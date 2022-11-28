Triola's Kitchen

5 Days of Food

$160.00

After working with over 10 different nutritionists Chef Frank created his own plan to help you lose weight. This plan includes 1 Breakfast and 3 meals with 4 oz. protein, 1 cup of vegetables, and measured carbohydrates. Example Day 3 Egg Whites + 1 whole Egg and 30 grams of Carbs 4 oz. Chicken, 45 grams Carbs 1 Cup Veggies 4 oz. Shrimp, 25 grams Carbs 1 Cup Veggies 4 oz. Prime Beef, 15 grams of Carbs 1 Cup Veggies