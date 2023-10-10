點心 Dim Sum

Steamed Dim Sum

大三元蝦餃 Triple Crown Shrimp Dumpling

$5.85

飛魚子燒賣 Siu Mai (Pork & Shrimp Dumpling)

$5.85

潮州靚粉果 Chiu Chow Style Dumpling

$5.85

鮮蝦韭菜餃 Shrimp & Chive Dumpling

$5.85

瓜菜餃 Vegetable Dumpling

$5.25

帶子餃 Scallop Dumpling

$5.85

百花鮮蝦丸 Steamed Shrimp Ball

$5.85

豉汁蒸鳳爪 Braised Chicken Feet w. Black Bean Sauce

$5.25

豉汁蒸排骨 Spare Rib with Black Bean Sauce

$5.25

山竹牛肉球 Steamed Beef Ball

$5.85

薑蔥牛柏葉 Steamed Beef Tripe with Ginger

$5.85

韓汁牛仔骨 Beef Short Ribs in Korean Sauce

$5.85

腐皮鮮竹卷 Steamed Bean Curd Skin w. Pork

$5.85

咖哩墨魚仔 Baby Octopus with Curry Sauce

$5.85

蜜汁义燒飽 Steamed BBQ Pork Bun

$5.25

麥紅豆包 Oatmeal Red Bean Bun

$5.25

豬仔奶黃飽 Piggy Custard Bun

$5.85

流沙饱 Liquid Custard Bun

$5.85

港式奶黄卷 Steamed Custard Roll

$5.85

珍珠糯米雞 Stuffed Sticky Rice

$5.85

柱候金錢肚 Beef Honeycomb with Turnip

$6.80

藥膳鳳爪 Chicken Feet with Chinese Herb

$6.80

冬菇雞燒賣 Chicken Mushroom Siu Mai

$5.25

上海湯餃 Shanghai Soup Dumplng

$5.85

紫菜蟹柳卷 Steamed Seaweed Roll

$5.25

Fried Dim Sum

香煎腐皮卷 Pan Fried Bean Curd Skin Roll

$5.25

酥脆鮮蝦卷 Shrimp Roll

$5.85

香芋絲春卷 Shredded Taro & Pork Egg Roll

$5.85

家鄉咸水角 Fried Minced Chicken Dumpling

$5.25

黃金煎堆仔 Fried Sesame Ball

$4.85

泮塘馬蹄糕 Water Chestnut Cake

$5.25

蜜汁义燒酥 BBQ Pork Turnover

$5.25

鮮菜肉鍋貼 Pan Fried Pot Sticker

$5.25

生煎蝦肉饱 Pan Fried Vegetable Shrimp & Pork Bun

$5.85

粟米餅 Pan Fried Shrimp & Corn Dumpling

$5.85

韭菜餅 Pan Fried Shrimp & Chive Dumpling

$5.85

百花炸蝦丸 Deep Fried Shrimp Ball

$5.85

百花釀茄子 Stuffed Eggplant

$5.25

百花釀青椒 Stuffed Green Pepper

$5.25

酥炸咖喱墨魚仔 Fried Curry Fried Baby Octopus

$6.80

香煎蘿葡糕 Pan Fried Turnip Cake

$5.25

酥炸馬蹄糕 Fried Water Chestnut Cake

$5.25

酥炸猪排 Special Fried Pork Chop

