TRIO 707 N Palm Canyon Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Memorable Meals. Superb Spirits. Relaxed Vibe. Sharing a meal creates the opportunity to bond, collaborate, and enjoy others. TRIO is Palm Spring’s lively spot for joining friends and family over amazing food and drink. Quality local and regional ingredients, crafted with texture and depth of flavor, are the cornerstone of Chef Jeremy Loomis’ family style, farm-to-table menu. At TRIO, you’ll savor simply prepared dishes blended with a dash of comfort, alongside a lively bar to sip a well-made cocktail or notable wine from our curated list. Let’s get connected around the table!
Location
707 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jake's Palm Springs - 664 North Palm Canyon Drive
No Reviews
664 North Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant
John's Restaurant Palm Springs
No Reviews
900 North Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Palm Springs
Stout Burgers & Beers - Palm Springs
4.5 • 475
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant
More near Palm Springs