Triple 2 BBQ na

Fore Play (starters)

Aunt Jessies Hot Nutz

$6.00

Bright delicious Boiled P-nuts with the right amount of spice

Wonton-a-hoe

$9.00

Crispy Pork Rinds, fried fresh daily dusted with Holly Vooddoo

Balls Dropped?

$9.00

Daily Balls - See Chris/ grill guy for daily selection. Served with Chef created Sauces

The side chick (Pork Belly Burnt Ends)

$12.00

Slow smoked, stick to your teeth with caramelized sauce pork belly burnt end

Dibs on Top Loaded Proper Chips

$12.00

Protein changes daily Meat Cheese Dirty Duval Pickled Veg

Corn Rib Appetizer

$9.00

Pillow Talk (Breakfast)

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Delicious fresh made sausage gravy and house made biscuits. This item is FULL of Glutten

Why Ya Benedict?

$13.00

The Little Load (Grit Bowl)

$11.00

The Little Load (Potato Bowl)

$11.00

Brreakfast Sammy

$14.00

The Big Load Breakfast Platter

$11.00

Torpedo Burrito

$11.00

Afternoon Delight (lunch and Dinner)

Bahn Mi Chicken

$14.00

Salad Brisket

$17.00

Salad Pork

$14.00

Salad Turkey

$14.00

Salad Chicken

$14.00

Dirty Bird

$14.00

Sandwich Brisket

$17.00

Sandwich Pork

$13.00

Sandwich Chicken

$13.00

Sandwich Turkey

$13.00

Rib Platter

$18.00

Sandwich Special (pull my pork)

$14.00

Dont Eat Meat But Still Like to Bone

Corn Rib Platter

$10.00

Mushroom Tip Bahn Mi

$13.00

Jack Fruit Sammy

$13.00

Happy Endings

Desert of the day

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Collards

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Mac-n-cheese

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Pork

$8.00

1 Rib

$4.00

1 lb Brisket

$25.00

Side Chicken

$800.00

Side Turkey

$8.00

Side Sausage

$7.00

Eggs

$2.00

Add Cheese

$0.75

Add Sausage

$3.00

Guzzlers

Red 16 oz Spritzer

$6.25

Blue 16 oz Spritzer

$6.25

Epresso

$2.50

I f*ck a Latte 12 oz

$4.50

Witches Tit 16 oz

$5.00

F*ck the Bucks Macchiato

$3.75

Whore-tado

$4.00

Small 12 oz Coffee

$3.00

Large 16 oz Coffee

$3.50

Americano 12 oz

$3.25

Americano 16 oz

$3.50

Capucino

$4.00

I F*ck A Latte 16 oz

$5.00

H2O

$3.00

LaCroix

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Oatmilk

$1.75

Add Flavor

$0.50

Add Cotton Bomb

$0.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
