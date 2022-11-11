  • Home
  • /
  • Richmond
  • /
  • Trio Restaurant & Lounge - 3817 Hull Street Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trio Restaurant & Lounge 3817 Hull Street Road

review star

No reviews yet

3817 Hull Street Road

Richmond, VA 23224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Heinkin

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Yuegling

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Genuis

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light/can

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Modelo\can

$5.00

Liquor

1800 Silver

$9.00

Absolut

$8.00

America's Premium-Premium

$13.00

America's Team- Mid

$8.00

America's Team-Rail

$5.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Baltimore Zoo

$8.00

Baltimore Zoo Top Shelf

$15.00

Barcadi Gold

$8.00

Barcadi Silver

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle Top Shelf

$14.00

Bombay Gin

$9.00

Call Me Later

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Casamigos Anego

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casimigos Reposado

$13.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Cowboyrita-Mid

$8.00

Cowboyrita-Premium

$13.00

Cowboyrita-Rail

$5.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Cruzan

$7.00

Deleon

$12.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Disaronno Amareto

$9.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don't Julio 1942

$25.00

Doomsday Defense-Premium

$13.00

Doomsday Defense-Rail

$8.00

Dusse

$13.00

Dusse

$13.00

E & J Brandy

$7.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Gin Rail

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Hendricks Gin

$10.00

Henny

$12.00

Henny VSOP

$14.00

How Bout Them Cowboys- Mid

$8.00

How Bout Them Cowboys-Premium

$13.00

How Bout Them Cowboys-Rail

$5.00

Hull Street Hennessy

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Jamaican Cowboy

$9.00

Jim Bean

$8.00

Kentucky Gentleman Rail

$6.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Long Island

$8.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$15.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Malibu

$7.00

Mango Margarita

$8.50

Marg-Trio

$14.00

Margarita

$8.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$14.00

Patron

$13.00

Paul Masson

$7.00

REMY VSOP

$12.00

Rum Rail

$6.00

Seagram

$8.00

South of the James

$11.00

Strawberry Hennessy

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.50

Tangueray

$9.00

Tequila Rail

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Teremana

$13.00

Tito's

$8.00

Trio Tea-Blue

$10.00

Trio Tea-Long Island

$10.00

Vodka Rail

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

21 SEEDS Cucumber

$8.00

21 SEEDS Grapefruit

$8.00

21 SEEDS Orange

$8.00

Rail

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroq

$10.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Well

$6.00

Rail

$6.00

Barcadi Silver

$7.00

Barcardi Gold

$7.00

Capt Morgan

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Well

$6.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Well

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Well

$7.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

DonJulio

$13.00

1942 Don Julio

$25.00

Blue Motorcycle

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3817 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA 23224

Directions

Gallery
Trio Restaurant & Lounge image
Trio Restaurant & Lounge image
Trio Restaurant & Lounge image

