Trio Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1027 Broadway Street

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Order Again

Popular Items

Cauliwings
Coming Unrolled
Buffalo Meet Chick'n Sandwich

Appetizers

Cauliwings

$8.99

Hand breaded fresh cauliflower fried and tossed in your choice of sauce

Chili Cheese Dip

$8.99

Fresh fried cajun seasoned tortilla chips served with chili topped with cheese and green onions

Macho Nachos

$11.45

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips, quinoa, diced tomatoes, lettuce, cashew sour cream, nacho cheese, salsa and topped with green onions

Buffalo Style Wedges

$8.45

Cheese, buffalo chick'n, ranch and green onions

BBQ Style Wedges

$8.45

Cheese, BBQ jackfruit, cashew sour cream and green onions

Chili Style Wedges

$8.45

Cheese, chili, cashew sour cream and green onions

Potato Wedges

$2.99

Sweet Potato Bites

$3.99

Wedges Skins Style

$8.99

Soup

Mother Mary's Chili Cup

$3.95

Mother Mary's Chili Bowl

$5.95

Baked Potato Soup Cup

$3.95

Baked Potato Soup Bowl

$5.95

Salad

Hello Sunshine Half

$6.95

Hello Sunshine Full

$8.95

The New Classic

$6.95

Et Tu Caesar Half

$6.95

Et Tu Caesar Full

$8.95

Entrees

Buddha's Belly Bowl

$10.95

Quinoa, tofu scramble, diced tomato, avocado, corn salsa, sweet potato tempura

Coming Unrolled

$11.25

Sushi rice, red cabbage, avocado, carrots, sweet potato tempura, cucumber, pickled radish topped with spicy mayo

Pasta La Vista Baby

$11.25

Rigatoni pasta with a spicy creamy marina sauce topped with cashew parmesan and serviced with crostini

Tacos

Rise and Shine Tacos

$11.95

Three tacos filled with fried potatoes, tofu scramble, tomato, green onions and cashew sour cream served with a side of salsa

Chick'n Caesar Tacos

$11.95

Fried chick'n, romaine, caesar dressing, cashew parmesan, green onions and tomatoes

Jacked Up Tacos

$11.95

BBQ Jackfruit, creamy slaw, spicy mayo, tomato, crispy onions and avocado

Sweet Potato Tacos

$11.95

Sweet potato tempura, corn salsa, red cabbage, spicy mayo and green onions served with a lime wedge

Sandwiches

Buffalo Meet Chick'n Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chick'n, tomato, lettuce, pickle, red onion, buffalo sauce, ranch and coconut cheese.

Jacked Up Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Jackfruit, creamy slaw, green onions on a pretzel bun

The Uncluckables Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chick'n, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of sauce

Kids Menu

Rigatoni Pasta

$6.95

Creamy marinara, rigatoni noodles, cashew parmesan and crostini

Chick'n & French Toast

$6.95

Full chick'n patty and 3 french toast sticks served with maple syrup

Kid's Build Your Own Nachos

$6.95

Choose your own toppings

French Toast Sticks

$2.45

3 French Toast Sticks with maple syrup

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.25

Brownie

$3.95

Brownie Sundae

$7.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Cookie Sundae

$5.95

Fitz Float

$4.95Out of stock

Drinks

Ice Ice Baby (glass)

$3.95

Unsweet or choose from flavor selection

Ice Ice Baby (carafe)

$5.95

Unsweet or choose from flavor selection

Spill The Tea

$2.25

A hot pot of water and your choice of tea

Coffee

$5.25

24 oz french press coffee

Pinkies Up

$5.75

Hot Earl Grey Tea, blackberry & vanilla

Peachy Queen

$5.75

Hot Green Tea, peach and vanilla

Spice Girls

$5.95

Hot Chai tea, cinnamon and apple

The Gold Standard

$5.25

Tumeric, ginger and cinnamon in a creamy oat milk enjoy hot or iced

U-be You

$5.25

UBE, chai and vanilla in a creamy oat milk. Enjoy hot or iced

Mermaid Matcha

$5.25

Blue matcha, ginger and lemon. Enjoy hot or iced

Sunrise Smoothie 15oz

$7.45

Banana, pineapple, mango with a splash of grenadine

Mother or Dragons Smoothie 15oz

$7.45

Dragonfuit, pineapple and strawberry

Pink Panther Smoothie 15oz

$7.45

strawberry and banana

Hot Chocolate

$5.25Out of stock

Cooler Drinks

Coke Bottles

$2.25

Fitz Sodas

$2.25

Bai Juice

$2.99

Kids Juice Box

$1.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
100% Plant Based Restaurant located in Cape Girardeau Missouri. Come in and enjoy!

