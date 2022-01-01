Vegan
Trio Plant-Based 610 W Lake St
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Minnesota's First Black-Owned "100% Plant-Based Soul Food Restaurant!"
Location
610 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
