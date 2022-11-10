A map showing the location of Trinity Street Food 5709 Woodway Dr Suite JView gallery
Thai

Trinity Street Food 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

58 Reviews

$$$

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

Houston, TX 77057

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crispy Roll (4pcs)
Fresh Rolls (2pcs)

Appetizer

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

White Meat Chicken, wok-seared with onions, garlic, carrots, severed with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce

Chicken Satay (6 pcs)

$8.00

Traditional Thai style grilled chicken on the skewer, seasoned with curry powder and coconut milk

Crab Rangoon (5pcs)

$6.00

Wonton wrap with cream cheese, crab stick deep fry to golden served with sweet chill sauce

Crispy Roll (4pcs)

$7.00

Wok-fired, seasoned chicken, mixed glass noodles, carrots, and onions, served with sweet chili sauce

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed vibrant green edamame soybeans, served with sea salt

Fresh Rolls (2pcs)

$5.00

Lettuce carrot cilantro avocado wrapped with Bahn Trang rice paper, served with peanut sauce. (add chicken, tofu, or Shrimp)

Gyoza (5pcs)

$7.00

Steamed or Pan-fried handcrafted pork dumpling in Japanese style with our house-made sauce

Ika Karaage

$6.00

Squid tentacle battered and deep fried golden on the skewer served with house sauce

Kama Sugoi

$15.00

Traditional Japanese dish-Hamachi Kama-Grilled yellowtail collar, the best part of the fish, marinated in Thai style with kaffir lime leaves and lemongrass served with house spicy lime sauce

Lamb Skewers

Lamb Skewers

$9.00Out of stock

Moo Yang (4pcs)

$8.00

Traditional Thai Style grilled pork on the skewer, seasoned with garlic and our house-special sauce

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Healthy Japanese dish! Seasoning marinated fresh seaweed salad

Shrimp Lollipops

$8.00

Golden deep-fry breaded shrimp skewers served with house sweet chili sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$5.00

Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)

$8.00

Shrimp in crispy batter crumbs deep fry to golden, served with sweet chili sauce

Spicy Brussels

$8.00

Chef’s Exclusive Recipe! Wok-stir-fried Brussels Sprouts with fresh Thai chili garlic and truffle oil, tossed in house mushroom sauce and a squeeze of fresh lime.

Spicy Cheese Roll (5pcs)

$6.00

Crispy handcrafted dumpling, filled with cream cheese, Thai chili’s, served with our sweet chili sauce

Spicy Dumpling (4pcs)

$6.00

House made steamed dumpling mixed with our chill soy sauce topped with green onion

Takoyaki

$5.00

Fried ball with octopus & cabbage inside top with mayonnaise, house sauce, green onion and fish flake

Soup

Tom Yam Goong

$8.00+

Shrimp with spicy lime broth, lemongrass, mushroom, tomato, onions, and cilantro

Tom Yam Gai

$6.00+

Chicken with spicy lime broth, lemongrass, mushrooms, tomato, onions and cilantro

Tom Yam Talay

$21.00

Scallop, shrimp, calamari,and mussel with spicy lime broth, lemongrass mushroom, tomato, onions, cilantro, and basil leaves, severed in fire hot pot

Tom Kha Gai

$7.00+

Chicken with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, onions, cilantro in lime broth with coconut milk

Tom Kha Goong (Shrimp)

$8.00+

Salad

House Salad

$6.00+

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, served with special house-made dressing

Grilled Chicken MA Salad

$14.00

Grilled honey chicken with Tamari (GTF) sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots top with mango and avocado, served with sweet and sour and peanut sauce

Yum Nuah

Yum Nuah

$18.00

Seasoned beef ribeye with lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onions, and cilantro in lime dressing

Larb

$13.00

Your choice of chicken, or pork with onions, cilantro, lettuces, in lime dressing and roasted rice

Yum Talay

$21.00

Seafood of the day, onions, tomato, carrots, cilantro, and lettuce in our house-made sauce

Yum Woon Sen

$16.00

Glass noodles, chicken and shrimp, onions, tomato, cilantro, carrots, and lettuce in special sweet chili sauce

Som Tam Thai

$11.00

Shredded green papaya and carrots with roasted peanut, tomatoes and garlic in lime dressing

Nam Tok Mue

$14.00

Grilled pork belly, onions, cilantro, and lettuce in lime dressing and roasted rice

Curry

Red Curry

$14.00

Red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves

Green Curry

$14.00

Green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Southern Thai style yellow curry paste in coconut milk with cube potato, onions, and carrot

