Trimana W 5th St

41 Reviews

$

633 W. 5TH STREET

# 150

Los Angeles, CA 90071

SODA CAN

MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$2.55
COKE CAN

COKE CAN

$1.37
DIET COKE CAN

DIET COKE CAN

$1.37
SPRITE CAN

SPRITE CAN

$1.37
GINGER ALE CAN

GINGER ALE CAN

$1.37
ROOT BEER CAN

ROOT BEER CAN

$1.37

SNAPPLE

SNAPPLE LEMON ICED TEA

SNAPPLE LEMON ICED TEA

$2.50
SNAPPLE DIET LEMON ICED TEA

SNAPPLE DIET LEMON ICED TEA

$2.50
SNAPPLE PEACH TEA

SNAPPLE PEACH TEA

$2.50
SNAPPLE DIET PEACH TEA

SNAPPLE DIET PEACH TEA

$2.50
SNAPPLE RASPBERRY TEA

SNAPPLE RASPBERRY TEA

$2.50
SNAPPLE DIET RASPBERRY TEA

SNAPPLE DIET RASPBERRY TEA

$2.50
SNAPPLE KIWI STRAWBERRY

SNAPPLE KIWI STRAWBERRY

$2.50

WATER

AQUAFINA WATER 20 OZ

AQUAFINA WATER 20 OZ

$1.60
ARROW HEAD WATER 16 OZ *

ARROW HEAD WATER 16 OZ *

$1.50
FIJI WATER 1/2 LITER*

FIJI WATER 1/2 LITER*

$2.45
SMART WATER 20 OZ *

SMART WATER 20 OZ *

$2.35
TRIMANA WATER

TRIMANA WATER

$1.50
WATER SANPELEGRINO

WATER SANPELEGRINO

$2.35

ENERGY DRINK

RED BULL REG 8 OZ

RED BULL REG 8 OZ

$2.95
RED BULL DIET 8 OZ

RED BULL DIET 8 OZ

$2.95
MONSTERS REG

MONSTERS REG

$2.95
MONSTERS LOW CARB

MONSTERS LOW CARB

$2.95

SANDWICHES

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$10.95

Hard Boiled Eggs, Mayo, Mustard, Spices, Lettuce, Tomato on Your Choice of Bread.

VEGGIE AVOCADO SANDWICH

VEGGIE AVOCADO SANDWICH

$10.95

Swiss Cheese, Sprouts, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, Fresh Avocado, Ranch Dressing.

B L T SANDWICH

B L T SANDWICH

$10.95

Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, on Your Choice of Bread.

ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH

ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, on Your Choice of Bread.

HAM SANDWICH

HAM SANDWICH

$10.95

Baked Ham, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, on Your Choice of Bread.

TUNA SALAD SANNDWICH

TUNA SALAD SANNDWICH

$10.95

Tuna, Celery, Mayo, Spices, Lettuce, Tomato on Your Choice of Bread.

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.95

Chicken Breast, Celery, Mayo & Spices, Lettuce, Tomato on Your Choice of Bread.

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$10.95

Choice Roast Beef, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, on Your Choice Bread.

CLUB TRIPLE DECKER SANDWICH

CLUB TRIPLE DECKER SANDWICH

$11.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Slices, Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on Toast.

SALAD

BIG SALAD

BIG SALAD

$10.95

Romaine Hearts, Grape Tomato, Pepperoncini, Hard Boiled Egg, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing.

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$12.95

Romaine Hearts,Julienne Turkey, Ham, Swiss & American Cheese, Grape Tomato, Pepperoncini, Hard Boiled Egg, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing.

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$12.95

Romaine Hearts, Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbled & Fresh Avocado & Your Choice Of Dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.95

Romaine Hearts Tossed With Creamy Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese.

CHINESE SALAD

CHINESE SALAD

$11.95

Romaine Hearts, Crispy Noodles, Sliced Almond, Mandarin Oranges, Tossed in Sesame Ginger Dressing.

CHIPOTLE RANCH SALAD

CHIPOTLE RANCH SALAD

$11.45

Romaine Hearts, Black Bean, Tortilla Chips, Grape Tomato, Scallions, Tossed in Chipotle Ranch Dressing.

BBQ RANCH SALAD

BBQ RANCH SALAD

$11.45

Romaine Hearts, Black Beans, Corn Tortilla Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomato & Home Made BBQ Ranch Dressing.

WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD

WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD

$12.95

Romaine Hearts, Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Walnut, Green Apple, Bleu Cheese Crumbled, Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.

DELI SALAD PLATE

DELI SALAD PLATE

$12.95

Romaine Hearts, Grape Tomato, Pepperoncini, Hard Boiled Egg, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing & Your Choice of Tuna Salad, or Chicken Salad.

DELI WRAP

CAESAR AVOCADO WRAP

CAESAR AVOCADO WRAP

$11.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Slices , Mozzarella Cheese , Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing on Flat Bread.

BLATT WRAP

BLATT WRAP

$11.95

Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Oven Roasted Turkey Slices, Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Acocado & Ranch Dressing on Flat Bread.

TUNA CUCUMBER WRAP

TUNA CUCUMBER WRAP

$11.95

Tuna Salad, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch Dressing on Flat Bread.

VEGGIE WRAP

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.95

Fresh Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Sprouts, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing on Flat Bread.

BAJA WRAP

BAJA WRAP

$11.95

Roast Beef Sliced, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Salsa, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato.

HOT WRAPS

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$11.95

Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Onion, Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato on Flat Bread.

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP

$11.95

Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Ranch Dressing, on Flat Bread.

BAJA CHICKEN WRAP

BAJA CHICKEN WRAP

$11.95

Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Fresh Avocado, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato on Flat Bread.

