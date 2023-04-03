A map showing the location of Caffe Noliz - TCC NEView gallery

Caffe Noliz - TCC NE

review star

No reviews yet

828 Harwood Road

Hurst, TX 76054

Food

Breakfast

Chorizo & Egg Biscuit

Chorizo & Egg Biscuit

$4.49

Chorizo Patty, Scrambled Egg, sliced Pepper jack Cheese on a Buttermilk Biscuit

Sausage & Egg English Muffin

$4.49

Sausage Patty, Scrambled Egg Patty and sliced American Cheese on an English Muffin Bun.

The Rise and Shine

$4.98

Hard Boiled Egg, Water Crackers, Dried Fruit Medley, Grapes, Cheddar Cheese and Pepper jack Cheese Cubes.

Huevo Ranchero Burrito

$6.14

Scrambled Egg, Salsa, Refried Beans, Cheddar Cheese

Lunch

Peanut Butter, Jelly & Granola

Peanut Butter, Jelly & Granola

$4.16

VEGETARIAN Creamy Peanut Butter, Grape Jelly, Granola, Thick Cut Wheat Berry Bread.

Ham & American Hoagie

Ham & American Hoagie

$2.94

Sweet Cured Ham, Yellow American Cheese on a White 6" Hoagie.

Lower Sodium Ham Sandwich

$3.26

Lower Sodium Ham on Salt Free Bread.

Turkey & American Sandwich

$2.99

Smoked Turkey, Yellow American Cheese, on Wheat Bread.

Lower Sodium Turkey Sandwich

$3.24

Reduced Sodium Oven Roasted Turkey on Salt Free Bread

Hummus & Veggie on Whole Grain

$4.64

VEGAN Hummus, Spinach and Shredded Medley of Cabbage, Kale, Broccoli, Carrots, and Red Cabbage on Whole Grain Bread.

Rajin' Cajun Turkey Sandwich

$5.09

Deli Smoked Turkey, Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Pepper Aioli Mayo Sauce on Texas Toast.

Italian Hoagie

$6.03

Deli Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, and Pesto Mayo on Hoagie.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.14

Deli Style Chicken, chopped romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, shredded asiago wrapped in a Tortilla.

Mix Berry & Feta Salad

$5.93

VEGETARIAN Salad Blend of Green Leaf, Red Leaf, Tangos, Lolla Rosa, Batavia

Chef Salad

$5.99

Salad blend of Green Leaf, Red Leaf, Tangos, Lolla Rosa, Batavia and Oaks, Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheddar, Shredded Monterey Jack, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Seasoned Croutons & Ran

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$5.99

Hummus, Spinach, Shredded Medley of Cabbage, Kale, Broccoli, Carrots, and Red Cabbage, Fire Roasted Red Peppers & Cream Cheese wrapped in a Golden Wheat tortilla

Spinach Mozzarella Wrap

$5.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper Pesto and Cream Cheese wrapped in a Tomato Basil Tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Salad w/Mixed Greens

$6.89

Braised Chicken, Salad blend of Green Leaf, Red Leaf, Tangos, Lolla Rosa, Batavia and Oaks, Shredded Asiago Cheese & Seasoned Croutons

Small Garden Salad

$2.13

Salad blend of Green Leaf, Red Leaf, Tangos, Lolla Rosa, Batavia and Oaks, Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots

Original Chicken Salad on TX Toast Sandwich

$4.91

Diced Chicken, Fresh Diced Celery, Seasoned Mayo, on thick cut Texas Toast

Tuna Salad on TX Toast

$4.20

Gluten Free Ham & Swiss with Dijon Mustard

$5.21

Deli Ham, Swiss Cheese & Dijon Mustard on Gluten Free Bread

Gluten Free Turkey & Mustard

$5.43

Oven roasted turkey breast, sliced Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard on sliced gluten free whole grain bread.

Smoked Turkey & Gouda

$5.69

Snacks

Yogurt & Fresh Strawberry Parfait

$4.94

VEGETARIAN Strawberry Yogurt, Fresh Strawberries and Granola.

