Trio Plant-Based 610 W Lake St

review star

No reviews yet

610 W Lake St

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Appetizers

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$16.60

Cauliflower battered, fried. choose from your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper seasoning or BBQ Sriracha

Chili Cheeze Fries (Gluten Free, Tree Nuts)

$19.20

Fries topped with chili, cheeze sauce & sour cream drizzle.

Nachos (Gluten Free, Tree Nuts)

$16.90

Corn Tortilla chips layered with cheeze sauce, black beans, walnut "taco meat", lettuce, diced tomatoes, and drizzle with sour cream

Na-cho Fries (Gluten Free, Tree Nuts)

$20.00

fries layered with cheeze sauce, black beans, walnut "taco meat", lettuce, diced tomatoes, and drizzle with sour cream

Taco Trio (Gluten Free, Tree Nuts)

$16.60

your choice of Jackfruit or walnut "Taco meat" with 3 corn tortillas, served with lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced onions. sour cream and salsa

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheeze

$10.80

Sides

House BBQ Jackfruit Rib

$10.10Out of stock

Mac & Cheeze

$9.80

Yams

$8.50

Coleslaw

$6.20

Cornbread

$7.50

Collard Greens

$7.60

Side of Cliantro Aioli

$1.30

Side of Ranch

$1.30

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.65

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.30

Side of Regular Fries

$4.50

Side Of CajunFries

$7.50

Side Of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Side Of Salsa

$1.00

Side of SourCream

$1.50

Side Of Tortillia Chips

$2.00

Side Of Mayo

$0.65

Side of Cheeze Sauce

$3.90

Side Salad

$3.60

Side of Guac

$1.30

Riblets

$5.90Out of stock

BBQ Jackfruit Rib Bites.

Side of Siriacha Sauce

$0.65

Side of A1 Sauce

$0.65

Beverages

Izze

$5.20

Coffee

$5.00

Tea

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Minnesota's First Black-Owned "100% Plant-Based Soul Food Restaurant!"

Website

Location

610 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

