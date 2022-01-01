Restaurant header imageView gallery
Trina's Starlite Lounge

1,207 Reviews

$$

3 Beacon Street

Somerville, MA 02143

HOLIDAY ORDERS ONLY: Choose Pick Up Time

Tuesday 11/22

Cold pick-ups only. Reheating instructions will be added to your order. Please feel free to contacts us with any questions! Thank you for your support!

Wednesday 11/23

Cold pick-ups only. Reheating instructions will be added to your order. Please feel free to contacts us with any questions! Thank you for your support!

Holiday Bundles

Complete Thanksgiving dinner for party of 2, 4 or 6 people. Turkey, sides & more! Pick up available Monday-Wednesday from 2pm-7pm (11/22-11/23)

Dinner for 2

$125.00

Choice of 1/2 Roasted Chicken, 1/2 Fried Chicken or 16oz Braised Short Rib. in addition three sides of your liking (1 pint each).

Dinner for 4

$250.00

Choice of 1 whole Roasted Chicken, 1 whole Fried Chicken or 32oz Braised Short Rib, in addition to four sides of your liking (1 quart each).

Dinner for 6

$500.00

Choice of 1 1/2 Roasted Chicken, 1 1/2 Fried Chicken or 48oz Braised Short Rib. in addition to one pie and five sides of your liking (1.5 quarts each).

Holiday Sides

Pick up available Monday-Wednesday from 2pm-7pm (11/22-11/23)

Arugula & Spinach Salad

$24.00+

BBQ Sweet Potato Chips

$22.00

Biscuits

$3.00

Bourbon Brussels

$12.00+

Broccoli & Cheese Casserole

$40.00

Broccoli & Cheese Sauce

$12.00+

Chili

$16.00+

Coleslaw

$9.00+

Collard Greens

$6.00+

Cornbread

$30.00

Fried Chicken

$40.00

4 pieces of chicken (breast & thighs)

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

buttermilk fried chicken with a savory waffle, and a side of hot pepper sauce.

Garlicky Green Beans

$12.00+

Honey Butter Carrots

$12.00+

Mac & Cheese

$12.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$16.00

Vegetarian Gravy

$9.00+

Holiday Pies

Pick up available Monday-Wednesday from 2pm-7pm (11/22-11/23)

Apple Cobbler

$32.00

Pumpkin Pie

$32.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$32.00

Holiday Ready Cocktails

Pick up available Monday-Wednesday from 2pm-7pm (11/22-11/23)

Bloody Mary

$20.00+

House-infused vegetable vodka, mud mix, tomato juice.

Build Your Own Mimosa Kit

$20.00

Bottle of sparkling wine & pint of fresh squeezed orange juice.

Drunken Monkey

$20.00+

Paddle Inn's spin on a mai tai. Santa Teresa rum, velvet falernum, orgeat, orange curacao, lime.

Fallen Angel

$20.00+

Spicy mango, margarita, bbq dusted rim

Rockin' Chair

$20.00+

Tea infused bourbon, canton ginger cognac, lemon

Holiday Mixers

Pick up available Monday-Wednesday from 2pm-7pm (11/22-11/23)

Bloody Mary Mix

$14.00+

Bloody mary mix, just add vodka!

Fallen Angel Mix

$14.00+

Spicy mango mix, just add tequila!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Specializing in High Life's, hugs, good times & hot dogs since 2009!

3 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA 02143