Panang Curry

$14.00

The most popular Thai style curry with coconut milk, snow peas, bell peppers and lime leaves

Massaman Curry

$14.00

Massaman curry paste in coconut milk, cube potato, onions, carrot, pineapple, and top with cashew nut

Roasted Duck Curry

$20.00

Boneless duck with red curry paste, coconut milk, pineapple, tomatoes, and basil leaves

Noodle

Pad Thai

$13.00

Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut top with lime. (Glass noodle available)

Pad See Ew

$13.00

Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in our house-made sauce with egg, broccoli, and carrot

Pad Kee Mow

$13.00

Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in spicy basil house-made sauce with egg, onions, bell pepper

Rad Na

$13.00

Flat rice noodles topped with broccoli, baby corn and carrots in Thai gravy sauce (Chinese broccoli available)

Pad Woon Sen

$13.00

Wok-stir-fried glass noodles tossed in our house-made sweet chili sauce, egg, onions, carrots, baby corn, snow pea, and bean sprout

Gai Kua

$14.00

(chicken only) Wok-stir-fried flat rice noodles scrambled with chicken, egg, served over fresh lettuce

Khao Soi

$13.00

Steamed Northern style egg noodles with special curry soup top with crispy-fried noodles, onions, and lime

Thai Noodle Soup

$12.00

Rice noodles, with your choice of chicken or pork, bean sprout, onions, and cilantro top with fried garlic

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$13.00

Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, bell pepper, basil leaves, wok-fried rice in our chili sauce

Curry Fried Rice

$13.00

Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, wok-fried rice in our house curry sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with pineapple, cashew nut, wok-fried rice in our sweet chili sauce

Entreé

Hot Basil

$14.00

Stir-fried onions, bell pepper, green beans, carrots in our garlic basil sauce

Fresh Ginger

$14.00

Stir-fried onions, bell pepper, mushroom, ginger, and broccoli in our house-made sauce

Pepper Garlic

$14.00

Stir-fried choice of meat, served with steam broccoli and cabbage top with fried onion and cilantro

Pad Prik Khing

$14.00

Stir-fried red chili paste, green beans, and bamboo shoot with our house-made sauce

Cashew Nut

$14.00

Stir-fried onion, bell pepper, mushroom, pineapple, and sweet chili with our house-made sauce

Broccoli

$14.00

Stir-fried broccoli and carrots in our special sauce

Mango Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken with home-made mango sauce on top of broccoli, cabbage, and carrot

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$14.00

Stir-fried onions, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, bell pepper, and pineapple with house-made sauce

Veggie Lover

$14.00

Fresh vegetable of the day wok-fried in our house special sauce

Chef Special

Bad Boy Rice Bowl

$16.00

Stir-Fried Grilled Sliced Ribeyes in House Garlic Basil Sauce over Steamed Rice

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$21.00

Grilled shrimp and tomato with our signature house made smooth and creamy coconut dressing served with fresh avocado and spring mix top with toasted coconut flakes.

Crispy Duck Hot Basil

Crispy Duck Hot Basil

$25.00Out of stock

Stir-Fried Crispy Duck Breast in House Garlic Basil Sauce with Green Beans, Bell Pepper, Onions, Carrots, and Basil Served with Steamed Rice

Crispy Grouper

Crispy Grouper

$30.00Out of stock

Fried Whole Grouper Served with Choice of House Favorite Sauce and Rice

Debbie’s Island

Debbie’s Island

$30.00

Grilled salmon, mussels, calamari, shrimp, scallops, and asparagus in our triple curry served with steam rice

Fat Boy Rice Bowl

$14.00

Stir-Fried Hickory Smoked Pork Belly in House Garlic Basil Sauce with Onions, Bell Pepper, Green beans, Carrots, and Basil over Steamed Rice

Sleeping Angel

Sleeping Angel

$20.00

Wok-fried rice noodles with chicken and shrimp, fresh mango, avocado, onion, carrots, and cilantro wrapped in Banh Trang rice paper top with sweet and spicy peanut sauce and crushed peanut.

Tri Mahi

$25.00

The catch of the season! Baked sweet and firm Mahi Mahi with our Tri curry (Red curry sauce with pineapple, mango and avocado) served with steamed rice

Dessert

Fresh Mango with Coconut Rice

$9.00

Brown Butter Cake with Fresh Mango

$8.00

Chocolate LaVa

$7.00

Side Dish

Steam Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Steam Vegetable

$5.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Steam Noodles

$4.00

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Flavor Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Ginger Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea (Green or Jasmine)

$2.00

Iced tea

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pina Shalala

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling water

$3.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
