Trio's- Bartonville 2652 Farm to Market Road 407, Suite 155

No reviews yet

2652 Farm to Market Road 407, Suite 155

Bartonville, TX 76226

Dinner

Appetizers

Trios Meatballs

$15.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$11.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Soups and Salads

Trios Caesar Salad

$9.00

Tossed House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Lobster Bisque Soup

$10.00

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$10.00

Pastas + Sauces + Protein

Fettuccini

$14.00

Tortellini

$14.00

Penne

$14.00

Penne (gluten free)

$14.00

Capellini (Angel Hair)

$14.00

Spaghetti

$14.00

Farfalle (Bow Tie)

$14.00

Tagliatelle

$14.00

Pappardelle

$14.00

Ravioli

$14.00

Rigatoni

$14.00

Linguine

$14.00

Entrees

Lasagna

$16.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Chicken Carciofi

$24.00

Chicken Frances

$24.00

Chicken Jerusalem

$24.00

Chicken Sorrentino

$24.00

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.00

Clams

$26.00

Pesca Misto

$32.00

Salmon

$48.00

Filet

$48.00

Seabass

$48.00

Veal Chop

$52.00

Pizza

Meat Lovers

$15.00

Pepperoni

$12.00

Three Cheese

$12.00

Margherita

$15.00

Meatball

$15.00

Make it my way

$12.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Trios Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Lemoncello Cake

$8.00

Cappuccino Ice Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Specials

Chicken and Shrimp Rollatini

$38.00

Veal Chop

$38.00

Chilean Seabass

$42.00Out of stock

Seafood Cioppino

$38.00

Salmon Classico

$38.00

Pasta Special

$32.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Sides

Bread

Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Risotto

$5.00

Sauteed Veggies

$5.00

Events

Wine Dinner

$75.00

Cocktails

Cocktail Menu

David's Old Fashioned

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Italian Rum Punch

$12.00

Trio's House Margarita

$12.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$10.00

Shaken, not Stirred

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Mocktails

Strawberry Basil Spritzer

$8.00

Margarita Punch

$8.00

Wine

By the Glass

Kunde Cabernet GL

$15.00

Daou Bodyguard Red GL

$15.00

Borgo Scopeto Chianti GL

$10.00Out of stock

Meomi Pinot Noir GL

$12.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc GL

$10.00

Banfi Le Rime Pinot Grigio GL

$12.00

Kim Crawford Chardonnay GL

$9.00

Ruffino DOCG Chianti GL

$12.00

Sparkling

La Perlina Moscato

$40.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Kim Crawford

$40.00

Joel Gott

$48.00

Chardonnay

Josh Cellars

$40.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$60.00

Pinot Grigio

Banfi Le Rime

$48.00

Santa Margherita

$48.00

Red Blends

Decoy

$48.00

Unshackled

$70.00

The Prisoner

$99.00

Pinot Noir

Meiomi

$48.00

Erath

$55.00

Belle Glos Clark and Telephone

$100.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Decoy

$60.00

Unshackled

$65.00

Earthquake

$70.00

Austin Hope

$80.00

Robert Hall

$80.00

Daou

$80.00

Stags' Leap

$100.00

Cakebread

$160.00

Caymus

$165.00

Italian Reds

Ruffino Chianti

$42.00

Port

Fonseca Bin 27

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate 20 year

$18.00

Spirits

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Exotico Blanco

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myers

$9.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$13.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$9.00

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15 Year

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$42.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Bourbon and Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$13.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Blantons

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$25.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Devils River

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$13.00

Jim Beam (well)

$9.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Long Branch by Wild Turkey

$12.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark 46

$16.00

Rebecca Creek

$12.00

TX Whiskey

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Double Oak

$13.00

Redemption Bourbon

$8.00

Cordials

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$13.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Mozart Chocolate

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$11.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$11.00

Beers

Domestic

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Imported

Peroni

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken 0.0

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

Heineken 0.0

$8.00

NA Beverage

Sodas

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Juice

Orange

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Waters

Pellegrino (8 oz)

$5.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Ice Tea and Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Tea- Unsweet

$3.50

Tea- Sweet

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fun, family Italian Restaurant.

Location

2652 Farm to Market Road 407, Suite 155, Bartonville, TX 76226

Directions

