellow, DDH Trailside is a fine-tuned take on the classic citrus-meets-tropical Trillium profile. Keeping an eye toward new possibilities with Strata, while retaining the core elements of what works best in Citra, the aroma is a stunning display of smile-inducing hop saturation. Fresh-peeled clementine, tangelo, and candied Meyer lemon notes are complemented by overripe pineapple, mango nectar, and fuzzy peach. Its juice-forward, no doubt; but an underlying ruby red grapefruit bitterness keeps us reaching back for more. Characteristically soft and palate-coating, we hope you enjoy DDH Trailside while exploring the beauty of Blue Hills and beyond. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Pilsner 4pk Cans
**Pilsner - 4.7% abv** Our traditional Pilsner is the result of a continued, iterative focus on lager brewing. This fine-tuned, German-influenced recipe features classic lager yeast, a grain bill of primarily Bohemian floor-malted pilsner malt, plus Hallertau Magnum and Saaz hops and extended lagering in our horizontal tanks.Pilsner pours a glimmering straw color with a fluffy white head. Aromas of whole grain bread crust and a touch of satisfying malt character hit the nose. These flavors follow on the palate, with a balanced sweetness and subtle, noble hop bite. A crisp finish keeps this medium bodied beer refreshing and easy to drink. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Pier 4pk Cans
**Pale Ale - 6.7% abv** Brewed with 30% wheat, this hoppy, golden American ale features Galaxy and Citra in the dry hop. Bright aromatics of overripe peach, orange rind, and green, herbal hops flood the nose while balanced flavors of tropical fruit, citrus, and creamy wheat excite the palate. Refreshingly light bodied with a soft, fluffy mouthfeel, Pier finishes dry with a slightly mineral bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Calamansi, Orange, Tangerine & Mandarin 4pk Cans
**Belierner Weisse with Calamansi, Orange, Tangerine & Mandarin - 4.2% abv** Summer sunshine & ripe citrus are a match made in heaven. Pouring a gorgeous sunrise orange with a slight haze, the nose is incredibly vibrant. Juicy Calamansi, with its exotic mix of lemon, tangerine, and passionfruit aromas burst out of the glass. As the beer opens up, pure orange delight overcomes the palate. Medium-bodied, a touch sweet, and highly refreshing, Daily Serving: Calamansi, Orange, Tangerine, and Mandarin is an absolute treat to drink. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Boat Under Train Under Car Under Plane 4pk Cans
**Pale Ale - 5.5% abv** In celebration of Boston’s iconic Regatta weekend, we grabbed some oars and hit the Charles with our friends at Hydrow to create a hydrating pale ale for apres race refreshment! Pouring a shimmering hazy gold, the nose is greeted with poignant aromas of creamy mango purée, candied orange, tropical papaya, and under ripe pineapple. Boat Under Train Under Car Under Plane's delicate mouthfeel accentuates dynamic flavors of juicy apricot, sticky cantaloupe, and pulpy grapefruit with a touch of guava. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Deciduous: Autumn Lager 4pk Cans
**Autumn Lager - 5.2% abv** We brew Deciduous to welcome the return of Autumn and to celebrate New England's changing foliage. Inspired by the dynamic New England climate, we recalibrate and evolve our recipe annually to produce a new iteration each Fall. For our 2022 version, we debut an infinitely drinkable Autumn Lager. Pouring a gorgeous dark amber color with light brown highlights, the nose is as complex as it is inviting. Clean, rich malt-forward aromas of graham cracker, bread crust, and delicate chocolate waft from the glass. With each sip, we tease out secondary notes of caramel, slight toffee, and toasted cereal grains. Light-bodied finishing with a refreshing bitterness, Deciduous 2022 is the beer we'll enjoy by the bonfire, on the trails, and at our tables all fall long. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Agerasia 4pk Cans
**India Pale Lager - 6.5% abv** Golden yellow with slight haze, Agerasia pops with bright citrus aromatics of mandarin orange and zesty lemon alongside tropical undertones. For the grist, we leaned heavily into our shared values of showcasing local agricultural systems by integrating Trillium Farm Jimmy Red Corn & Riverbend Bloody Butcher Corn Malt for enhanced complexity & smooth drinkability. Dry, crisp, and light-bodied, Agerasia finishes with a touch of sweetness and a highly refreshing bitter snap. