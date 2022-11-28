Restaurant header imageView gallery

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St

Houston, TX 77009

Order Again

Popular Items

Perfect Portion Meal
Organic Egg Tacos
Turkey Lasagna

Thanksgiving Menu

Individual Thanksgiving Meal - I Person

$50.00

Turkey + Gravy + 1 Roll + Your choice dressing + Your choice 2 sides + Pumpkin Cheesecake Dessert

Family Pack Thanksgiving Dinner - 4 People

$200.00

Turkey + Gravy + 4 Rolls + Dressing + 2 Sides + 4 Desserts

Chef Frank's Gravy - 1 Quart

$40.00

Turkey - Individual or Family Pack

$40.00

Dressing - Pick Which Type You Want!

$25.00

1 Quart or 1/2 Pan Option of: Ground Chuck Cornbread Dressing or Oyster Dressing or Risotto with Italian Sausage or Gluten Free Dressing

Side - Cream Style Corn

$40.00

1 Quart or 1/2 Pan

Side - Sweet Potatoes With Marshmellows

$40.00

1 Quart or 1/2 Pan

Side - Truffle Mac & Cheese

$40.00

1 Quart or 1/2 Pan

Dessert - Pumpkin Cheesecake

$45.00

Dessert - Flourless Chocolate Cake

$45.00

Dessert - Chocolate Mousse

$40.00

Chef's Delicious Food

Blackened Salmon

$18.00

Marinated Blackened Salmon. Calories 434, Fat 12g, Protein 39g, Cholesterol 94mg, Carb 40g, Sodium 103mg.

Chicken Vincent

$15.00

Chicken breast topped with Sun-Dried tomatoes and fat free feta cheese and finished with a balsamic vinaigrette. Calories 392, Fat 7g, Protein 44g, Cholesterol 103mg, Carb 39g, Sodium 378mg

Mustard Chicken

$15.00

Marinated Chicken in a Trio of Mustard. Grilled and Topped with a Mustard Sauce and Dash of Pesto. Calories 459, Fat 8g, Protein 56g, Cholesterol 138mg, Carb 39g, Sodium 369mg. Weight watchers: 11 points

Prime Grilled Beef Tenderloin

$28.00

Grilled Chateaubriand (center cut of Beef Tenderloin) splashed with Truffle and Marsala. Calories 469 Fat 16g, Protein 43g, Cholesterol 89mg, Carb 43g, Sodium 203mg. Weight watchers: 12 points

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$14.00

Bell Pepper stuffed with Turkey, Brown Rice, Marinara and Veggies. Topped with Mozzarella and Marinara. Calories 303, Fat 3g, Protein 19g, Cholesterol 35mg, Carb 48g, Sodium 316mg. Weight watchers: 8 points

Turkey Lasagna

$14.00

Layer of Pasta filled with Ground Turkey Breast, Pesto, Ricotta, Parmesan and Mozzarella. Calories 322, Fat 11g, Protein 41g, Cholesterol 78mg, Carb 19g, Sodium 363mg

Spinach Ravioli

$14.00

Spinach Pasta filled with Cheese and Spinach tossed in Marinara, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.

Chef Specials

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

10-inch Cauliflower Pizza Dough topped with Marinara, Mozzarella & Parmesan.

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

10-inch Cauliflower Pizza Dough topped with Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Pepperoni.

Pizza Margherita

$13.00

10-inch Cauliflower Pizza Dough topped with Light Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes and Basil.

Penne con Salaccie

$14.00

Spicy Italian sausage, suga rosa and mozzarella cheese

Chef's Delicious Salads

"Chicken Salad" Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with Hard Egg, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Chicken Salad (Chicken with celery, red onion, garlic, assorted bells, jalapeno, relish and Mayo). Served with a Ricotta Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon, Egg and Grilled Chicken. Served with a Ranch Dressing. Calories 544, Fat 22g, Protein 55g, Cholesterol 316mg, Carb 22g, Sodium 1002mg. Weight watchers: 13 points

Mixed Greens Salad with Salmon

$15.00

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Celery, Onion and Olives Compote. Topped with Organic Salmon and Almonds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette. Calories 312, Fat 14g, Protein 31g, Cholesterol 78mg, Carb 13g, Sodium 473mg. Weight watchers: 7 points

Praline Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with Praline pecans, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Chicken Served with Honey Mustard.