Chocolate Pudding

$5.50

Banana Pudding, Vanilla Wafer Crumble and Whip Topping

Banana

$0.83

Apple

$0.83

Orange

$0.83

Doritos

$1.50

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.50

Cheetos

$1.50

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

$1.50

Lay's Potato Chips

$1.50

Ruffles

$1.50

Sun Chips Original

$1.50

Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar

$1.50

Three Egg Snack Pack

$2.84

Three Hard Boiled Eggs

Banana Pudding

$5.50

Banana/Chocolate Parfait

$3.27

Del Monte Mixed Fruit

$3.75

Starbucks

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.55+

Espresso

Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.45+
Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$3.85+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+
Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$4.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+
White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

Shot of Espresso

$1.50

Iced Espresso

Iced Caffe Americano

Iced Caffe Americano

$2.95+
Iced Caffe Latte

Iced Caffe Latte

$3.95+
Iced Caffe Mocha

Iced Caffe Mocha

$4.75+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+
Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+
Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

$5.30+
Iced Shaken Espresso

Iced Shaken Espresso

$3.25+

Teavana Tea

Filterbag - Hot Tea

Filterbag - Hot Tea

$2.95+
Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+
Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.15+

Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte

$4.35+

Iced Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte

$4.35+

Royal English Breakfast Tea

$2.85+

London Fog Tea Latte

$4.35+

Iced London Fog Tea Latte

$4.35+

Teavana Iced Tea

Shaken Iced Tea

Shaken Iced Tea

$2.85+
Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.15+
Iced Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$4.15+

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+
Cold Brew with Cold foam

Cold Brew with Cold foam

$4.25+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$3.85+
Mango Dragonfruit

Mango Dragonfruit

$3.85+
Pineapple Passionfruit

Pineapple Passionfruit

$3.85+
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.55+
Dragon Drink

Dragon Drink

$4.55+
Paradise Drink

Paradise Drink

$4.55+

Non-Coffee Beverages

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+
White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Frappuccino Coffee

Coffee Frapp

Coffee Frapp

$4.85+
Mocha Frapp

Mocha Frapp

$4.85+
Caramel Frapp

Caramel Frapp

$4.85+
Espresso Frapp

Espresso Frapp

$5.55+
Caffe Vanilla Frapp

Caffe Vanilla Frapp

$4.85+
White Chocolate Frapp

White Chocolate Frapp

$4.85+
Java Chip Frapp

Java Chip Frapp

$4.85+

Frappuccino Creme

Vanilla Bean Creme

Vanilla Bean Creme

$4.55+
Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.85+
White Chocolate

White Chocolate

$4.85+
Chai Creme

Chai Creme

$4.85+
Double Chocolaty Chip Creme

Double Chocolaty Chip Creme

$4.85+
Matcha Creme

Matcha Creme

$4.85+

Drinks & Snacks

Fountain Drinks

Large Drink

$2.50

Medium Drink

$2.15

Small Drink

$1.75

Cup with Ice/water

$0.50

Soda/Energy/Juice

Kickstar

$3.28

Monster

$3.40

Celsius

$3.62

Red Bull 12oz

$3.97

Red Bull 8oz

$3.19

Rockstar

$3.33

Water

$1.55

Core Power Water

$3.25

KOmbucha

$3.97

Soda

$2.00

SB Frappuccino 9oz

$3.28

SB Frappuccino 13oz

$3.97

SB Doubleshot 15oz

$3.97

SB Nitro Can

$4.40

SB Tripleshot 15oz

$4.25

Dasani Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Tropicana Juice

$2.59

Snacks

Fruit

$0.83

Bagged Chips

$1.50

Brownie

$1.62

Candy

$2.00

Cliff Bar

$2.50

Cookie

$1.25

Gluten Free Muffin

$3.50

Granola Bar

$0.85

Gum

$1.94

Mints

$1.75

Nutty Bar

$1.50

Trail Mix

$1.35

Pop Tart

$1.25

Mini Muffin

$2.70
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

828 Harwood Road, Hurst, TX 76054

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

