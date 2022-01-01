Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tripletails Restaurant

113 S Beach Blvd

BAY ST LOUIS, MS 39520

FOOD

FRIED PICKLES

$10.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$10.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$18.00

NACHOS

$10.00

QUESADILLAS

$8.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$8.00

CRAB BALLS

$10.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

CHICKEN SANWHICH

$12.00

STEAK SANDWHICH

$16.00

PHILLY STEAK POBOY

$16.00

RED FISH POBOY

$16.00

SHRIMP POBOY

$16.00

BEACH BURGER

$14.00

TRIPLETAILS SALAD

$8.00

2 X TACOS

$16.00

CHICKEN BASKET

$14.00

SHRIMP BASKET

$16.00

STEAMED ROYAL REDS

$28.00

FRIED BABY BACK RIBS

$18.00

12OZ ANGUS BEEF RIBEYE

$30.00

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

KIDS SHRIMP BASKET

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN BASKET

$8.00

STEAK SPECIAL

$20.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

ORDER IS TO GO

Half off Wings!

$9.00

PULLED PORK SPECIAL

$10.00

PULLED PORK SANDWHICH ONLY

$7.48

FAST BAR

MICH ULTRA

$3.74

BUD LIGHT

$3.74

COORS LITE

$3.74

MILLER LITE

$3.74

CORONA

$4.67

CORONA PREMIER

$4.67

ULTRA LIME

$4.67

ULTRA GOLD

$4.67

BUD HEAVY

$3.74

DOS XX

$4.67

HENIE

$4.67

HENIE 0

$4.67

ANGRY ORCHID

$4.67

GOOSE IPA

$5.61

YUENGLING LIGHT

$3.74

Twisted tea

$4.67

MICH ULTRA DRAFT

$4.67

BUDLIGHT DRAFT

$4.67

FAIRHOPE AMBER

$7.48

YUENGLING DRAFT

$4.67

DR JUICE IPA DRAFT

$7.48

BLUEMOON DRAFT

$5.61

30A

$5.61

ABITA STRAWBERRY

$7.48

BUDLIGHT NEXT

$3.74

SELTZERS

$5.61

HIGH NOON

$5.61

BUSHWACKER 16OZ

$11.22

BUSHWACKER 32OZ

$22.43

WINE

$5.61

SELECT 55

$3.74

BUSHWACKER GALLON

$70.09

Cocktails

GREEN TEA

$9.65

WHITE TEA

$9.65

RED WHITE BLUE

$5.61

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$5.61

Piña colada

$9.35

LONG ISLAND

$10.28

RED SNAPPER

$9.35

RUM PUNCH WELL

$9.35

RUM PUNCH TOP

$11.21

VEGAS BOMBS

$11.21

JAGER BOMB

$11.21

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$7.48

WALK ME DOWNS

$11.21

LEMON DROP WELL

$5.61

LEMON DROP TOP

$9.35

MIMOSA

$5.61

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$11.21

MARGARITA WELL

$7.48

MARGARITA TOP

$11.21

MUDDLED MARGARITA

$14.02

BLOODY MARY 12OZ

$7.48

BLOODY MARY WELL

$9.35

BLOODY MARY TOP

$11.21

Tito’s cocktails

$7.48

12oz FROZEN MARG

$6.54

16oz FROZEN MARG

$11.21

BLUEBERRY DROP SHOT

$1.87

NA Beverages

COKE

$2.80

SPRITE

$2.80

DIET COKE

$2.80

SWEET TEA

$2.80

UNSWEET TEA

$2.80

LEMONADE

$2.80

Bottle Water

$2.00

CRANBERRY

$2.80

SODA

$0.94

PINEAPPLE

$2.80

ORANGE

$2.80

Vodka

WELL VODKA

$5.61

ABSOLUT

$6.54

TITOS

$6.54

STOLI ELIT

$11.22

SMIRNOFF BLUEBERRY

$6.54

SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY

$6.54

Cathead Vodka

$6.54

Cathead Honeysuckle

$6.54

STOLI RASPBERRY

$6.54

RED MOUNT VODKA

$4.67

TRULY

$4.67

GREY GOOSE

$11.22

Gin

WELL GIN

$5.61

TANQUERAY

$7.48

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.48

Rum

WELL RUM

$5.61

SAILOR JERRY

$6.54

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.54

BACARDI SILVER

$6.54

MALIBU

$6.54

BLUE CHAIR SPICED

$6.54

Tequila

WELL TEQUILA

$5.61

CUERVO GOLD

$6.54

1800 SILVER

$7.48

EL MAYOR

$7.48

EL MAYOR CRISTILANO

$11.22

EL MAYOR SINGLE BARREL

$11.22

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$11.22

PATRON SILVER

$13.08

PATRON ROCCO

$16.82

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

WELL WHISKEY

$5.61

FIREBALL

$5.61

CROWN ROYAL

$7.48

CROWN APPLE

$7.48

EAGLE RARE

$11.22

JACK DANIELS

$6.54

JAMESON

$7.48

JAMESON ORANGE

$7.48

JIM BEAM

$6.54

MAKERS MARK

$7.48

WILD TURKEY

$6.54

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$6.54

SKREWBALL

$7.48

BUFFALO TRACE

$11.22

DEWARS

$6.54

Crown Royal Peach

$7.48

Weller 107

$14.02

Weller SR

$14.02

Ole Smokey pickle

$7.48

Howler Head Banana

$7.48

Liquers

AMMARETTO

$6.00

JAGER

$7.48

Clothing and Apparel

SHORT SLEEVE SHIRT

$25.00

LONG SLEEVE SHIRT

$30.00

HAT

$15.00

KOOZIE

$3.00

WRISTBAND

$4.67

TWO WRISTBAND

$7.48

THREE WRISTBAND

$9.35

LONGNECK KOOZIE

$9.35

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Get Up to Get Down

Location

113 S Beach Blvd, BAY ST LOUIS, MS 39520

Directions

