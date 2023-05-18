Restaurant header imageView gallery

TRIPLE T'S

review star

No reviews yet

21313 LINCOLN HWY E

Monroeville, IN 46773

Food

Appetizers

1/2 Order Potato Skins

$3.75

Potato shells filled with cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with sour cream or ranch dipping sauce. Add 50¢ for salsa

Full Order Potato Skins

$6.50

Potato shells filled with cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with sour cream or ranch dipping sauce. Add 50¢ for salsa

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Crisp, hot Italian bread with melted mozzarella cheese & garlic

Townley Wings

$9.00

Perfectly prepared with your choice of sauce: hot, mild, teriyaki or BBQ. Served with celery & dipping sauce. Extra dipping sauce 50¢ each

O-chip Basket

$7.00

Battered onion chips served with your choice of dipping sauce

O-ring Basket

$7.00

Beer battered onion rings that are fried to a golden brown & served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Finger Appetizer

$8.50

Served with BBQ sauce

Breadsticks

$7.00

Golden brown breadsticks with mozzarella cheese & served with a side of pizza sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Battered mozzarella sticks served with your choice of ranch or pizza sauce

Loaded Fries App

$7.00

A large plate of French fries with melted cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with ranch dipping sauce

Brd Mush Basket

$7.00

Crispy, Golden Fried Mushrooms. Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce

Corn Dogs

$7.00

Garlic Cheese Bites

$8.00

Mac Cheese Bites

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Steak Fry Basket

$5.00

Crinkle Cut Basket

$5.00

Dinners

Classic Delmonico

$29.00

14 ounces of heaven served on a platter with buttery, sautéed mushrooms & onions

Top Sirloin

$19.00

8-Ounce, center cut seasoned to perfection. Add mushrooms & onions 2.50

Chopped Sirloin

$13.00

1/2 of chargrilled choice ground beef served with mushrooms & onions

Fish Dinner

$12.00

Fresh & meaty pollock fillets deep fried to a golden brown

1/2 Slab BBQ Ribs

$16.00

Thick & meaty with a sweet & tangy BBQ sauce

Full Slab BBQ Ribs

$25.00

Jumbo Fantail Shrimp

$14.95

Eight, golden fried shrimp served with our tangy cocktail sauce

Marinated Chicken Breast

$13.00

7-Ounce, marinated chicken breast charbroiled to perfection

Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.00

Served with BBQ sauce

Southern Fried Chicken

$14.00

1/2 a chicken deep fried & bursting with juicy goodness

10 Oz Prime Rib

$27.00

14 Oz Prime Rib

$30.00

Salads

Blackened Cajun Chicken Salad

$8.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled with spicy, Cajun seasoning topped with cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.00

Grilled or fried chicken dipped in special sauce served on a bed of lettuce & mozzarella cheese

Todd's Big Salad

$6.00

Big salad with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Southern Fried Salad

$8.00

Crispy, fried chicken served on a bed of crispy lettuce with cheddar cheese and croutons

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$8.00

Marinated chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce, mozzarella cheese & topped with teriyaki sauce

Grilled Marinated Chicken Salad

$8.00

Marinated chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese & croutons

Steak Salad

$9.00

Thinly sliced grilled steak served on a bed of lettuce & topped with mozzarella cheese & croutons

Chef Salad

$9.00

Thinly sliced turkey & ham, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese & tomatoes served on a bed of lettuce & topped with croutons

Sandwiches

Basic Burger

$8.50

1/2 pound patty seasoned & charbroiled. Add cheese 50¢ (American or swiss). Add bacon 1.00

Todd's Wonder Boy

$12.00

A double basic burger for 1.50 more, add cheese & bacon

Black Jack Burger

$9.00

A basic burger topped with pepper jack cheese & bacon

Mush Swiss Burger

$8.00

A basic burger topped with buttery, sautéed mushrooms & swiss cheese. Add bacon 1.00

Hooker Burger

$8.00

2 quarter pound patties seasoned & charbroiled with double cheese

Mini Hamburger

$6.00

1/4-Lb. Burger served on a toasted bun. Add cheese 50¢ (American or swiss)

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.00

Thinly sliced beef with green peppers, onions & melted swiss cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll

Reuben Sandwich

$9.00

Shaved corned beef with sauerkraut served on a toasted rye bread with swiss cheese with a side of thousand island dressing