$7.25

油條 Fried Crueller

$4.85

腸粉 Crepes

鮮蝦腸粉 Shrimp Crepe

$5.85

牛肉腸粉 Beef Crepe

$5.85

脆皮腸粉 Rice Crepe with Crispy Skin

$5.85

羅漢齋腸粉(菜) Vegetable Crepe

$5.85

炸兩腸粉 Deep Fried Dough Fritters Crepe

$5.85

义燒腐腸 BBQ Pork Crepe

$5.85

炸豆腐腸 Fried Tofu Crepe

$5.85

排骨腸粉 Spare Ribs Crepe w. Black Bean Sauce

$6.80

清腸粉 Plain Rice Crepe

$5.85

粥 Congee

柴魚花生粥 Dried Fish Peanut Congee

$6.80

生滾牛肉粥 Beef Congee

$5.85

生滾魚片粥 Fish Congee

$6.80

皮疍瘦肉粥 Preserved Egg with Pork Congee

$6.80

明火白粥油條 Plain Congee with Fried Fritters

$7.50

今日美點 Special

馬來糕 Malaysia Cake

$5.25

貴妃桂圓糕 Longan Cake

$4.85

香滑椰汁糕 Coconuts Cake

$4.85

蜂窝蛋糕 Honey Comb Cake

$4.85

香芒果布甸 Mango Pudding

$5.25

酥皮蛋撻 Puffy Egg Tart

$5.25

排骨鳳爪飯 Spare Ribs & Chicken Feet Over Rice

$7.25

臘味排骨饭 Spare Ribs & Chinese Sausage Over Rice

$7.25

排骨腸粉 Spare Ribs Crepe w. Black Bean Sauce

$6.80

柱侯牛腩腸粉煲 Beef Brisket Crepe

$7.25

排骨煲仔飯 Spare Ribs Over Rice

$7.25

主菜 Main Dishes

風味頭檯 Appetizers

寶寶盤 Pu Pu Platter

$10.95

椒鹽茄子粒 Salt & Pepper Eggplant

$7.95

香辣魷魚鬚 Spicy Herb Calamari

$7.95

雞串 Chicken Skewers

$5.95

燒汁雞翼 Soy Glazed Chicken Wings

$7.95

蜜汁雞翼 Honey Glazed Chicken Wings

$7.95

宮廷鍋貼 Imperial Pot Sticker

$4.95

炸蟹角 Crab Rangoon

$4.95

蝦多士 Shrimp Toast

$4.95

Texas Toast with Shrimp Spread

春卷 Egg Roll

$3.95

素菜春卷 Vegetable Egg Roll

$3.95

港式炸饅頭 Hong Kong Fried Dough

$3.95

Bao

湯羹類 Soup

竹笙瑤柱羹 Chinese Wild Mushroom Soup

瑤柱海鮮豆腐羹 Seafood Tofu Soup

蟹肉魚肚羹 Crab Meat Fish Maw Soup

西湖牛肉羹 Westlake Beef Soup

西洋菜豆腐花蜆湯 Clam with Watercress &Tofu Soup

素菜豆腐湯 Vegetable Tofu Soup

粟米雞茸羹 Chicken Velvet Corn Soup

蛋花湯 Egg Drop Soup

雲吞湯 Wonton Soup

酸辣湯 Hot & Sour Soup

海鮮類 Seafood

大蟹糯米飯 Crab with Sticky Rice

$85.00

龍蝦/大蟹 Lobster/Crab

活魚 Fish

$45.00

蠔 (帶殼) Oysters (In Shell)

