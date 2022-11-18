- Home
- /
- El Segundo
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Grand Cafe - 300 North Continental
Grand Cafe - 300 North Continental
No reviews yet
300 NORTH CONTINENTAL
# 105
El Segundo, CA 90245
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Coffees & Teas
Sodas
Juices & etc
GATORADE
MARTINELIS APPLE JUICE
OCEAN SPRAY
V8 JUICE
VITAMIN WATER
WLECH'S JUICE
TROPICANA JUICE
MILK
CHOBANI YOGURT
MARTINELLIES SPARKLING
CALYPSO
LANGERS
ODWALLA JUICE
SIMPLY FRESH
SMALL ORANGE JUICE
LARGE ORANGE JUICE
PARROT COCONUT WATER
COTTAGE CHEESE
STRING CHEESE
BAI
GREEN JUICE
ABC JUICE
WATER GRAND CAFE
ICED COFFEE
ENERGY DRINKS
BREAKFAST
IRON MAN BREAKFAST TREAT
2 Organic Egg White, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion Served With Homemade Salsa.
AVOCADO TOAST
Fresh Avocado Mash, Arugula, Tomato, Ricotta Cheese, Lemon Juice, Sea Salt & Black Pepper.
BREAKFAST CROISSANT
2 Organic Eggs, Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese on Flakey Croissant.
BREAKFAST WRAP
2 Organic Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Country Style Potato With Choice of Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon or Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Served With Homemade Salsa.
VEGGIE OMELET SANDWICH
2 Organic Eggs, Mushrooms, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato on Whole Wheat English Muffin.
PERFECT PARFAIT
Greek Yogurt Non GMO Granola, Seasonal Fruit.
OATMEAL
Oatmeal Served With Raisins, Organic Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon & Brown Sugar.
TOAST
FAVORITES
BAGEL
Your Choice OF Bagel Served With Butter And Jelly.
TOAST
Your Choice OF Toast Served With Butter And Jelly.
OAT MEAL SMALL
Served With Butter, Cinnamon, Raisins & Brown Sugar.
OAT MEAL LARGE
Served With Butter, Cinnamon, Raisins & Brown Sugar.
SIDES BACON
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE 2 EGGS
SIDE 3 EGGS
SANDWICH
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Spinach & Honey Dijon Mustard on Toasted Brioche.
TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH
Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato & Mustard on Ciabatta.
CHIPOTLE PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Home Made Chipotle Ranch Dressing & Fresh Basil Pesto on Ciabatta.
CAPRESE SANDWICH
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Cucumbers, Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar on Baguette.
CALIFORNIA TURKEY SANDWICH
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion & Dijonnaise on Whole Grain.
CHICKEN CRANBERRY APPLE SANDWICH
Chicken Cranberry Apple Salad, Spinach, Fresh Avocado on Ciabatta.
TUNA SANDWICH
Albacore Tuna Salad ( no mayo), Fresh Avocado, Arugula, Tomato on Squaw Baguette With Oats.
B. L. T.
Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Tomato & Lettuce ON Your Choice OF Bread.
CAESAR WRAP
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, or Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Fresh Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Mix Greens & Caesar Dressing on Spinach Tortilla.
BTA WRAP
Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Tomato, Fresh Avocado, Mixed Greens & Homemade Ranch Dressing.
ULTIMATE VEGGIE WRAP
Fresh Avocado, Mixed Greens, Arugula, Cucumbers, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese & Homemade Ranch Dressing on Spinach Tortilla.
SOUP DU JOUR
BAGEL
Your Choice OF Bagel Served With Butter And Jelly.
TOAST
SIDE CHICKEN
SIDES BACON
LITE LUNCH EXPRESS GRAND
BAKED POTATO
SNAPPLE
WATER
SALAD
KALE SALAD
Chopped Kale, Broccoli Florets, Red Onion, Cranberries, Parmesan Cheese & Roasted Sliced Almonds With Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette Dressing.
