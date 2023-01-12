Restaurant header imageView gallery
Trillium Brewing Company - Delivery

213 Reviews

$

50 Thomson Place

Boston, MA 02210

Catering Appetizers (Minimum 48 Hours Advanced Notice Required)

Serves 10-12 people. Whole Grain Beer Mustard

Salted Topknot Pretzels

$110.00

Serves 10-12 people. Whole Grain Beer Mustard

Vegetable Crudite

$80.00

Serves 10-12 People. Peppers, Celery, Cucumber, Radishes, Carrots, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Artisan Cheeses

$160.00

Serves 10-12 people. Selection of artisan cheeses, local fruit preserves. salted maple nuts, local honey, fresh Iggys bread

Charcuterie & Salumi

$170.00

Serves 10-12 people. Selection of artisan cured meats and salumi, marinated olives, cornichons, fresh Iggy’s bread

Sausage Platter

$160.00

Serves 10-12 people. Selection of locally made sausages, various house pickles, whole grain mustard, fresh Iggy’s bread

Carrot Hummus

$50.00

Serves 10-12 people. Roasted Carrots, Red Onion & Aleppo Vinaigrette, Iggy’s Bread

Chicken Wings

$120.00

Serves 10-12 people. Fermented fresno chile buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, celery sticks

Catering Salads (Minimum 48 Hours Advanced Notice Required)

Roasted Broccoli Caesar

$50.00

Serves 10-12 people. Calabrian Chile Crumb, Parmesan

Seasonal Salad

$50.00

Serves 10-12 people. Local Greens, Pears, Roasted Fennel, Caramelized Radicchio, Parmesan, Roasted Pear Vinaigrette

Three Grain Salad

$50.00

Serves 10-12 people. Roasted Squash, Apples, Pepitas, Goat Cheese, Ancho Vinaigrette

Catering Sandwiches (Minimum 48 Hours Advanced Notice Required)

Hot Chicken

$140.00

Serves 10 people. Spicy dipped fried chicken, house cole slaw, on a martin’s potato roll. North Fork potato chips and dill pickle spears

BBQ Pulled Pork

$140.00

Serves 10 people. Apple cider vinegar sauce, house cole slaw, on a martin’s potato roll. North Fork potato chips and dill pickle spears

Chicken Salad

$140.00

Serves 10 people. Iggy’s Multigrain Bread with lettuce and tomato. North Fork potato chips and dill pickle spears

Catering Pasta (Minimum 48 Hours Advanced Notice Required)

Mac and Cheese

$100.00

Serves 10-12 people. Trillium Beer Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Crumb

Spicy Gnochetti Sardi

$100.00

Serves 10-12 people. Pork and Fennel Ragu, Aged Pecorino

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Trillium Fort Point offers a variety of unique indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy every day of the week, allowing for a truly customizable guest experience! Open Monday through Thursday 12pm - 10pm, Friday & Saturday 12pm-11pm, and Sunday 12pm - 9pm. Don't forget to pick up your favorite 4-packs of your favorite beer when you arrive!

50 Thomson Place, Boston, MA 02210