Strawberry & Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens with Shrimp, Strawberries, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese. Served with Strawberry Vinaigrette. Calories 239, Fat 6g, Protein 32g, Cholesterol 232mg, Carb 7g, Sodium 1006mg. Weight watchers: 5 points

Tomato Caprese Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with Roma Tomatoes, Basil Leaves and Fresh Mozzarella. With Grilled Chicken and Chef Franks House Dressing.

Turkey Taco Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Corn, Tortilla Strips with Seasoned Turkey Taco Meat. Served with Cilantro Lime Dressing. Calories 377, Fat 16g, Protein 21g, Cholesterol 28mg, Carb 37g, Sodium 706mg. Weight watchers: 10 points

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Ice Burg Wedge with Pecan Smoked Bacon, Sliced Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Breakfast

Egg White Omelet

$7.00

Egg Whites with 1 side. Your choice of Sweet Potatoes, Organic Chicken Sausage, Turkey Bacon, or Pork Bacon.

Organic Whole Eggs Omelet

$7.00

2 Organic Eggs with 1 side. Your choice of Sweet Potatoes, Turkey Bacon, or Pork Bacon.

Organic Egg Tacos

$7.00

2 Organic Eggs Tacos

Protein Pancakes

$7.00

2 Pancakes per order: 223 Calories, 2g Fat, 30g Carbs, 5g Fiber, 3g Sugar, 21g Protein

Oatmeal

$7.00

Oatmeal with Cinnamon, Honey, Raisins and Almonds. Calories 152, Fat 4g, Protein 8g, Cholesterol 0mg, Carb 27g, sodium 2mg. Weight Watchers: 4 points

Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Eggs, Cheese and Bacon on English Muffin

Banana Blueberry Protein Pancakes

$7.00

Banana & Blueberry Protein Pancakes with Protein oats, Eggs, Banana & Blueberry

Good for You Snacks

Chicken salad

$7.00

Calories 168, Fat 3g, Protein 25g, Cholesterol 69mg, Carb 8g, Sodium 413mg. Weight watchers: 4 points

Mini Wraps

$6.00

You pick the protein and Chef will make you different healthy wraps as a snack

Puddings

$6.00

Calories 62, Fat 0g, Protein 4g, Cholesterol 2mg, Carb 9g, Sodium 141mg. Weight watchers: 2 points

Tuna Salad

$7.00

Calories 155, Fat 1g, Protein 29g, Cholesterol 34mg, Carb 5g, Sodium 661mg. Weight watchers: 3 point

If you want to lose weight then pick this menu

5 Days of Food

$160.00

After working with over 10 different nutritionists Chef Frank created his own plan to help you lose weight. This plan includes 1 Breakfast and 3 meals with 4 oz. protein, 1 cup of vegetables, and measured carbohydrates. Example Day 3 Egg Whites + 1 whole Egg and 30 grams of Carbs 4 oz. Chicken, 45 grams Carbs 1 Cup Veggies 4 oz. Shrimp, 25 grams Carbs 1 Cup Veggies 4 oz. Prime Beef, 15 grams of Carbs 1 Cup Veggies

Perfect Portion Breakfast

$8.00

3 Egg Whites + 1 whole Egg and 30 grams of Carbs

Perfect Portion Meal

$10.00

4 oz. protein and Chef Frank’s vegetable and healthy carbohydrate medleys

Gift Certificate Options

1 Week of Chef's Food - 7 Days

$250.00

7 Days of Food 7 breakfast 7 lunches 7 dinners 14 snacks Includes Delivery Charge

1 Week of Chef's Food - 5 Days

$200.00

5 Days of Food 5 breakfast 5 lunches 5 dinners 10 snacks Includes Delivery Charge

Chef Personal Home Visit

$250.00

Chef Frank will come to your home and cook your family a meal. This Gift Certificate does not include the cost of the food as Chef will work with each individual to select the perfect menu each and every time.

Chef Frank Services

Chef Frank Cooks in Your Home

$250.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Triola's Kitchen is a Personal Chef service company offering prepared meals (individual or family packs), in home cooking services , and catering for events big and small. If there is food involved then you want Chef Frank to make it!

Website

Location

4606 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009

Directions

Gallery
Triola's Kitchen image
Triola's Kitchen image
Triola's Kitchen image
Triola's Kitchen image