GREEK SALAD
Romaine Hearts, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tomato & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
MANGO JICAMA SALAD
Mixed Greens, Jicama, Cilantro, Fresh Mango, Cucumber & House Dressing With Chili Powder.
ITALIAN SALAD
Romaine Hearts, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
CRANBERRY WALNUT SALAD
Spinach, Mixed Greens, Roasted Walnuts, Cranberries, Diced Apples, Feta Cheese & Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.
ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Romaine Hearts, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Roasted Sliced Almonds, Mandarin Orange, Green Onions, Crispy Noodles & Oriental Dressing.
SANTA FE SALAD
Romaine Hearts, Roasted Medley OF Onion, Bell Peppers & Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Homemade Salsa, Crunchy Tortilla Chips, Black Beans & Homamade Ranch Dressing.
BURRITO BREAKFAST
EGG & CHEESE BURRITOS
2 Fresh Eggs, Potato, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream Wrapped in Flour Tortilla.
EGG MEAT CHEDDAR BURRITO
2 Fresh Eggs, (Bacon or Sausage or Ham or Turkey or Chorizo), Cheddar Cheese, Potato, Salsa, Sour Cream Wrapped in Flour Tortilla.
VEGGIE BURRITOS
2 Fresh Egg Whites, Potato, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Spinach, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream Wrapped in Flour Tortilla.
BURRITO MY WAY
2 Fresh Eggs, Potato, Salsa, Sour Cream Wrapped in Flour Tortilla. Add Your Favorite Ingredient for up charge.
FAVORITES
BAGEL
Your Choice OF Bagel Served With Butter And Jelly.
TOAST
Your Choice OF Toast Served With Butter And Jelly.
OAT MEAL SMALL
Served With Butter, Cinnamon, Raisins & Brown Sugar.
OAT MEAL LARGE
Served With Butter, Cinnamon, Raisins & Brown Sugar.
SIDES BACON
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE 2 EGGS
SIDE 3 EGGS
SIDE HASH BROWN
OMELETTE A LA CARTE
CHEESE OMELETTE
3 Fresh Eggs, Your Choice OF Cheese,
MEAT & CHEESE OMELETTES
3 Fresh Eggs, Your Choice OF Meat & Your Choice OF Cheese.
DENVER OMELETTE
3 Fresh Eggs, Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers & Cheddar cheese.
VEGGIE & CHEESE OMELETTES
3 Fresh Eggs, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato & Swiss Cheese.
CREATE YOUR OWN OMELETTE A LA CARTE
3 Fresh Eggs, AND ADD YOUR FAVORITE INGREDINT FOR UP CHARGE.
SANDWICH BREAKFAST
CHEESE MELT - BREAKFAST
Your Choice OF Cheese ON Bread.
TOMATO & CHEESE MELT
Your Choice OF Cheese, Tomato ON Bread.
MEAT & CHEESE MELT
Your Choice OF Meat, Your Choice OF Cheese on Bread.
SCRAMBLED EGGS SANDWICH
2 Fresh Eggs ON Toast.
EGGS & CHEESE SANDWICH
2 Fresh Eggs, Your OF Cheese ON Toast.
EGG & MEAT SANDWICH
2 Fresh Eggs, Your Choice OF Meat ON Toast.
EGG MEAT & CHEESE SANDWICH
2 Fresh Eggs, Your OF Cheese, Your Choice OF Meat ON Toast.
AVOCADO TOAST SANDWICH
Fresh Mashed Avocado, Lemon, Salt and Peppers & Tomato ON Toast. ADD 2 Eggs $2.00
SPECIAL BREAKFAST
SANDWICHES
VEGGIE AVOCADO SANDWICH
Swiss Cheese, Sprouts, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, Fresh Avocado, Ranch Dressing.
B L T SANDWICH
Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, on Your Choice of Bread.
ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, on Your Choice of Bread.
HAM SANDWICH
Baked Ham, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, on Your Choice of Bread.
TUNA SALAD SANNDWICH
Tuna, Celery, Mayo, Spices, Lettuce, Tomato on Your Choice of Bread.
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Chicken Breast, Celery, Mayo & Spices, Lettuce, Tomato on Your Choice of Bread.
CLUB TRIPLE DECKER SANDWICH
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Slices, Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on Toast.
SALAD
BIG SALAD
Romaine Hearts, Grape Tomato, Pepperoncini, Hard Boiled Egg, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing.
CHEF SALAD
Romaine Hearts,Julienne Turkey, Ham, Swiss & American Cheese, Grape Tomato, Pepperoncini, Hard Boiled Egg, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing.
COBB SALAD
Romaine Hearts, Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbled & Fresh Avocado & Your Choice Of Dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Hearts Tossed With Creamy Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese.
CHINESE SALAD
Romaine Hearts, Crispy Noodles, Sliced Almond, Mandarin Oranges, Tossed in Sesame Ginger Dressing.
CHIPOTLE RANCH SALAD
Romaine Hearts, Black Bean, Tortilla Chips, Grape Tomato, Scallions, Tossed in Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
GREEK SALAD
Romaine Hearts, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tomato & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
DELI SALAD PLATE
Romaine Hearts, Grape Tomato, Pepperoncini, Hard Boiled Egg, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing & Your Choice of Tuna Salad, or Chicken Salad.
DELI WRAP
CAESAR AVOCADO WRAP
Oven Roasted Turkey Slices , Mozzarella Cheese , Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing on Flat Bread.
BLATT WRAP
Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Oven Roasted Turkey Slices, Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Acocado & Ranch Dressing on Flat Bread.
TUNA CUCUMBER WRAP
Tuna Salad, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch Dressing on Flat Bread.
VEGGIE WRAP
Fresh Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Sprouts, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing on Flat Bread.
HOT WRAPS
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP
Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Onion, Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato on Flat Bread.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP
Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Ranch Dressing, on Flat Bread.
BAJA CHICKEN WRAP
Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Fresh Avocado, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato on Flat Bread.
HOT SUB
PHILLY SUB
Cilantro Lime Chicken, Grilled Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom & Mozzarella on French Roll
BBQ SUB
Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Bell Pepper, Onion, Swiss cheese & BBQ Sauce, on French Roll.
TERYAKI SUB
Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Onion, Bell Pepper, Teriyaki Sauce, Swiss Cheese on French Roll.
ITALIAN SUB
Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Onion, Bell Peppers, Sun-dried Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese on French Roll.
MELTS
LITE LUNCH EXPRESS
TOAST
CHIPS
Pizza
CHEESE PIZZA
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Parmesan Cheese
PEPPERONI PIZZA
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Pepperoni & Parmesan Cheese.
VEGETARIAN PIZZA
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato & Parmesan Cheese.
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro Lime Chicken, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce, parmesan Cheese & Cilantro.
MEX SALAD
MEX PLATE
BURRITO
Cilantro Lime Chicken, Flour Tortilla, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Beans, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
QUESADILLA & MEAT
Cilantro Lime Chicken, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Jack & Cheddar Cheese on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
BURGERS
CHEESE BURGER
1/3 LB Choice Angus Beef Patty, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, & House Special Sauce.
AVOCADO & SWISS BURGER
1/3 LB Choice Angus Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, and House Special Sauce.
MUSHROOM & JACK BURGER
1/3 LB Choice Angus Beef Patty, Mushroom, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, and House Special Sauce.
BACON & CHEDDAR BURGER
1/3 LB Choice Angus Beef Patty, Crispy Apple Smoke Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, and House Special Sauce.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:11 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:11 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:11 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:11 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:11 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
300 NORTH CONTINENTAL, # 105, El Segundo, CA 90245