Triple Beam Pizza SANTA MONICA
2905 Main Street
Santa Monica, CA 90405
SPECIAL
TRY 4 (4 Quarters of Pizza for $26.00)
MAIN
BIG SLICE (1/4 Pizzas 8"x5" feeds 1)
- PEPPERONI$8.00+
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
- ROASTED FENNEL & SAUSAGE with GOAT CHEESE$9.00+
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
- PINEAPPLE PROSCIUTTO & JALAPEÑO$9.50+
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeño mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
- BOLOGNESE$9.00+
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
- THE FORMAGGIO (cheese)$7.00+
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
- ACORN SQUASH$8.00+
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
- ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT$9.00+
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
- SAN MARZANO TOMATO & FRESH MOZZARELLA$8.00+
san marzano tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
- POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE$8.50+
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle cheese
- VEGAN MARGHERITA$7.00+
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara
- VEGAN CHORIZO AND ROASTED SQUASH$9.00+
House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce
HALF PIZZA (8"x10" feeds 1-2 people)
- HALF Pepperoni$14.50
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
- HALF Roasted Fennel & Sausage w/ Goat Cheese$17.50
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
- HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto, Jalapeños$18.00
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeño mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
- HALF Bolognese$16.50
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
- HALF Korean BBQ Chicken Bulgolgi$18.00
korean bbq sauce, gochijaru bulgogi chicken, Red onion, 2-cheese ACCOMPANIED ON THE SIDE WITH: shredded napa cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, house pickles, chili crunch sauce
- HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)$12.50
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
- HALF Acorn Squash$14.50
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
- HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot Pizza$17.50
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
- HALF San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella$14.50
san marzano style tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
- HALF Potato Sage and Truffle$16.00
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle cheese
- HALF Vegan Margherita$13.50
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
- HALF Vegan Chorizo and Squash$17.00
House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce
WHOLE PIZZA (16"x10" feeds 3-4 people)
- PEPPERONI$28.00
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
- ROASTED FENNEL & SAUSAGE with GOAT CHEESE$34.00
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
- PINEAPPLE, PROSCIUTTO, JALAPEÑO$35.00
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeño mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
- BOLOGNESE$32.00
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
- KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN BULGOGI$35.00
korean bbq sauce, gochijaru bulgogi chicken, Red onion, 2-cheese ACCOMPANIED ON THE SIDE WITH: shredded napa cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, house pickles, chili crunch sauce
- THE FORMAGGIO (cheese pizza)$24.00
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
- ACORN SQUASH$28.00
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
- ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT$34.00
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
- SAN MARZANO TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZARELLA$28.00
san marzano style tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
- POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE$33.00
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Maldon salt
- VEGAN MARGHERITA$26.00
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
- VEGAN CHORIZO AND ROASTED SQUASH$33.00
house made vegan chorizo (contains soy) roasted squash romesco sauce
GLUTEN FREE - HALF PIZZA (8"x10" feeds 1-2 people)
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Pepperoni$17.50
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto & Jalapeños$21.00
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeño mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Roasted Fennel & Sausage w/ Goat Cheese$20.50
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Bolognese$18.50
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Acorn Squash$17.50
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)$14.50
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot$20.50
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella$17.50
san marzano tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Potato Sage and Truffle$19.00
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Maldon salt
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Vegan Margherita$16.50
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
- GLUTEN FREE - HALF Vegan Chorizo and Squash$18.50
House made vegan chorizo, Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce
GLUTEN FREE - WHOLE PIZZA (16"x10" feeds 3-4 people)
- GLUTEN FREE - PEPPERONI$34.00
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
- GLUTEN FREE - ROASTED FENNEL, SAUSAGE AND GOAT CHEESE$40.00
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
- GLUTEN FREE - PINEAPPLE, PROSCIUTTO AND JALAPEÑO$41.00
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeño mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
- GLUTEN FREE - BOLOGNESE$36.00
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
- GLUTEN FREE - THE FORMAGGIO$30.00
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
- GLUTEN FREE - ACORN SQUASH$34.00
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
- GLUTEN FREE - ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT$40.00
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
- GLUTEN FREE - SAN MARZANO TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZERELLA$34.00
san marzano tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
- GLUTEN FREE - POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE$39.00
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Maldon salt
- GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN MARGHERITA$32.00
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
- GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN CHORIZO AND SQUASH$39.00
House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce
SALADS
- GREEN BEAN & SPINACH SALAD$10.00
roasted green beans spinach garlic toasted hazelnuts scallion crouton bits champagne shallot vinaigrette dressing
- CAESAR SALAD$10.00
little gem lettuces pizza bread croutons parmesan caesar dressing (contains anchovy)
- VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD$12.00
iceberg lettuce pepperoncini toasted hazelnuts raw corn red onion marinated tomato parmigiano reggiano cheese soy vinaigrette dressing
SIDES
- GARLIC KNOT$3.00
housemade knot garlic oregano basil side of marinara sauce
- 4 PACK GARLIC KNOTS$11.00
housemade knots garlic oregano basil chives served with 4 sides marinara sauce
- 8 PACK GARLIC KNOTS$21.00
8 of our incredible Garlic Knots, along with 8 sides of Marinara Sauce
- FINGERLING POTATOES with ROMESCO SAUCE$6.00
roasted fingerling potatoes with aged parmesan reggiano cheese and served with a side of romesco sauce
- BOLOGNESE & BREAD$12.00
8oz House Made Bolognese, 2 slices Garlic Rustic Bread, The ultimate dipping experience
- SIDE MARINARA$0.25
Side of our House Made Marinara Dipping Sauce
- SIDE OF HOUSE MADE RANCH$1.00
Side of our House Made Buttermilk Ranch
- SIDE OF HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING$1.00
Side of our House Made Caesar Dressing
- SIDE OF HOUSE MADE SOY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING$1.00
Side of our House Made Soy Vinaigrette Dressing
FOCACCIA
- GREEN OLIVE AND PIMENTO FOCACCIA$6.50
green olive pimento
- SPAGHETTI SQUASH FOCACCIA$6.50
herb roasted spaghetti squash, fresh mozzarella, marinara, parmesan reggiano, parsley
- Charred Onion & Rosemary Focaccia$6.50
charred onion with rosemary and olive oil
- Butterscotch Green Apple and Streusel Focaccia$6.50
butterscotch apple with streusel, brown sugar, cinnamon, and honey
- Focaccia Variety 4 Pack$26.00
One of each of our 4 seasonal focaccia