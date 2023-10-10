Triple Crown Restaurant 2217 South Wentworth Avenue
2217 South Wentworth Avenue
Chicago, IL 60616
點心 Dim Sum
Steamed Dim Sum
大三元蝦餃 Triple Crown Shrimp Dumpling
飛魚子燒賣 Siu Mai (Pork & Shrimp Dumpling)
潮州靚粉果 Chiu Chow Style Dumpling
鮮蝦韭菜餃 Shrimp & Chive Dumpling
瓜菜餃 Vegetable Dumpling
帶子餃 Scallop Dumpling
百花鮮蝦丸 Steamed Shrimp Ball
豉汁蒸鳳爪 Braised Chicken Feet w. Black Bean Sauce
豉汁蒸排骨 Spare Rib with Black Bean Sauce
山竹牛肉球 Steamed Beef Ball
薑蔥牛柏葉 Steamed Beef Tripe with Ginger
韓汁牛仔骨 Beef Short Ribs in Korean Sauce
腐皮鮮竹卷 Steamed Bean Curd Skin w. Pork
咖哩墨魚仔 Baby Octopus with Curry Sauce
蜜汁义燒飽 Steamed BBQ Pork Bun
麥紅豆包 Oatmeal Red Bean Bun
豬仔奶黃飽 Piggy Custard Bun
流沙饱 Liquid Custard Bun
港式奶黄卷 Steamed Custard Roll
珍珠糯米雞 Stuffed Sticky Rice
柱候金錢肚 Beef Honeycomb with Turnip
藥膳鳳爪 Chicken Feet with Chinese Herb
冬菇雞燒賣 Chicken Mushroom Siu Mai
上海湯餃 Shanghai Soup Dumplng
紫菜蟹柳卷 Steamed Seaweed Roll
Fried Dim Sum
香煎腐皮卷 Pan Fried Bean Curd Skin Roll
酥脆鮮蝦卷 Shrimp Roll
香芋絲春卷 Shredded Taro & Pork Egg Roll
家鄉咸水角 Fried Minced Chicken Dumpling
黃金煎堆仔 Fried Sesame Ball
泮塘馬蹄糕 Water Chestnut Cake
蜜汁义燒酥 BBQ Pork Turnover
鮮菜肉鍋貼 Pan Fried Pot Sticker
生煎蝦肉饱 Pan Fried Vegetable Shrimp & Pork Bun
粟米餅 Pan Fried Shrimp & Corn Dumpling
韭菜餅 Pan Fried Shrimp & Chive Dumpling
百花炸蝦丸 Deep Fried Shrimp Ball
百花釀茄子 Stuffed Eggplant
百花釀青椒 Stuffed Green Pepper
酥炸咖喱墨魚仔 Fried Curry Fried Baby Octopus
香煎蘿葡糕 Pan Fried Turnip Cake
酥炸馬蹄糕 Fried Water Chestnut Cake
酥炸猪排 Special Fried Pork Chop
油條 Fried Crueller
腸粉 Crepes
粥 Congee
今日美點 Special
馬來糕 Malaysia Cake
貴妃桂圓糕 Longan Cake
香滑椰汁糕 Coconuts Cake
蜂窝蛋糕 Honey Comb Cake
香芒果布甸 Mango Pudding
酥皮蛋撻 Puffy Egg Tart
排骨鳳爪飯 Spare Ribs & Chicken Feet Over Rice
臘味排骨饭 Spare Ribs & Chinese Sausage Over Rice
排骨腸粉 Spare Ribs Crepe w. Black Bean Sauce
柱侯牛腩腸粉煲 Beef Brisket Crepe
排骨煲仔飯 Spare Ribs Over Rice
主菜 Main Dishes
風味頭檯 Appetizers
寶寶盤 Pu Pu Platter
椒鹽茄子粒 Salt & Pepper Eggplant
香辣魷魚鬚 Spicy Herb Calamari
雞串 Chicken Skewers
燒汁雞翼 Soy Glazed Chicken Wings
蜜汁雞翼 Honey Glazed Chicken Wings
宮廷鍋貼 Imperial Pot Sticker
炸蟹角 Crab Rangoon
蝦多士 Shrimp Toast
Texas Toast with Shrimp Spread
春卷 Egg Roll
素菜春卷 Vegetable Egg Roll
港式炸饅頭 Hong Kong Fried Dough
Bao
湯羹類 Soup
海鮮類 Seafood
鐵板類 Sizzling Platters
鐵板宮保三樣 Sizzling Kung Pao Trio
雞、牛、蝦 Chicken, Beef, Shrimp
鐵板乾燒蝦 Sizzling Braised Shrimp
鐵板黑椒牛柳條 Sizzling Sliced Beef Tenderloin
鐵板黑椒牛仔骨 Sizzling Beef Short Rib with Black Pepper