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Wayward Woodchuck 4pk Cans
**IPA - 7% abv** Wayward Woodchuck highlights a medley of Chinook, Rakau, and Amarillo hops. Sunflower gold in appearance with minimal haze, an aromatic blend of bright citrus, dank resin, and vibrant pine is gracefully grounded by a clean malt presence, and soft, grassy bitterness. Dry and incredibly enjoyable. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Dialed-In: Pinot Gris 4pk Cans
**Double IPA with Pinot Gris Grape Juice - 8.5% abv** This iteration of Dialed-In is a fresh, juicy Double IPA intensively dry hopped with Citra and El Dorado. Pouring a vibrant, hazy gold, aromas of white wine, tropical fruit, and citrus swirl around the nose. Upfront flavors of grassy hop, lime zest, and pineapple coincide with vinous notes from the mid-fermentation addition of Pinot Gris juice. Soft and creamy with moderate bitterness, Dialed-In: Pinot Gris is medium-bodied with a crisp, dry finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Apple Cider 4pk Cans
**Berliner Weisse with Apple Cider - 4% abv** Pouring a warm bronze color, prevalent aromas of bittersweet apple are complemented by subtle, nuanced notes of grilled pineapple, summer melon, baking spices, and a kiss of strawberry. Daily Serving: Apple Cider finishes well-balanced, with a touch of residual sweetness and soft acidity. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Passion Fruit, Orange Peel & Guava 4pk Cans
**Berliner Weisse with Passion Fruit, Orange Peel & Guava - 4.5% abv** While we love winter in New England, there are times when cabin fever sets in and the desire for a tropical escape is undeniable. For our Women's History Month collaboration with Science Club for Girls, we were inspired by Hawaii's signature POG juice. Brewed with passion fruit, orange peel, and guava, this Daily Serving presents light amber in the glass. Waves of tropical notes wash across the palate, with candied passion fruit, guava nectar, juicy mango, and fresh-zested orange peel as the highlights. Satisfyingly balanced, with just the right level of sweetness and acidity, the mouthfeel is soft and coating, as you've come to expect from this series. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Mango & Peach 4pk Cans
**Berliner Weisse With Mango & Peach - 4.1% abv** Pouring a moderately hazy light orange color, Daily Serving: Mango & Peach's aroma is incredibly juicy. Notes of ripe donut peach, sticky mango, and candied nectarine dance upon the palate. Boasting a palate-coating, soft mouthfeel and subtle sweetness, the finish leaves us begging for another sip. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Twice the Daily Serving: Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry & Cranberry 4pk Cans
**Berliner Weisse with Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry & Cranberry - 7% abv** For Twice the Daily Serving, we've amplified the mouthfeel, fruit addition, and ABV to achieve our most expressive and luscious fruit beers to date. Brewed with an indulgent amount of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and cranberries, this edition pours a gorgeous ruby red. Massive jammy aromatics abound, offering mouthwatering notes of raspberry sorbet, blackberry preserves, and strawberry candies with bouncy acidity from the addition of cranberries. Finishing full-bodied and slightly sweet with a refreshing tartness, this new version of TTDS is remarkably drinkable. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Soak Seltzer: Tropical Citrus 4pk Cans
**Hard Seltzer with Mango, Lime, Passion Fruit & Grapefruit Peel - 4% abv** **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Soak Seltzer: Calamansi 4pk Cans
**Hard Seltzer with Calamansi - 4% abv** A Southeast-Asian citrus hybrid, Calamansi infuses a mouthwatering melange of juicy mandarin and tangelo tinged with accents of lime. Slightly sweet, yet bright and tart on the finish, Calamansi Soak is a refreshing game changer in our line of 100% real-fruit seltzers. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Coconut PM Dawn 4pk Cans
**American Stout with Cold Brew Coffee, Milk Sugar & Coconut - 9% abv** Coconut PM Dawn presents a dark chestnut brown color with khaki head and lacing. Bold, freshly roasted dark coffee aromas swirl to the nose accented by notes of sweet shredded coconut, toasted graham cracker, caramel and chocolate chips. On the palate, cold brew derived flavors of roasted hazelnut and melted dark chocolate interweave with a bright coconut profile calling to mind macaroons, Mounds bars, and Caribbean sugar cake. As with all of our PM Dawn variants, Coconut PM Dawn offers a medium to heavy body with a luscious mouthfeel and a light bitterness for a balanced and smooth finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Bottles (Fenway)
Little Trillium 4pk Bottles
