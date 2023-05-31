  • Home
Triple T Tavern DBA Tarlton Town Tavern Main Street

No reviews yet

Main Street

Laurelville, OH 43156

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Chicken Wings

$1.00

Cheese Sticks

$4.75

Fried Mushrooms

$4.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.00

Pickle Chips

$4.25

Fried Green Beans

$4.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.00

Egg Rolls

$4.00

Nachos w/ Cheese

$3.50

Sampler Platter

$13.50

Pizza Snackers

$3.50

Taco Snackers

$3.50

Buffalo Chicken Snackers

$4.00

Pretzel Bites

$3.50

Corn Dogs

$3.50

Seafood

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.50

Fish Tail Sandwich

$6.25

Perch Sandwich

$6.25

Sides

Onion Rings

$4.50

Large Fries

$5.00

Fries w/ Bacon & Cheese

$4.75

Chips

$2.00

Side of Sauce

Bacon

$1.00

Fries

$2.50

Burgers

Ed's Bacon & Cheese DOUBLE

$7.75

Ed's Bacon & Cheese SINGLE

$5.75

Jalapeno Burger

$5.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$5.75

Patty Melt

$6.75

Philly Cheese Burger

$5.75

Tavern Burger DOUBLE

$6.25

Tavern Burger SINGLE

$4.50

Rita's Famous Single

$7.00

Subs

Italian Sub

$6.50

Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$6.50

Sandwiches

Fried Bologna

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Tavern BLT

$5.00

Texas Tenderloin

$6.50

DRINKS

N/A Bevs

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Coke Zero

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Mt. Dew

$1.25

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.25

Rootbeer

$1.25

Orange Pop

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light - Aluminum

$3.00

Bud Light - Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light - Can

$3.00

Bud Select - Bottle

$3.00

Bud Select - Can

$3.00

Bud Select 55

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch (Heavy)