$8.00

椒鹽軟殼蟹 Salt & Pepper Soft Shell Crab

$19.95

花蜆 Clam

$16.95

蝦帶子 Shrimp & Scallop

$17.95

蝦 Shrimp

$16.95

魚片 Fish Fillet

$15.95

雞蛋煎蠔餅 Pan-Fried Oyster with Egg

$16.95

鮮魷 Squid

$14.95

墨魚仔 Mini Octopus

$15.95

三鮮類 Seafood Trio

雀巢三鮮 Seafood Trio in Bird's Nest

$18.95

韭黃三鮮 Seafood Trio with Yellow Chives

$18.95

鐵板類 Sizzling Platters

鐵板宮保三樣 Sizzling Kung Pao Trio

$17.95

雞、牛、蝦 Chicken, Beef, Shrimp

鐵板乾燒蝦 Sizzling Braised Shrimp

$17.95

鐵板黑椒牛柳條 Sizzling Sliced Beef Tenderloin

$17.95

鐵板黑椒牛仔骨 Sizzling Beef Short Rib with Black Pepper

$17.95

鐵板燒汁牛柳條 Sizzling Soy Glazed Sliced Beef Tenderloin

$17.95

鐵板燒汁牛仔骨 Sizzling Soy Glazed Beef Short Ribs

$17.95

鐵板黑椒炒雜菌 Sizzling Mixed Mushrooms with Black Pepper

$14.95

鐵板鹹魚肉鬆茄子 Sizzling Minced Pork with Eggplant & Salted Fish

$14.95

鐵板宮保豆腐 Sizzling Kung Pao Tofu

$13.95

牛肉類 Beef

蠔皇雙菇士的球 Diced Steak with Mushroom & Oyster Sauce

$23.95

美極蔥爆士的球 Diced Steak with Green Onion & Maggi Sauce

$23.95

雜菌牛柳條 Tenderloin with Mixed Mushrooms

$17.95

皇子菇雪豆炒牛肉 Stir Fried Beef with Enoki Mushroom & Peapod

$14.95

涼瓜牛肉 Bitter Melon Beef

$14.95

虎皮椒牛肉 Jalapeño Beef

$14.95

蒙古牛 Mongolian Beef

$14.95

陳皮牛 Orange Beef

$14.95

宮保牛 Kung Pao Beef

$14.95

牛肉 Beef with Broccoli or Chinese Broccoli

$14.95

沙爹牛肉 Beef in Satay Sauce

$14.95

百味牛肉 Beef with Hundred Flavor Sauce

$14.95

家禽類 Poultry

片皮鴨兩吃 Peking Duck

$49.95

2 Courses

烤鴨 Roasted Duck

薑蔥霸王雞 Free Range Chicken with Ginger & Onion

當紅炸子雞 Crispy Skin Free Range Chicken

白切走地雞 Free Range Chicken

荷葉蒸雞 Steamed Chicken with Lotus Leaf

$18.95

雜菌炒雞柳 Chicken with Mixed Mushrooms

$13.95

香芒炒雞柳 Chicken with Mango

$13.95

芝麻雞 Sesame Chicken

$13.95

左宗雞 General Tso’s Chicken

$13.95

宮保雞 Kung Pao Chicken

$13.95

陳皮雞 Orange Chicken

$13.95

甜酸雞 Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.95

西檸雞 Lemon Chicken

$13.95

時菜雞柳 Chicken Tenderloin with Vegetables

$13.95

涼瓜雞片 Bitter Melon Chicken

$13.95

木須雞 Mu Shu Chicken

$13.95

4 Pancakes

辣薑雞 Hot & Spicy Chicken

$13.95

蒙古鸡 Mongolian Chicken

$13.95

百味鸡 Chicken with Hundred Flavors Sauce

$13.95

豬肉類 Pork

大腸 Chitterlings

$14.95

排骨 Spare Ribs

$14.95

梅菜扣肉 Pork Belly with Preserved Green

$14.95

肉排 Pork Chop

$13.95

鹹魚蒸肉餅 Steamed Ground Pork with Salty Fish

$13.95

木須肉 Mu Shu Pork

$12.95

4 Pancakes

甜酸肉 Sweet & Sour Pork

$13.95

素菜類 Vegetable

豆苗 Peapod Green

$15.95

玉子豆腐 Japanese Tofu

$14.95

通菜 (季節性供應) Tong Choy (Seasonal)

$15.95

冬菇扒菜膽 Black Mushrooms with Vegetable

$15.95

薑酒炒芥蘭 Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli with Rice Wine

$13.95

竹笙扒菜膽 Bamboo Fungus over Vegetable

$14.95

紅燒花菇豆腐 Hong Sue Black Mushroom over Tofu

$13.95

川燒茄子 Szechuan Style Eggplant with Pepper

$13.95

木須素菜 Mu Shu Vegetable

$13.95

4 Pancakes

豉味炒涼瓜片 Bitter Melon with Black Bean Sauce

$13.95

菜心/芥蘭/青江菜 Choy Sum/Chinese Broccoli/Bok Choy

$13.95

西洋菜 Watercress

$13.95

四季豆 String Beans

$13.95

炒青菜 Stir Fried Fresh Vegetables

$10.95

川式風味 Szechuan Style

百味蝦帶子 Spicy Shrimp & Scallop

$17.95

四川式醬爆三寶 Szechuan Stir-Fried Trio

$16.95

雞、牛、蝦 Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp

四川蝦 Szechuan Shrimp

$16.95

正宗水煮 Boiled in Spicy Szechuan Sauce

$16.95

回鍋肉 Twice Cooked Pork

$13.95

麻婆豆腐 (有肉) Mapo Tofu (with Minced Pork)

$13.95

煲仔菜 Casserole

XO醬三鮮煲 Seafood with XO Sauce (Shrimp, Scallop & Squid)

$15.95

三元一品煲 Seafood Trio (Shrimp, Scallop & Squid)

$15.95

海鮮豆腐煲 Seafood Tofu (Shrimp, Scallop & Squid)