鐵板燒汁牛柳條 Sizzling Soy Glazed Sliced Beef Tenderloin
鐵板燒汁牛仔骨 Sizzling Soy Glazed Beef Short Ribs
鐵板黑椒炒雜菌 Sizzling Mixed Mushrooms with Black Pepper
鐵板鹹魚肉鬆茄子 Sizzling Minced Pork with Eggplant & Salted Fish
鐵板宮保豆腐 Sizzling Kung Pao Tofu
牛肉類 Beef
蠔皇雙菇士的球 Diced Steak with Mushroom & Oyster Sauce
美極蔥爆士的球 Diced Steak with Green Onion & Maggi Sauce
雜菌牛柳條 Tenderloin with Mixed Mushrooms
皇子菇雪豆炒牛肉 Stir Fried Beef with Enoki Mushroom & Peapod
涼瓜牛肉 Bitter Melon Beef
虎皮椒牛肉 Jalapeño Beef
蒙古牛 Mongolian Beef
陳皮牛 Orange Beef
宮保牛 Kung Pao Beef
牛肉 Beef with Broccoli or Chinese Broccoli
沙爹牛肉 Beef in Satay Sauce
百味牛肉 Beef with Hundred Flavor Sauce
家禽類 Poultry
片皮鴨兩吃 Peking Duck
2 Courses
烤鴨 Roasted Duck
薑蔥霸王雞 Free Range Chicken with Ginger & Onion
當紅炸子雞 Crispy Skin Free Range Chicken
白切走地雞 Free Range Chicken
荷葉蒸雞 Steamed Chicken with Lotus Leaf
雜菌炒雞柳 Chicken with Mixed Mushrooms
香芒炒雞柳 Chicken with Mango
芝麻雞 Sesame Chicken
左宗雞 General Tso’s Chicken
宮保雞 Kung Pao Chicken
陳皮雞 Orange Chicken
甜酸雞 Sweet & Sour Chicken
西檸雞 Lemon Chicken
時菜雞柳 Chicken Tenderloin with Vegetables
涼瓜雞片 Bitter Melon Chicken
木須雞 Mu Shu Chicken
4 Pancakes
辣薑雞 Hot & Spicy Chicken
蒙古鸡 Mongolian Chicken
百味鸡 Chicken with Hundred Flavors Sauce
豬肉類 Pork
素菜類 Vegetable
豆苗 Peapod Green
玉子豆腐 Japanese Tofu
通菜 (季節性供應) Tong Choy (Seasonal)
冬菇扒菜膽 Black Mushrooms with Vegetable
薑酒炒芥蘭 Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli with Rice Wine
竹笙扒菜膽 Bamboo Fungus over Vegetable
紅燒花菇豆腐 Hong Sue Black Mushroom over Tofu
川燒茄子 Szechuan Style Eggplant with Pepper
木須素菜 Mu Shu Vegetable
4 Pancakes
豉味炒涼瓜片 Bitter Melon with Black Bean Sauce
菜心/芥蘭/青江菜 Choy Sum/Chinese Broccoli/Bok Choy
西洋菜 Watercress
四季豆 String Beans
炒青菜 Stir Fried Fresh Vegetables
川式風味 Szechuan Style
煲仔菜 Casserole
XO醬三鮮煲 Seafood with XO Sauce (Shrimp, Scallop & Squid)
三元一品煲 Seafood Trio (Shrimp, Scallop & Squid)
海鮮豆腐煲 Seafood Tofu (Shrimp, Scallop & Squid)
沙爹金菇肥牛煲 Satay Fatty Beef with Enoki Mushroom
涼瓜排骨煲 Spare Ribs with Bitter Melon
鹹魚雞粒豆腐煲 Chicken with Tofu & Salt Fish
牛腩煲 Beef Brisket
蓉蛋 Egg Foo Young
杂碎 Chop Suey
麵飯炒粉 Noodles & Fried Rice
麵炒粉 Noodles
大三元招牌海鮮炒拉麵 Triple Crown Seafood Hand-Pulled Noodles
大三元煎麵 Triple Crown Pan Fried Thin Noodles
蝦、帶子、魚片 Shrimp, Scallop, Fish Fillet
魚片煎麵 Stir-Fried Fillet of Pike with Pan-Fried Thin Noodles
蝦球煎麵 Stir-Fried Shrimp with Pan-Fried Thin Noodles
乾炒豉汁蝦河 Stir-Fried Shrimp Flat Rice Noodle with Black Bean Sauce
瘋狂炒河 Crazy Noodle
Spicy Flat Rice Noodle Stir-Fried with Beef, Chicken & Shrimp
