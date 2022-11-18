Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Grand Cafe - 300 North Continental

300 NORTH CONTINENTAL

# 105

El Segundo, CA 90245

Coffees & Teas

LARGE COFFEE

$2.50

AMERICANO

$3.25

CAFFE VANILLA LATTE

$4.50

CAFFE LATTE

$4.00

CAFFE MOCHA

$4.75

CAPPUCCINO

$3.95

ESPRESSO

$3.00

MACCHITO

$3.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

ICED COFFEE

$3.50

ICED LATTE

$4.00

ICED MOCHA

$4.75

ICED VANILLA LATTE

$4.50

ICED AMERICANO

$3.50

CHAI LATTE

$4.75

MATCHA LATTE

$4.75

Sodas

SODA CAN

$1.25

Juices & etc

GATORADE

MARTINELIS APPLE JUICE

$1.99

OCEAN SPRAY

V8 JUICE

VITAMIN WATER

WLECH'S JUICE

$2.75

TROPICANA JUICE

$1.99

MILK

$1.60

CHOBANI YOGURT

$2.45

MARTINELLIES SPARKLING

$2.15

CALYPSO

$2.60

LANGERS

$2.65

ODWALLA JUICE

$4.60

SIMPLY FRESH

$2.65

SMALL ORANGE JUICE

$1.65

LARGE ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

PARROT COCONUT WATER

$1.99

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.95

STRING CHEESE

$1.00

BAI

$2.75

GREEN JUICE

$3.99

ABC JUICE

$4.25

WATER GRAND CAFE

$1.99

ICED TEA

SNAPPLE

ICED BLACK TEA

$2.50

HUBERT'S LEMONADE

$2.75

HIBISCUS ICED TEA

$3.50

ICED COFFEE

STARBUCK FRAPP SMALL

STARBUCK FRAPP LARGE

$3.95

STARBUCK DOUBLE SHOT SMALL

STARBUCK DOUBLE SHOT LARGE

LA COLOMBE COFFEE

$3.75

ENERGY DRINKS

$2.99

MONSTERS

BREAKFAST

IRON MAN BREAKFAST TREAT

$9.00

2 Organic Egg White, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion Served With Homemade Salsa.

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.00

Fresh Avocado Mash, Arugula, Tomato, Ricotta Cheese, Lemon Juice, Sea Salt & Black Pepper.

BREAKFAST CROISSANT

$9.00

2 Organic Eggs, Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese on Flakey Croissant.

BREAKFAST WRAP

$8.00

2 Organic Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Country Style Potato With Choice of Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon or Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Served With Homemade Salsa.

VEGGIE OMELET SANDWICH

$8.00

2 Organic Eggs, Mushrooms, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato on Whole Wheat English Muffin.

PERFECT PARFAIT

$5.00

Greek Yogurt Non GMO Granola, Seasonal Fruit.

OATMEAL

$4.00

Oatmeal Served With Raisins, Organic Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon & Brown Sugar.

SIDES

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE TURKEY

$2.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$3.00
$3.75
$4.75

TOAST

BAGEL

Your Choice OF Bagel Served With Butter And Jelly.

TOAST

$2.25

WHOLE WHEAT ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.25

FAVORITES

SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Spinach & Honey Dijon Mustard on Toasted Brioche.

TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH

$10.00

Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato & Mustard on Ciabatta.

CHIPOTLE PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Home Made Chipotle Ranch Dressing & Fresh Basil Pesto on Ciabatta.

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$8.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Cucumbers, Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar on Baguette.

CALIFORNIA TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.00

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion & Dijonnaise on Whole Grain.

CHICKEN CRANBERRY APPLE SANDWICH

$11.00

Chicken Cranberry Apple Salad, Spinach, Fresh Avocado on Ciabatta.

TUNA SANDWICH

$10.00

Albacore Tuna Salad ( no mayo), Fresh Avocado, Arugula, Tomato on Squaw Baguette With Oats.

B. L. T.

$10.00

Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Tomato & Lettuce ON Your Choice OF Bread.

CAESAR WRAP

$11.00

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, or Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Fresh Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Mix Greens & Caesar Dressing on Spinach Tortilla.

BTA WRAP

$11.00

Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Tomato, Fresh Avocado, Mixed Greens & Homemade Ranch Dressing.

ULTIMATE VEGGIE WRAP

$11.00

Fresh Avocado, Mixed Greens, Arugula, Cucumbers, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese & Homemade Ranch Dressing on Spinach Tortilla.

SOUP DU JOUR

$5.25
TOAST

$2.25

SIDE CHICKEN

$3.00
LITE LUNCH EXPRESS GRAND

$11.00

BAKED POTATO

$3.99

SALAD

KALE SALAD

$11.00

Chopped Kale, Broccoli Florets, Red Onion, Cranberries, Parmesan Cheese & Roasted Sliced Almonds With Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette Dressing.

GREEK SALAD

MANGO JICAMA SALAD

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Jicama, Cilantro, Fresh Mango, Cucumber & House Dressing With Chili Powder.

ITALIAN SALAD

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

CRANBERRY WALNUT SALAD

$12.00

Spinach, Mixed Greens, Roasted Walnuts, Cranberries, Diced Apples, Feta Cheese & Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.

ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Grilled Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Romaine Hearts, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Roasted Sliced Almonds, Mandarin Orange, Green Onions, Crispy Noodles & Oriental Dressing.

SANTA FE SALAD

$11.00

Romaine Hearts, Roasted Medley OF Onion, Bell Peppers & Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Homemade Salsa, Crunchy Tortilla Chips, Black Beans & Homamade Ranch Dressing.

BURRITO BREAKFAST

2 Fresh Eggs, Potato, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream Wrapped in Flour Tortilla.

BURRITO MY WAY

$5.75

2 Fresh Eggs, Potato, Salsa, Sour Cream Wrapped in Flour Tortilla. Add Your Favorite Ingredient for up charge.

FAVORITES

SIDE HASH BROWN

$2.25

OMELETTE A LA CARTE

CREATE YOUR OWN OMELETTE A LA CARTE

$4.50

3 Fresh Eggs, AND ADD YOUR FAVORITE INGREDINT FOR UP CHARGE.

SANDWICH BREAKFAST

SPECIAL BREAKFAST

SPECIAL SANDWICH B/F

$8.00

SPECIAL WRAP B/F

$8.25

SPECIAL OMELETTE B/F

$8.25

SPECIAL QUESADILLA B/F

$8.25

SANDWICHES

SALAD

DELI WRAP

HOT WRAPS

HOT SUB

MELTS

LITE LUNCH EXPRESS

TOAST

TOAST LUNCH

$2.00

CHIPS

Pizza

MEX SALAD

MEX PLATE

BURGERS

SOUPS

SIDE

