Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown

Buttercup Grisette

$15.00 Out of stock

One of our favorite saisons returns at the peak of summer. Fermented in our coolship with our favorite Saison strain and our house mixed culture, from a grist of Pils, wheat, flaked barley and spelt, our take on the Grisette style is inherently dry and drinkable. Grisette was usually consumed by miners along the French and Belgian border. Grisette means "Little Grey One", as it is rumored to come from either the local grey colored stones or the grey dresses worn by the women who served the beer in local pubs. After primary fermentation, Buttercup was conditioned in oak for 7 months before being transferred to stainless steel and dry hopped with Tettnang and Strisselspalt. We notice aromas of lemon pith, fresh cut grass, dill, ripened cheese rind, and oak. Flavors of peach skin, lemon/lime, oak with a noticeable salinity and dry finishing bottle conditioned derived carbonation tie the whole thing together. 4.5% ABV.