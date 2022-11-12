Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Barbeque

Triple P BBQ - Rock Falls

563 Reviews

$$

3312 West Rock Falls Rd

Rock Falls, IL 61071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Brisket
8 Boneless Wings
1# Pulled Pork

2/3 Meat

2 Meat Plate

$26.00

3 Meat Plate

$30.00

Appetizer

12 Traditional

$15.00

16 Boneless

$19.00

2 Taco Beef

$3.50

2 Taco Pulled Pork

$4.00

24 Boneless

$28.00

18 Traditional

$27.00

3 Tacos

$6.00

6 Traditional

$9.00

8 Boneless Wings

$11.00
Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chili

$3.16+Out of stock

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Deep Fried Ribs

$2.00

Elote Corn Bites

$10.00

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Fried Onion Ring

$8.00

Fried Pickle

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Mac And Cheese Bites

$10.00

Mixed Basket

$10.00

Pig Wings

$13.00

Sweet Potato Puffs

$7.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.00

Triple P Brisket Burger

$14.00

By the Pound

1# BBQ Beans

$5.00

1# Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Salad

$8.00

1# Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

1# Coleslaw

$5.00

1# Potato Salad

$8.00

1# Pulled Pork

$15.00

1# Smoked Mac & Cheese

$8.00

1# Turkey

$12.00

16oz BBQ Sauce

$5.00

32oz BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Full Rack Ribs

$28.00

1# Brisket

$23.00

Dessert

Cobbler

$3.75Out of stock

Pie

$4.25

Pumpkin Bars

$3.50Out of stock

Family Feeder

1 # of Pulled Pork 1 # of Smoked Brisket 2 - 32oz Sides of YOUR CHOICE 8 - Cornbread muffins of YOUR CHOICE 16 oz BBQ Sauce of YOUR CHOICE 1 Gallon of Sweet or Unsweet Tea *No Substitutions*

# Pulled Pork & # Brisket

$45.00

1 # of Pulled Pork 1 # of Smoked Brisket 2 - 32oz Sides of YOUR CHOICE 8 - Cornbread muffins of YOUR CHOICE 16 oz BBQ Sauce of YOUR CHOICE 1 Gallon of Sweet or Unsweet Tea *No Substitutions*

Flatbreads

Apple Wood Bacon Hawaiian Pork Flatbread

$11.00

Bacon Mac And Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

BBQ Brisket BLT Flatbread

$11.00

BBQ Lovers Flatbread

$11.00

Brisket Philly Flatbread

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$11.00

Taco Flat Bread Flatbread

$11.00

Veggie

$10.00

Kids Plates

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mac Bowls

Brisket Mac Bowl

$13.00

A heaping portion of our Smoked Mac & Cheese with our chopped Smoked Brisket on top.

Chicken Mac Bowl

$12.00

A heaping portion of our Smoked Mac & Cheese with our chopped Smoked Chicken on top.

Plain Mac Bowl

$8.00

A heaping portion of our Smoked Mac & Cheese.

Pork Mac Bowl

$12.00

A heaping portion of our Smoked Mac & Cheese with Pulled Pork on top.

Turkey Mac Bowl

$12.00

Meats

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$11.00

Dry rubbed, smoked Bone-In 1/2 Chicken.

1/4 Smoked Chicken

$7.00

Dry rubbed, smoked Bone-In 1/4 Chicken.

Burnt Ends Meal

$13.00

Smoked Brisket

$11.00

Smoked Sliced Brisket

Smoked Jalapeno Sausage

$7.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Pulled Pork on a bun

Smoked Sausage

$7.00

Nachos

Large BR Nacho

$15.00

Tortilla chips, Chopped Smoked Brisket, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Sour Cream, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos.

Large PP Nacho

$12.00

Tortilla chips, Pulled Pork, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Sour Cream, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos.

Small BR Nacho

$12.00

Tortilla chips, Chopped Smoked Brisket, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Sour Cream, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos.

Small PP Nacho

$9.00

Tortilla chips, Pulled Pork, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Sour Cream, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos.

Ribs

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$18.00

2 Rib Plate

$9.00

4 Rib Plate

$13.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$24.00

Single Rib

$2.50

Salads/Sundaes

Brisket Mac & Cheese Sundae

$15.00

Brisket Sundae

$14.00

Mac & Cheese Sundae

$12.00

Comes layered in a cup with BBQ Baked Beans, Smoked Mac & Cheese, and Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Sundae

$11.00

Comes layered in a cup with BBQ Baked Beans, Coleslaw, and Pulled Pork

Salad

$12.00+

Sandwiches

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Brisket sandwiched between two pieces of American cheese and Texas toast.

Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBC) Sandwich

$12.00

Everything Under the Roof

$17.00

Our Smoked Hot Link, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pulled Pork, all on a bun topped with a Smoked Rib!

Open Face Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Brisket, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, all on a toasted bun.

Pork Grilled Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Pulled Pork sandwiched between two pieces of American cheese, Smoked Mac & Cheese, and Texas Toast.

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pulled Pork sandwiched between two pieces of American cheese and texas toast.

Sliced Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Our smoked sliced chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun.

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Our smoked sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun.

Smokehouse Cuban

$12.00

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Habanero Pepper Jack Cheese, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Pickle, all on a toasted bun.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Grilled Brisket Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Sides

Side BBQ Beans

$3.00

Side Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side House Fries

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Red Beans & Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Puffs

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.60

T-Shirts

Tshirts

$15.00

Koooooozie

Kooooozie

$3.00

Black Hat

Black Hat

$20.00

Hoodies

Hoodies

$35.00

Food

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$15.00

Rueben

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3312 West Rock Falls Rd, Rock Falls, IL 61071

Directions

Gallery
Triple P BBQ image
Triple P BBQ image
Triple P BBQ image
Triple P BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kaddy's Kitchen & Clubhouse
orange starNo Reviews
13464 Galt Road Sterling, IL 61081
View restaurantnext
Rock Falls Candlelight Inn
orange starNo Reviews
2200 1st Ave Rock Falls, IL 61071
View restaurantnext
The BLVD Pub & Grill
orange star4.3 • 192
2501 Avenue E Sterling, IL 61081
View restaurantnext
Sterling Candlelight Inn
orange starNo Reviews
2907 LOCUST STREET STERLING, IL 61081
View restaurantnext
Palmyra Pub and Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
628 PALMYRA ROAD DIXON, IL 61021
View restaurantnext
Triple P BBQ II - Dixon
orange star4.5 • 2
1600 Miller St Dixon, IL 61021
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Rock Falls
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Dixon
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston