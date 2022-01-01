Trillium Brewing - Fenway

Deciduous: Autumn Lager 4pk Cans

$16.20

**Autumn Lager - 5.2% abv** We brew Deciduous to welcome the return of Autumn and to celebrate New England's changing foliage. Inspired by the dynamic New England climate, we recalibrate and evolve our recipe annually to produce a new iteration each Fall. For our 2022 version, we debut an infinitely drinkable Autumn Lager. Pouring a gorgeous dark amber color with light brown highlights, the nose is as complex as it is inviting. Clean, rich malt-forward aromas of graham cracker, bread crust, and delicate chocolate waft from the glass. With each sip, we tease out secondary notes of caramel, slight toffee, and toasted cereal grains. Light-bodied finishing with a refreshing bitterness, Deciduous 2022 is the beer we'll enjoy by the bonfire, on the trails, and at our tables all fall long. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**