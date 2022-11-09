Triple Threat imageView gallery

Triple Threat Food Truck

883 Reviews

$$

12 Meta Dr

Midland, TX 79701

Entrees

Classic Philly

Classic Philly

$10.00
The Heifer

The Heifer

$10.00

A twist on the Classic Cheeseburger! Our Beef Philly served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and drizzled with mustard.

The Luigi

The Luigi

$10.00

If you're here, but craving Pizza, we've got you covered! Our Classic Beef Philly is married with pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce to bring you a taste of The Old Country.

The Miyagi

The Miyagi

$10.00+

Our Famous Philly hit with a kick of Sweet & Spicy Thai Chili sauce balanced with our delicious pepper mix. (Beef or Chicken)

The Philthy

The Philthy

$10.00

This bad boy is as messy as it sounds and every bit as delicious! Our Famous Beef Philly cooked with our Sweet & Savory Philthy Sauce, onions, bell peppers and your choice of cheese.

The Rodeo

The Rodeo

$10.00+

If a BBQ Sandwich and a Philly Cheese Steak had a baby, it would be The Rodeo, a feisty mix of everything you love about both; Philly meat, BBQ Sauce, red onion, cheddar cheese, and don't forget the pickles!

The Tatonka

The Tatonka

$10.00

A raging good sandwich! Our Famous Chicken Philly tossed with Frank's Buffalo Sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and ranch dressing.

The Texican

The Texican

$10.00+

A flavorful mix of our Famous Philly, homemade queso, jalapenos and onions. This sandwich is guaranteed to satisfy taste buds from both sides of the border!

$5 Special

$5.00

Naked Tacos

$4.00

Philly Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Go Burger

$13.00

BBQ Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Go Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

The Cubano

$13.00

Sides & Extras

Plain

$2.00

BBQ

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Takis

$2.00

Appetizers

Walky Taki's

$9.00

Philly Nachos

$9.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Philly Quesadilla

$10.00

Specials

Pickle

$1.00

Crown

$3.00

Jack

$3.00

Dessert

Pecan Empanada

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke (Copy)

$2.00

N/A Beverage

Mix Drink

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 Meta Dr, Midland, TX 79701

Directions