$15.95

沙爹金菇肥牛煲 Satay Fatty Beef with Enoki Mushroom

$15.95

涼瓜排骨煲 Spare Ribs with Bitter Melon

$14.95

鹹魚雞粒豆腐煲 Chicken with Tofu & Salt Fish

$14.95

牛腩煲 Beef Brisket

$14.95

蓉蛋 Egg Foo Young

虾蓉蛋 Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$15.95

鸡蓉蛋 Chicken Egg Foo Young

$13.95

叉烧蓉蛋 BBQ Pork Egg Foo Young

$12.95

牛蓉蛋 Beef Egg Foo Young

$14.95

本楼蓉蛋 Combination Egg Foo Young

$16.95

瓜菜蓉蛋 Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$12.95

杂碎 Chop Suey

鸡杂碎 Chicken Chop Suey

$13.95

牛杂碎 Beef Chop Suey

$14.95

虾杂碎 Shrimp Chop Suey

$15.95

本楼杂碎 Combination Chop Suey

$17.95

麵飯炒粉 Noodles & Fried Rice

麵炒粉 Noodles

大三元招牌海鮮炒拉麵 Triple Crown Seafood Hand-Pulled Noodles

$14.95

大三元煎麵 Triple Crown Pan Fried Thin Noodles

$14.95

蝦、帶子、魚片 Shrimp, Scallop, Fish Fillet

魚片煎麵 Stir-Fried Fillet of Pike with Pan-Fried Thin Noodles

$14.95

蝦球煎麵 Stir-Fried Shrimp with Pan-Fried Thin Noodles

$14.95

乾炒豉汁蝦河 Stir-Fried Shrimp Flat Rice Noodle with Black Bean Sauce

$13.95

瘋狂炒河 Crazy Noodle

$13.95

Spicy Flat Rice Noodle Stir-Fried with Beef, Chicken & Shrimp

雞絲炒拉麵 Stir-Fried Chicken Hand-Pulled Noodles

$12.95

鴻圖伊麵 Lucky Noodle

$13.95

E-FU Noodle Stir-Fried with Enoki Mushroom, Crab Meat, and Dried Scallop

乾炒牛肉 Stir Fried Beef Chow Mein or Rice Noodles

$13.95

乾燒伊麵 Stir-Fried E-Fu Noodles

$13.95

Black Mushroom, Peapod, Carrot, and Yellow Chive

乾炒牛河 Stir-Fried Beef Flat Rice Noodles

$12.95

菜遠牛肉炒河 Pan-Fried Beef Flat Rice Noodles with Vegetable

$12.95

XO醬牛炒河 XO Sauce Beef Flat Rice Noodle

$12.95

潮州炒河 Chiu Chow Beef Flat Rice Noodle

$12.95

豉油皇炒麵 Stir-Fried Soy Sauce Chow Mein

$11.95

避風塘炒麵 Hong Kong Style Chow Mein

$11.95

星州炒米 Singapore Rice Noodles

$11.95

Shrimp, Ham & Egg

獨家炒粉絲 House Special Stir-Fried Vermicelli

$11.95

Shrimp, Ham & Egg

芥兰牛煎面 Beef & Chinese Broccoli Pan Fried Thin Noodles

$12.95

炒飯 Fried Rice

廚皇炒飯 Chef’s Special Fried Rice

$13.95

Rice Stir-Fried with Beef, Preserved Turnip with Dry Pork

瑤柱蛋白炒飯 Dried Scallop with Egg White Fried Rice

$13.95

本樓炒飯 Combination Fried Rice

$13.95

雞、牛、蝦 Chicken, Beef, Shrimp

鹹魚雞粒炒飯 Diced Chicken with Salty Fish Fried Rice

$13.95

泰式海鮮皇炒飯 Thai Style Seafood Fried Rice

$13.95

Shrimp, Scallop, Pineapple & Curry

揚州炒飯 Yang Chow Fried Rice

$12.95

叉燒、蝦 BBQ Pork & Shrimp

雞炒飯 Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

蝦炒飯 Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

牛炒飯 Beef Fried Rice

$11.95

素菜炒飯 Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.95

叉燒炒飯 BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$11.95

蒜香雞炒飯 Chicken Garlic Fried Rice

$11.95

Chicken & Lettuce

大三元富豪炒飯 Triple Crown Fortune Fried Rice

$19.95

Abalone, Roasted Beef, Shrimp, Scallop, Dried Scallop, Black Mushroom, Chinese Broccoli, Egg, and Onion. No Soy Sauce.

