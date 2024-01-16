Triple C's Fully Loaded 980 Lombard St #106
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Triple C's operates out of the Orlando, Florida area specializing in a Caribbean American fusion. Specializing in dishes including jerk chicken, wings, curry chicken, curry goat and a few pescatarian options like snapper and fried shrimp. Menu items vary occasionally. All menu items are available for catering. The business is operated by Annie and her husband Derick.
1412 Hialeah Street, Orlando, FL 32808