**New England Saison - 5.5% abv** Little Trillium New England Saison features Pilsner, Wheat, and Vienna Malt from Valley Malt and presents a delicate bouquet of white pepper, light clove, and biscuity aromatics. On the palate, we're greeted with secondary notes of bubblegum, honey, and gentle floral character. Crisp and low in bitterness, Little Trillium is a light, refreshing farmhouse ale crafted for summer sipping. **Contains (4) 330ml Bottles**
Saison du Row 500ml
**Open Fermented Saison - 7% abv** Pouring a bright straw yellow with a touch of haze, lively carbonation, and beautifully rocky head, Saison du Row is elegant in its appearance. The bouquet of aromas is nuanced, featuring notes of white pepper, clove, lemonade, and a touch of fresh-baled hay. On the palate, we're greeted with secondary notes of black tea, bubblegum, and a gentle floral character. Pleasantly dry, with a cleansing carbonation and gentle bitterness, Saison du Row is built for sipping alongside fresh seafood.
Feed Your Soul 500ml
**Stout - 12.2% abv** Featuring barley smoked on our Primitive Pit smoker over New England maple and oak, Feed Your Soul pours a deep, opaque black. The aroma displays a complexity achieved from the use of a variety of specialty malts. Rich baker's chocolate, caramelized brown sugar, sticky molasses, and freshly-ground coffee lead the way up front. An underlying complementary smoke profile drifts throughout each sip, never stealing the show, but rather adding nuance throughout the glass. Medium-bodied, with mild alcohol warmth capping off the finish, Feed Your Soul is a versatile beer, just as capable of pairing with BBQ on a summer's afternoon as it is slow-sipping on a winter evening. **Limit 4 Bottles Per Person**
La Rien a Nuit 500ml
**Imperial Stout - 12.4% abv** La Rien à Nuit, or "The Nothing at Night", presents a menacingly opaque, jet black with a tawny-colored head. The intricate aroma highlights an array of specialty dark malts, with notes of dark chocolate, freshly-roasted coffee, molasses, and toffee with a caramel drizzle. As the glass warms, a creamy vanilla profile is uncovered, rounding out each sip with just the right amount of welcomed sweetness. Medium-bodied with a decadent long finish, La Rien à Nuit is built for the long and dark winter nights in New England.
Barrel Aged Chocolate Churro 500ml
**Imperial Stout with Cacao, Cinnamon & Vanuatu Vanilla - 13.1% abv** Out of the bottle, Barrel-Aged Chocolate Churro pours an opaque, jet black with an inviting light brown head. Swirling the glass brings forth opulent aromas of delicate spice, vanilla cream, chocolate brownies, and wispy bourbon. Upon first sip, the palate opens with satisfying waves of freshly-baked chocolate confections & cinnamon-vanilla icing leading to notes of delightful bourbon and subdued oakiness. **LIMIT (4) BOTTLES PER PERSON**
Featured Merch
Trillium Black & Gold T-Shirt
Unisex Sizing X-Small - XXX-Large
Trillium Koozie - Black
A 16oz double sided Trillium branded Koozie to keep all your beverages secure.
Trillium Green Tulip Glass
This tulip glass is your everyday drinker. Versatile for all beer types. Fits 16 oz.
Trillium Teku Glass
A platinum Trillium branded 14.5 oz Teku Glass. Available exclusively at our brand new location on Royall St in Canton, Ma
Congress Street Pub Glass
Pub glass featuring Trillium Brewing's Congress St. logo design, fitting 20 oz this glass is the perfect staple for your cabinet.
Trillium Camp Mug - Almond
A 15oz enamel camp mug, perfect for your morning coffee or as a companion for any outdoor adventure. Exclusively available in this vintage almond color at our new Royall St location in Canton. Ma
Trillium Classic Logo Sticker
Trillium Flower Logo Sticker
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Trillium Fenway is currently open 7 days a week for food & draft service, as well as same-day pickup of beer and merchandise to go.
401 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215