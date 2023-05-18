- Home
- /
- Monroeville
- /
- TRIPLE T'S
TRIPLE T'S
No reviews yet
21313 LINCOLN HWY E
Monroeville, IN 46773
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
1/2 Order Potato Skins
Potato shells filled with cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with sour cream or ranch dipping sauce. Add 50¢ for salsa
Full Order Potato Skins
Potato shells filled with cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with sour cream or ranch dipping sauce. Add 50¢ for salsa
Garlic Cheese Bread
Crisp, hot Italian bread with melted mozzarella cheese & garlic
Townley Wings
Perfectly prepared with your choice of sauce: hot, mild, teriyaki or BBQ. Served with celery & dipping sauce. Extra dipping sauce 50¢ each
O-chip Basket
Battered onion chips served with your choice of dipping sauce
O-ring Basket
Beer battered onion rings that are fried to a golden brown & served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Finger Appetizer
Served with BBQ sauce
Breadsticks
Golden brown breadsticks with mozzarella cheese & served with a side of pizza sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered mozzarella sticks served with your choice of ranch or pizza sauce
Loaded Fries App
A large plate of French fries with melted cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with ranch dipping sauce
Brd Mush Basket
Crispy, Golden Fried Mushrooms. Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce
Corn Dogs
Garlic Cheese Bites
Mac Cheese Bites
Pretzel Bites
Steak Fry Basket
Crinkle Cut Basket
Dinners
Classic Delmonico
14 ounces of heaven served on a platter with buttery, sautéed mushrooms & onions
Top Sirloin
8-Ounce, center cut seasoned to perfection. Add mushrooms & onions 2.50
Chopped Sirloin
1/2 of chargrilled choice ground beef served with mushrooms & onions
Fish Dinner
Fresh & meaty pollock fillets deep fried to a golden brown
1/2 Slab BBQ Ribs
Thick & meaty with a sweet & tangy BBQ sauce
Full Slab BBQ Ribs
Jumbo Fantail Shrimp
Eight, golden fried shrimp served with our tangy cocktail sauce
Marinated Chicken Breast
7-Ounce, marinated chicken breast charbroiled to perfection
Chicken Finger Dinner
Served with BBQ sauce
Southern Fried Chicken
1/2 a chicken deep fried & bursting with juicy goodness
10 Oz Prime Rib
14 Oz Prime Rib
Salads
Blackened Cajun Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast grilled with spicy, Cajun seasoning topped with cheddar cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken dipped in special sauce served on a bed of lettuce & mozzarella cheese
Todd's Big Salad
Big salad with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Southern Fried Salad
Crispy, fried chicken served on a bed of crispy lettuce with cheddar cheese and croutons
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce, mozzarella cheese & topped with teriyaki sauce
Grilled Marinated Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese & croutons
Steak Salad
Thinly sliced grilled steak served on a bed of lettuce & topped with mozzarella cheese & croutons
Chef Salad
Thinly sliced turkey & ham, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese & tomatoes served on a bed of lettuce & topped with croutons
Sandwiches
Basic Burger
1/2 pound patty seasoned & charbroiled. Add cheese 50¢ (American or swiss). Add bacon 1.00
Todd's Wonder Boy
A double basic burger for 1.50 more, add cheese & bacon
Black Jack Burger
A basic burger topped with pepper jack cheese & bacon
Mush Swiss Burger
A basic burger topped with buttery, sautéed mushrooms & swiss cheese. Add bacon 1.00
Hooker Burger
2 quarter pound patties seasoned & charbroiled with double cheese
Mini Hamburger
1/4-Lb. Burger served on a toasted bun. Add cheese 50¢ (American or swiss)
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced beef with green peppers, onions & melted swiss cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll
Reuben Sandwich
Shaved corned beef with sauerkraut served on a toasted rye bread with swiss cheese with a side of thousand island dressing
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Texas toast with choice of American or swiss cheese. Pepper jack cheese add $.50
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken dipped in red hot sauce topped with swiss cheese & served with a side of blue cheese
Marinated Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken sandwich served on a toasted bun
Big Ed
Marinated BBQ chicken breast served on a toasted hoagie roll with melted cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with a side of ranch dipping sauce
Greg's Grinder
Thin, sliced Italian cold cuts on a toasted hoagie roll served with onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & Italian dressing
Stacked Ham Sandwich
Shaved honey ham on grilled Texas toast with melted swiss cheese
Pork Tenderloin
Grilled or breaded pork tenderloin served on a toasted bun
Shrimp Basket
Breaded popcorn shrimp served with fries & townley's tangy cocktail sauce
Crispy Cod Sandwich
Crispy cod fish with American cheese & a side of tartar sauce
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce & tomato on grilled Texas toast
Pizza
12" The Big Cheese Pizza
16" The Big Cheese Pizza
12" Todd's Wonder Boy! Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, caramelized onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green or black olives, topped with our four-cheese blend
16" Todd's Wonder Boy! Pizza
12" The Meathead Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham topped with our four-cheese blend
16" The Meathead Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken & a zesty BBQ sauce, bacon, caramelized onions & our four-cheese blend
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot, medium or mild buffalo chicken, blue cheese sauce, bacon, celery salt & topped with our four-cheese blend
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
12" Garlic Ranch Chicken Pizza
Chicken & garlic ranch sauce, caramelized onions, bacon, fresh tomato topped with our four-cheese blend
16" Garlic Ranch Chicken Pizza
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, caramelized onions, zesty BBQ sauce with a blend of cheddar cheeses
16" Hawaiian Pizza
12" Half and Half
16" Half and Half
12" BYO Pizza
16" BYO Pizza
Kid's Meals
Kid's Hand Breaded Chicken Finger
Large chicken strip served with French fries
Kid's Wonder Baby Burger
1/4 lb. burger served with French fries
Kid's Fish
Crispy filet of fish served with French fries
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Cheese pizza served plain or with pepperoni or sausage
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
Kid's Sausage Pizza
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled American cheese sandwich served with French fries
Kid's Corn Dogs
A la Carte Sides
Desserts
$2.00 Dessert
$3.00 Dessert
$4.00 Dessert
$5.00 Dessert
Apple Dump Cake
Beignet
Blueberry Cake
Boston Cream Pie
Brownie
Brownie With Ice Cream
Cheesecake
Coconut Cream Pie
Fruit Pie
Heath Crunch Cake
Key Lime
Key Lime Pie
Lava Cake
Oreo Dessert
Pie
Pineapple Upside Down
poke Cake
Red Velvet Cake
Reeses Cake
Sauces
Lunch Specials
N/A Drinks
N/A
Bottled Water
Bottle Root Beer
Can Pop
Choc. Milk Large
Club Soda
Coffee: Decaf
Coffee: Regular
Coke
Diet Caff Free Pop
Diet Coke
Hi-C Juice Box
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice Cranberry
Juice Orange
Juice Pineapple
Kids drink (1 refill)
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Milk Large
O dulls
Red Bull
Roaring Lion 16oz
Root Beer
Sprite
Squirt
Sweet Tea
Tonic
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
21313 LINCOLN HWY E, Monroeville, IN 46773