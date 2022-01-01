Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown

113 S Foushee St,

Richmond, VA 23220

Order Again

Popular Items

Falcon Smash IPA
Nectar and Knife DIPA
Valhalla

Cans + Bottles

Pathway Pilsner

Pathway Pilsner

$13.00

Pathway makes its semi-regular return, but this time proudly bolstered by a 100% Epiphany Malt Pilsner grist from our friends in NC. Constructed of the same grain type, albeit North American grown and malted Pilsner, and with our usual blend of expressive noble hop varietals. We’ve been wondering if the same sort of unique character can be found within our own beers by way of utilizing those ingredients closest to us… the jury is still out, but we’re continuing our deep dive into it. Single decocted, providing an extra layer of slightly toasty, bready malt complexity and lagered extensively for the perfect roundness. This Pilsner is pulled together by our house lager strain, providing notes of lavender to accompany flavor characteristics of lemon, hay, and honey, for the ultimate dry and soft bodied Pilsner

Hilltop Kellerbier

Hilltop Kellerbier

$13.00

A definitive house favorite, our Franconian-inspired Kellerbier is back. For that extra depth of malt character we seek, we built this one from Epiphany Pilsner and Munich malts, and treated the whole thing to a double decoction mash regimen. Hopped with German Hallertau, and packaged slightly younger than our other lager offerings, this beer is our love letter to the Kellerbier tradition. Orange-amber in color, we taste floral, zesty orange peel, slightly peppery hops and a malt forward deeply toasted, honey-glazed country bread crust base to balance the scales. Also featuring a slightly elevated ABV at 5.8%, for a fuller, rounder drinking experience in the cooler weather.

Czech Pale Lager

Czech Pale Lager

$13.00

Our pale Czech Lager returns, for the last 40bbl batch of the year, in all its 10P glory. In the mystique of the astoundingly cool Czech beer culture, nearly every beer on a menu has its starting gravity listed beside it, let alone the fact that some breweries will just name the beer “10P”. Regardless, we brewed this one with floor malted Raven Czech Pilsner via double decoction, hopped with Czech Saaz, and finally fermented with the most heralded of Czech Lager strains. After a lengthy conditioning period, the smaller starting gravity beer showcases a drier, leaner, rustic bready malt, vanilla wafer, with a spicy floral hop character and cleansing bitterness.

Falcon Smash IPA

Falcon Smash IPA

$13.50

Our flagship IPA. Dank hop character from dry hop of Falconer's Flight, and a proprietary blend of rotating hop varietals. Fermented with our house ale strain.

Clever Girl IPA

Clever Girl IPA

$15.00

Clever Girl IPA, our incredibly light bodied, soft and dry American IPA with impressions of tropical citrus, and hints of blueberry and orange blossoms. Hopped generously with Citra and Mosaic hops. This beer just never lets any of us down. 6% ABV

Green Dreams DIPA

Green Dreams DIPA

$18.00Out of stock

Our ever experimental and rotating DIPA makes its return. This iteration brings both storied and newer school varietals together. We hopped this beer with Amarillo, Talus, Lemondrop and HBC 586. Utilizing more than 2-3 cultivars is something we don’t often do, but this exact combination sounded too good not to kitchen sink it. The magic derived from such a combination has us noticing complex and intricate impressions of coconut cream, cantaloupe, sweet mint, lime, and naval orange oil citrus. 8% ABV

Nectar and Knife DIPA

Nectar and Knife DIPA

$18.00

As they say, all good things come to those who wait. And how fitting for a beer we could call our Halloween themed DIPA... if we were ever inclined to do such a thing. Our signature house 8% DIPA makes its glorious return today, much like the Great Pumpkin, for what might be the greatest time of the year. Hopped extensively with one of our all-time favorite and earliest hop combinations: Simcoe and Mosaic. This batch displays intense notes of ripe orange marmalade, grapefruit zest, lightly floral mango tones with that classic, complimentary fresh-cut danker pine finish.