HOT SUB

PHILLY SUB

PHILLY SUB

$11.95

Cilantro Lime Chicken, Grilled Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom & Mozzarella on French Roll

BBQ SUB

BBQ SUB

$11.95

Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Bell Pepper, Onion, Swiss cheese & BBQ Sauce, on French Roll.

TERYAKI SUB

TERYAKI SUB

$11.95

Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Onion, Bell Pepper, Teriyaki Sauce, Swiss Cheese on French Roll.

ITALIAN SUB

ITALIAN SUB

$11.95

Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Onion, Bell Peppers, Sun-dried Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese on French Roll.

MELTS

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95

Your Choice of Cheese on Your Choice of Bread.

TUNA MELT

TUNA MELT

$11.95

Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese on Your Choice of Bread.

HAM & SWISS MELT

HAM & SWISS MELT

$11.95

Baked Ham, Swiss Cheese on Your Choice of Bread.

TURKEY BACON MELT

TURKEY BACON MELT

$11.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Slices, Crispy Apple Wood Bacon, Swiss Cheese on Your Choice of Bread.

HOT PASTRAMI SANDWICH

HOT PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$11.95

New York Style Pastrami, on Rye Bread.

LITE LUNCH EXPRESS

LITE LUNCH EXPRESS

LITE LUNCH EXPRESS

$11.95

Half Deli Sandwich (Veggie Avocado, BLT, Turkey, Ham, Tuna, Chicken Salad) ON Your Choice of bread WITH SOUP OR CEASAR SALAD & Fountain Drink.

TOAST

TOAST LUNCH

$2.00

CIABATTA

CUBANO CIABATTA

CUBANO CIABATTA

$11.95

Roasted Pork, Baked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato & Mustard.

ITALIAN TRIO CIABATTA

$11.95

Baked Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey Sliced, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce.

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN CLUB CIABATTA

$11.95

Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast, Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Home Made Chipotle Ranch Dressing.

WALL STREET CIABATTA

$11.95

Pastrami, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Souerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing.

CHIPS

KETTLE CHIPS JALAPENO

KETTLE CHIPS JALAPENO

$2.25
KETTLE CHIPS SEA SALT

KETTLE CHIPS SEA SALT

$2.25
KETTLE CHIPS BBQ

KETTLE CHIPS BBQ

$2.25
KETTLE CHIPS SALT & VINEGAR

KETTLE CHIPS SALT & VINEGAR

$2.25
FRITO LAYS POTATO CHIPS

FRITO LAYS POTATO CHIPS

$1.50
FRITO LAYS BBQ CHIPS

FRITO LAYS BBQ CHIPS

$1.50
DORITOS

DORITOS

$1.50
FRITOS CORN CHIPS

FRITOS CORN CHIPS

$1.50

BAKED POTATO

BAKED POTATO

$3.95

Pizza

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$8.65

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Parmesan Cheese

PEPPERONI PIZZA

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$9.65

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Pepperoni & Parmesan Cheese.

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$10.65

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato & Parmesan Cheese.

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.45

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro Lime Chicken, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce, parmesan Cheese & Cilantro.

MEX SALAD

BURRITO SALAD

BURRITO SALAD

$12.95

Cilantro Lime Chicken, Romaine Hearts, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Beans, Spanish Rice, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$12.95

Cilantro Lime Chicken, Romaine Hearts, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Tortilla Corn Chips, Beans, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.

MEX PLATE

BURRITO

BURRITO

$11.45

Cilantro Lime Chicken, Flour Tortilla, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Beans, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$9.45

Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.

QUESADILLA & MEAT

QUESADILLA & MEAT

$9.95

Cilantro Lime Chicken, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.95

Jack & Cheddar Cheese on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.

BURGERS

BURGER

BURGER

$9.45

1/3 LB Choice Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, & House Special Sauce.

CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$10.45

1/3 LB Choice Angus Beef Patty, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, & House Special Sauce.

PASTRAMI CHEDDAR BURGER

PASTRAMI CHEDDAR BURGER

$11.75

1/3 LB Choice Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, and House Special Sauce.

AVOCADO & SWISS BURGER

AVOCADO & SWISS BURGER

$11.75

1/3 LB Choice Angus Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, and House Special Sauce.

MUSHROOM & JACK BURGER

MUSHROOM & JACK BURGER

$11.75

1/3 LB Choice Angus Beef Patty, Mushroom, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, and House Special Sauce.

BACON & CHEDDAR BURGER

BACON & CHEDDAR BURGER

$11.75

1/3 LB Choice Angus Beef Patty, Crispy Apple Smoke Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, and House Special Sauce.

PATTY SWISS MELT

PATTY SWISS MELT

$11.75

1/3 LB Choice Angus Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grill Onion on Rye Bread.

SOUPS

TURKEY CHILI SMALL

TURKEY CHILI SMALL

$5.25
CHICKEN TORTILLA SMALL

CHICKEN TORTILLA SMALL

$5.25

SOUP #3 SMALL

$5.25

SOUP # 4 SMALL

$5.25

SOUP DU JOUR SMALL

$5.25
TURKEY CHILI LARGE

TURKEY CHILI LARGE

$6.25
CHICKEN TORTILLA LARGE

CHICKEN TORTILLA LARGE

$6.25

SOUP # 3 LARGE

$6.25

SOUP # 4 LARGE

$6.25

SOUP DU JOUR LARGE

$6.25

SIDE

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$3.95

RICE SIDE

$3.00

BLACK BEAN SIDE

$3.00
FRENCH FRIES LARGE

FRENCH FRIES LARGE

$5.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

633 W. 5TH STREET, # 150, Los Angeles, CA 90071

