Restaurant info

Memorable Meals. Superb Spirits. Relaxed Vibe. Sharing a meal creates the opportunity to bond, collaborate, and enjoy others. TRIO is Palm Spring’s lively spot for joining friends and family over amazing food and drink. Quality local and regional ingredients, crafted with texture and depth of flavor, are the cornerstone of Chef Jeremy Loomis’ family style, farm-to-table menu. At TRIO, you’ll savor simply prepared dishes blended with a dash of comfort, alongside a lively bar to sip a well-made cocktail or notable wine from our curated list. Let’s get connected around the table!