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Grilled Texas toast with choice of American or swiss cheese. Pepper jack cheese add $.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled or fried chicken dipped in red hot sauce topped with swiss cheese & served with a side of blue cheese

Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Marinated chicken sandwich served on a toasted bun

Big Ed

$9.00

Marinated BBQ chicken breast served on a toasted hoagie roll with melted cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with a side of ranch dipping sauce

Greg's Grinder

$9.00

Thin, sliced Italian cold cuts on a toasted hoagie roll served with onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & Italian dressing

Stacked Ham Sandwich

$7.50

Shaved honey ham on grilled Texas toast with melted swiss cheese

Pork Tenderloin

$7.50

Grilled or breaded pork tenderloin served on a toasted bun

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Breaded popcorn shrimp served with fries & townley's tangy cocktail sauce

Crispy Cod Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy cod fish with American cheese & a side of tartar sauce

BLT Sandwich

$7.00

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on grilled Texas toast

Pizza

12" The Big Cheese Pizza

$10.00

16" The Big Cheese Pizza

$14.00

12" Todd's Wonder Boy! Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, caramelized onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green or black olives, topped with our four-cheese blend

16" Todd's Wonder Boy! Pizza

$24.00

12" The Meathead Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham topped with our four-cheese blend

16" The Meathead Pizza

$22.00

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Chicken & a zesty BBQ sauce, bacon, caramelized onions & our four-cheese blend

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Hot, medium or mild buffalo chicken, blue cheese sauce, bacon, celery salt & topped with our four-cheese blend

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

12" Garlic Ranch Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Chicken & garlic ranch sauce, caramelized onions, bacon, fresh tomato topped with our four-cheese blend

16" Garlic Ranch Chicken Pizza

$21.00

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Ham, pineapple, caramelized onions, zesty BBQ sauce with a blend of cheddar cheeses

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

12" Half and Half

16" Half and Half

12" BYO Pizza

$10.00

16" BYO Pizza

$14.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Hand Breaded Chicken Finger

$4.00

Large chicken strip served with French fries

Kid's Wonder Baby Burger

$4.00

1/4 lb. burger served with French fries

Kid's Fish

$4.00

Crispy filet of fish served with French fries

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$4.00

Cheese pizza served plain or with pepperoni or sausage

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$4.00

Kid's Sausage Pizza

$4.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled American cheese sandwich served with French fries

Kid's Corn Dogs

$4.00

A la Carte Sides

Baked Potato

$2.75

Side French Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.25

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Townley Tossed Salad

$3.75

Broccoli

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Onion Chips

$3.50

Side Breaded Mushrooms

$3.50

Chips

$1.00

Side Crinkle Cut

$3.00

Desserts

$2.00 Dessert

$2.00

$3.00 Dessert

$3.00

$4.00 Dessert

$4.00

$5.00 Dessert

$5.00

Apple Dump Cake

$3.00

Beignet

$3.00

Blueberry Cake

$4.00

Boston Cream Pie

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

Brownie With Ice Cream

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$2.50

Fruit Pie

$3.00

Heath Crunch Cake

$4.00

Key Lime

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$3.00

Lava Cake

$5.50

Oreo Dessert

$4.00

Pie

$3.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$3.00

poke Cake

$4.00

Red Velvet Cake

$4.00

Reeses Cake

$4.00

Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesean

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horsey

$1.00

Hot BBQ

$0.50

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Teriyaki

$0.50

Medium Buffalo

$0.50

Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Pub Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special 1

$9.00

Lunch Special 2

$9.00

N/A Drinks

N/A

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottle Root Beer

$2.25

Can Pop

$1.85

Choc. Milk Large

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.25

Coffee: Decaf

$1.50

Coffee: Regular

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Caff Free Pop

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.50

Hi-C Juice Box

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice Cranberry

$2.25

Juice Orange

$2.25

Juice Pineapple

$2.25

Kids drink (1 refill)

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Milk Large

$2.50

O dulls

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Roaring Lion 16oz

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$2.25

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

Water

Specials

Food Specials

Coney Dog

$2.00

Soft Taco

$2.00

Hard Taco

$2.00

Boneless Wings

$0.85

Bone In Wings

$0.90

3 Topping Pizza

$10.00

Frog Leg Basket

$14.00

Chicken Strips w Fries

$10.00

Steak Special

4 Piece Fish

$16.00

Seafood Special

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
21313 LINCOLN HWY E, Monroeville, IN 46773