客家炒飯 Hakka Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.95

Tea Service

Tea Service

$0.50

飲品 Drinks

汽水果汁 Soda and Juice

可樂 Coke

$3.00

雪碧 Sprite

$3.00

低卡可樂 Diet Coke

$3.00

橙汁 Orange Juice

$3.00

紅梅汁 Cranberry Juice

$3.00

菠蘿汁 Pineapple Juice

$3.00

檸檬汁 Lemonade

$3.00

檸檬茶 Lemon Tea

$3.00

薑汁汽水 Ginger Ale

$3.00

越南咖啡 Vietnamese Ice Viet Five Coffee

$4.50

啤酒 Beer

青島 Tsingtao

$7.00

大三元馬茲釀造 Triple Crown Lager by Marz Brewing

$6.00

米勒 (淡) Miller Lite

$4.00

紅酒 Red Wine

House Red

Cabernet Sauvignon

Merlot

Pinot Noir

Malbec

白酒 White Wine

House White

Riesling

Pinot Grigio

Chardonnay

Moscato

Sauvignon Blanc

日本酒 Japanese

Sake

Plum Wine

本樓特飲 House Cocktails

Panda Rumba

$8.00

China Blue

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Blue Hawaii

$8.00

Piña Colada

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Lunch Special

台式炒米粉 (午) Taiwan Style Stir-Fried Rice Noodle

$8.95

鹹魚雞粒炒飯 (午) Salted Fish & Chicken Fried Rice

$8.95

星洲海鮮炒河 (午) Singapore Seafood Fried Flat Rice Noodle

$8.95

干炒牛河 (午) Stir-Fried Beef Flat Rice Noodle

$8.95

生炒糯米饭 (午) Fried Sticky Rice

$8.95

蒙古牛 (午) Mongolian Beef

$8.95

芝麻雞 (午) Sesame Chicken

$8.95

宮保雞 (午) Kung Pao Chicken

$8.95

甜酸雞 (午) Sweet & Sour Chicken

$8.95

左宗雞 (午) General Tso's Chicken

$8.95

青菜牛肉 (午) Beef with Vegetables

$8.95

蕃茄牛肉 (午) Tomato Beef

$8.95

炒青菜 (午) Stir-Fried Fresh Vegetables

$8.95

大三元拉麵 (午) Triple Crown Hand-Pulled Noodle

$8.95

客家炒飯(午) Hakka Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.95

獨家炒粉絲 (午) Special Vermicelli Noodle

$8.95

豉油皇炒麵 (午) Soy Sauce Chow Mein

$8.95

蠔油油菜 (午) U Choy with Oyster Sauce

$7.25

蠔油芥蘭 (午) Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce

$7.25

XO醬炒蘿蔔糕 (午) Stir-Fried Turnip Cake w. XO Sauce

$7.25

X0醬豬腸粉 (午) Plain Crepe with XO Sauce

$7.25

Noodles & Congee

粥 Congee

生滾牛肉粥 Beef Congee

$7.50

生滾魚粥 Fish Congee

$7.50

皮疍瘦肉粥 Preserved Egg with Pork Congee

$7.50

明火白粥油條 Plain Congee with Fried Fritters

$7.50

Special Noodles Soup (10.95)

牛腩 Beef Brisket

$10.95

炸荼肉絲 Shredded Pork & Preserved Vegetables

$10.95

雪荼肉絲 Shredded Pork & Preserved Green Leaves

$10.95

Special Noodles Soup (11.95)

蝦肉雲吞 Shrimp & Pork Wontons

$11.95

什萘 Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

沙爹牛 Satay Beef

$11.95

冬菇牛肉 Beef & Black Mushrooms

$11.95

角椒大腸 Chitterlings & Jalapeño

$11.95

洋蔥豬扒 Pork Chops & Onion

$11.95

黑椒牛仔肴 Black Pepper Beef Short Ribs

$11.95

1十甬雞片 Chicken and Mixed Mushrooms

$11.95

魚片 Stir Fried Fish Fillet

$11.95

Special Noodles Soup (12.95)

火鴉 Roasted Duck

$12.95

海鮮雜燴 Seafood Combo

$12.95

酸掾蟯 Spicy & Sour Clams

$12.95

酸掾蝦球 Spicy & Sour Shrimp

$12.95

Sides

White Rice

$1.00

Brown Rice

$1.00

Mu Shu Wraps

$1.00