$3.00

Busch Light - Bottle

$3.00

Busch Light - Can

$2.00

Busch Light Bucket

$10.00

Busch N/A

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Domestic Bucket

$14.00

Henry's

$4.00

Mich Ultra - Bottle

$3.00

Mich Ultra - Can

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Light - Bottle

$3.00

Miller Light - Can

$3.00

PBR - Bottle

$3.00

PBR - Can

$3.00

Redd's

$4.00

Redd's Peach

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Stroh's

$3.00

Summer Shandy

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Yuengling Light

$3.00

Busch Light Peach

$2.75

Seltzers

Bootlegger - Blackberry

$4.00

Bootlegger - Peach

$4.00

Bootlegger - Raspberry

$4.00

Smirnoff - Grape

$4.00

Smirnoff - Original

$4.00

Smirnoff - Raspberry

$4.00

Smirnoff - Red, White, Blue

$4.00

Smirnoff - Screwdriver

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Whiteclaw - Black Cherry

$4.00

Whiteclaw - Blackberry

$4.00

Whiteclaw - Grapefruit

$4.00

Whiteclaw - Lime

$4.00

Whiteclaw - Mango

$4.00

Whiteclaw - Peach

$4.00

Whiteclaw - Pineapple

$4.00

Mixed Shots

Bahama Mama

$4.50

Betty Boop

$4.50

Creamsicle

$4.50

Cherry Bomb

$4.50

Grape Bomb

$4.50

Latin Lover

$4.50

Pineapple Delight

$4.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$4.50

Passion Fruit Paradise

$4.50

Pickleback

$4.50

Pink Starburst

$4.50

Tequila Sunrise

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

White Tea

$4.50

Fun Dip

$4.50

Jelly Donut

$4.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.50

Shots

Whiskey

$3.50

Vodka

$3.50

Tequila

$3.50

Rum

$3.50

Coconut Rum

$3.50

Vanilla Vodka

$3.50

Cherry Vodka

$3.50

Whipped Vodka

$3.50

Grape Vodka

$3.50

Redbull

$2.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

Atomic Red

$3.50

Mixed Drinks

Bahama Mama

$5.50

Betty Boop

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Creamsicle

$5.50

Cherry Bomb

$5.50

Fun Dip

$5.50

Grape Bomb

$5.50

Green Tea

$5.50

Latin Lover

$5.50

Pineapple Delight

$5.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.50

Passion Fruit Paradise

$5.50

Pickleback

$5.50

Pink Starburst

$5.50

Rum/coke

$5.50

Strawberry Margarita

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Vodka/cran

$5.50

Vodka/sprite

$5.50

Whiskey/coke

$5.50

White Tea

$5.50

TO-GO BEER

Blue Moon 6 PK

$10.75

Blue Moon 12 PK

$20.50

Blue Moon Case

$40.00

Blue Moon Single

$2.00

Bootlegger Single

$3.00

Bud 55 6 PK Bottles

$9.50

Bud 55 12 PK Bottles

$15.75

Bud 55 Case Bottles

$31.50

Bud 55 Single Bottle

$1.75

Bud 55 6 PK Cans

$8.25

Bud 55 12 PK Cans

$14.50

Bud 55 Case Cans

$25.75

Bud 55 Single Can

$1.50

Bud Light 6 PK Bottles

$9.50

Bud Light 12 PK Bottles

$15.75

Bud Light Case Bottles

$31.50

Bud Light Single Bottle

$1.75

Bud Light 6 PK Cans

$8.25

Bud Light 12 PK Cans

$14.50

Bud Light Case Cans

$25.75

Bud Light Single Can

$1.50

Bud Select 6 PK Bottles

$9.50

Bud Select 12 PK Bottles

$15.75

Bud Select Case Bottles

$31.50

Bud Select Single Bottle

$1.75

Bud Select 6 PK Cans

$8.25

Bud Select 12 PK Cans

$14.50

Bud Select Case Cans

$25.75

Bud Select Single Can

$1.50

Bud Seltzer Single

$3.25

Budweiser 6 PK Bottles

$9.50

Budweiser 12 PK Bottles

$15.75

Budweiser Case Bottles

$31.50

Budweiser Single Bottle

$1.75

Budweiser 6 PK Cans

$8.25

Budweiser 12 PK Cans

$14.50

Budweiser Case Cans

$25.75

Budweiser Single Can

$1.50

Bush 6 PK Bottles

$7.50

Bush 12 PK Bottles

$13.00

Bush Case Bottles

$23.50

Bush Single Bottle

$1.50

Bush 6 PK Cans

$8.00

Bush 12 PK Cans

$13.50

Bush 30 PK Cans

$24.75

Bush Single Can

$1.50

Bush Light 6 PK Bottles

$7.50

Bush Light 12 PK Bottles

$13.00

Bush Light Case Bottles

$23.50

Bush Light Single Bottle

$1.50

Bush Light 6 PK Cans

$8.00

Bush Light 12 PK Cans

$13.50

Bush Light 30 PK Cans

$24.75

Bush Light Single Can

$1.50

Bush NA 6 PK Cans

$6.50

Bush NA 12 PK Cans

$11.25

Bush NA Case Cans

$21.00

Bush NA Single Can

$1.25

Coors Light 6 PK Bottles

$9.50

Coors Light 12 PK Bottles

$15.75

Coors Light Case Bottles

$31.50

Coors Light Single Bottle

$1.75

Coors Light 6 PK Cans

$8.25

Coors Light 12 PK Cans

$14.50

Coors Light Case Cans

$25.75

Coors Light Single Can

$1.50

Henrey’s Orange 6 PK

$10.75

Henrey’s Orange 12 PK

$20.50

Henrey’s Orange Case

$40.00

Henrey’s Orange Single

$2.00

Micholeb Ultra 6 PK Bottles

$9.75

Micholeb Ultra 12 PK Bottles

$18.50

Micholeb Ultra Case 24 Bottles

$35.50

Micholeb Ultra Single Bottle

$2.00

Micholeb Ultra Case Cans

$29.00

Miller High Life 6 PK Bottles

$7.50

Miller High Life 12 PK Bottles

$13.00

Miller High Life Case Bottles

$23.50

Miller High Life Single Bottle

$1.50

Miller High Life 6 PK Cans

$8.00

Miller High Life 12 PK Cans

$13.50

Miller High Life 30 PK Cans

$24.75

Miller High Life Single Can

$1.50

Miller Light 6 PK Bottles

$9.50

Miller Light 12 PK Bottles

$15.75

Miller Light Case Bottles

$31.50

Miller Light Single Bottle

$1.75

Miller Light 6 PK Cans

$8.25

Miller Light 12 PK Cans

$14.50

Miller Light Case Cans

$25.75

Miller Light Single Can

$1.50

Natural Light 6 PK Bottles

$5.50

Natural Light 12 PK Bottles

$9.50

Natural Light Case Bottles

$16.00

Natural Light Single Bottle

$1.00

Natural Light 6 PK Cans

$5.00

Natural Light 12 PK Cans

$9.00

Natural Light Case Cans

$16.00

Natural Light Single Can

$1.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon 6 PK Bottles

$7.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon 12 PK Bottles

$13.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Case Bottles

$23.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon Single Bottle

$1.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon 6 PK Cans

$8.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon 12 PK Cans

$13.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon 30 PK Cans

$24.75

Pabst Blue Ribbon Single Can

$1.50

Reds 6 PK

$10.75

Reds 12 PK

$20.50

Reds Case

$40.00

Reds Single

$2.00

Rolling Rock 6 PK Bottles

$7.50

Rolling Rock 12 PK Bottles

$13.00

Rolling Rock Case Bottles

$23.50

Rolling Rock Single Bottle

$1.50

Rolling Rock 6 PK Cans

$8.00

Rolling Rock 12 PK Cans

$13.50

Rolling Rock 30 PK Cans

$24.75

Rolling Rock Single Can

$1.50

Smirnoff 6 PK

$10.75

Smirnoff 12 PK

$20.50

Smirnoff Case

$40.00

Smirnoff Single

$2.00

Strohs 6 PK Bottles

$7.50

Strohs 12 PK Bottles

$13.00

Strohs Case Bottles

$23.50

Strohs Single Bottle

$1.50

Strohs 6 PK Cans

$8.00

Strohs 12 PK Cans

$13.50

Strohs 30 PK Cans

$24.75

Strohs Single Can

$1.50

White Claw Single

$3.25

Yuengling 6 PK Bottles

$9.50

Yuengling 12 PK Bottles

$15.75

Yuengling Case Bottles

$31.50

Yuengling Single Bottle

$1.75

Yuengling 6 PK Cans

$8.25

Yuengling 12 PK Cans

$14.50

Yuengling Case Cans

$25.75

Yuengling Single Can

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Main Street, Laurelville, OH 43156

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