雞絲炒拉麵 Stir-Fried Chicken Hand-Pulled Noodles
鴻圖伊麵 Lucky Noodle
E-FU Noodle Stir-Fried with Enoki Mushroom, Crab Meat, and Dried Scallop
乾炒牛肉 Stir Fried Beef Chow Mein or Rice Noodles
乾燒伊麵 Stir-Fried E-Fu Noodles
Black Mushroom, Peapod, Carrot, and Yellow Chive
乾炒牛河 Stir-Fried Beef Flat Rice Noodles
菜遠牛肉炒河 Pan-Fried Beef Flat Rice Noodles with Vegetable
XO醬牛炒河 XO Sauce Beef Flat Rice Noodle
潮州炒河 Chiu Chow Beef Flat Rice Noodle
豉油皇炒麵 Stir-Fried Soy Sauce Chow Mein
避風塘炒麵 Hong Kong Style Chow Mein
星州炒米 Singapore Rice Noodles
Shrimp, Ham & Egg
獨家炒粉絲 House Special Stir-Fried Vermicelli
Shrimp, Ham & Egg
芥兰牛煎面 Beef & Chinese Broccoli Pan Fried Thin Noodles
炒飯 Fried Rice
廚皇炒飯 Chef’s Special Fried Rice
Rice Stir-Fried with Beef, Preserved Turnip with Dry Pork
瑤柱蛋白炒飯 Dried Scallop with Egg White Fried Rice
本樓炒飯 Combination Fried Rice
雞、牛、蝦 Chicken, Beef, Shrimp
鹹魚雞粒炒飯 Diced Chicken with Salty Fish Fried Rice
泰式海鮮皇炒飯 Thai Style Seafood Fried Rice
Shrimp, Scallop, Pineapple & Curry
揚州炒飯 Yang Chow Fried Rice
叉燒、蝦 BBQ Pork & Shrimp
雞炒飯 Chicken Fried Rice
蝦炒飯 Shrimp Fried Rice
牛炒飯 Beef Fried Rice
素菜炒飯 Vegetable Fried Rice
叉燒炒飯 BBQ Pork Fried Rice
蒜香雞炒飯 Chicken Garlic Fried Rice
Chicken & Lettuce
大三元富豪炒飯 Triple Crown Fortune Fried Rice
Abalone, Roasted Beef, Shrimp, Scallop, Dried Scallop, Black Mushroom, Chinese Broccoli, Egg, and Onion. No Soy Sauce.
客家炒飯 Hakka Vegetable Fried Rice
Tea Service
飲品 Drinks
汽水果汁 Soda and Juice
本樓特飲 House Cocktails
Lunch Special
台式炒米粉 (午) Taiwan Style Stir-Fried Rice Noodle
鹹魚雞粒炒飯 (午) Salted Fish & Chicken Fried Rice
星洲海鮮炒河 (午) Singapore Seafood Fried Flat Rice Noodle
干炒牛河 (午) Stir-Fried Beef Flat Rice Noodle
生炒糯米饭 (午) Fried Sticky Rice
蒙古牛 (午) Mongolian Beef
芝麻雞 (午) Sesame Chicken
宮保雞 (午) Kung Pao Chicken
甜酸雞 (午) Sweet & Sour Chicken
左宗雞 (午) General Tso's Chicken
青菜牛肉 (午) Beef with Vegetables
蕃茄牛肉 (午) Tomato Beef
炒青菜 (午) Stir-Fried Fresh Vegetables
大三元拉麵 (午) Triple Crown Hand-Pulled Noodle
客家炒飯(午) Hakka Vegetable Fried Rice
獨家炒粉絲 (午) Special Vermicelli Noodle
豉油皇炒麵 (午) Soy Sauce Chow Mein
蠔油油菜 (午) U Choy with Oyster Sauce
蠔油芥蘭 (午) Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce
XO醬炒蘿蔔糕 (午) Stir-Fried Turnip Cake w. XO Sauce
X0醬豬腸粉 (午) Plain Crepe with XO Sauce
Noodles & Congee
粥 Congee
Special Noodles Soup (10.95)
Special Noodles Soup (11.95)
Special Noodles Soup (12.95)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy! Classic Dim Sum in the Heart of Chicago's Chinatown.
2217 South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616