Valhalla

$18.00
Buttercup Grisette

Buttercup Grisette

$15.00Out of stock

One of our favorite saisons returns at the peak of summer. Fermented in our coolship with our favorite Saison strain and our house mixed culture, from a grist of Pils, wheat, flaked barley and spelt, our take on the Grisette style is inherently dry and drinkable. Grisette was usually consumed by miners along the French and Belgian border. Grisette means "Little Grey One", as it is rumored to come from either the local grey colored stones or the grey dresses worn by the women who served the beer in local pubs. After primary fermentation, Buttercup was conditioned in oak for 7 months before being transferred to stainless steel and dry hopped with Tettnang and Strisselspalt. We notice aromas of lemon pith, fresh cut grass, dill, ripened cheese rind, and oak. Flavors of peach skin, lemon/lime, oak with a noticeable salinity and dry finishing bottle conditioned derived carbonation tie the whole thing together. 4.5% ABV.

Oxeye

Oxeye

$15.00

Our mixed culture grisette once again makes its return after a two-year hiatus. Oxeye was brewed with a grist of pilsner malt from @epiphanycraftmalt, wheat, and oats. The resulting wort was then open fermented in our coolship to allow the full-on expression of our house mixed culture. After several months of resting in oak barrels we transferred the blend into stainless and onto a charge of Saphir hops to condition for roughly 3 months. After our quite lengthy bottle conditioning process, the magic of a simple, but beautifully carbonated mixed culture pour arrives in the glass. We notice impressions of meyer lemon, white peach, a fleeting herbal dill, and dry straw character with a pleasantly tart lower level of acidity. 5.3% ABV

Hats

Cloth Script Black

Cloth Script Black

$25.00Out of stock
Triangle Khaki

Triangle Khaki

$25.00Out of stock
Black and White Trucker w/ White Triangle

Black and White Trucker w/ White Triangle

$25.00Out of stock
Waffle Knit Beanie Black

Waffle Knit Beanie Black

$25.00

Camo Trucker White Rubber Logo

$25.00Out of stock

Yellow/Gray Trucker Black Patch

$25.00

Black Courduroy Trucker

$25.00

Glassware

16oz Triangle Willi Becher Glass

16oz Triangle Willi Becher Glass

$8.00
13oz Triangle Tulip Glass

13oz Triangle Tulip Glass

$5.00
12oz Triangle Stemmed Glass

12oz Triangle Stemmed Glass

$8.00
10oz Triangle Stemmed Glass

10oz Triangle Stemmed Glass

$5.00
16oz Script Dayton Lager Glass

16oz Script Dayton Lager Glass

$8.00
16oz Script Czech Dimple Mug

16oz Script Czech Dimple Mug

$8.00

16oz Script Dimple Stein

$8.00

Other Goodies

Koozie

Koozie

$2.00+
Disc Golf - Falcon Smash Roadrunner

Disc Golf - Falcon Smash Roadrunner

$25.00

Disc Golf - Triangle Roc

$20.00

Disc Golf - Purchase Both Deal

$40.00

Disc Golf - Clever Girl Frisbee

$12.00

2 Sticker Deal

$5.00

Sticker

$3.00

Clothing

Black Foeder Clever Girl Tee

Black Foeder Clever Girl Tee

$20.00+
Dark Grey Without End Tee

Dark Grey Without End Tee

$15.00+
Black Without End Tee

Black Without End Tee

$20.00+
New Black Falcon Tee

New Black Falcon Tee

$20.00+
Retro Ringer Green Tee

Retro Ringer Green Tee

$20.00+
Floraison Jellyfish Tee

Floraison Jellyfish Tee

$20.00+
Off The Beaten Path Tee

Off The Beaten Path Tee

$20.00+
OG Falcon Tee

OG Falcon Tee

$20.00+
Dark Side Tee

Dark Side Tee

$20.00+
Black Pocket Tee

Black Pocket Tee

$20.00+
Black Tee w/ Yellow Triangle

Black Tee w/ Yellow Triangle

$20.00+
Seafoam Triangle Tee

Seafoam Triangle Tee

$15.00+
Script Tee Maroon

Script Tee Maroon

$15.00+
Script Tee Dark Grey

Script Tee Dark Grey

$15.00+
Falcon Smash Tee Dark Grey

Falcon Smash Tee Dark Grey

$15.00+
V-Neck Navy

V-Neck Navy

$15.00+
V-Neck Maroon

V-Neck Maroon

$15.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Our tasting room is now open from 12-10pm M-Sat and 12-8pm Sun.

113 S Foushee St,, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Banner pic
Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown image

