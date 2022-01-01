Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tripoli Tap

252 Reviews

$

1147 W Armitage Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Popular Items

MEATBALL
Homemade Chicken Fingers
CHICKEN PARM

Soups & Starters

Homemade Chicken Fingers

Homemade Chicken Fingers

$9.00
Basket of Tots

Basket of Tots

$4.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Tortilla Chips & Homemade Salsa

$4.00

Mozarella Sticks

$8.00
3 Homemade Veal Meatballs

3 Homemade Veal Meatballs

$11.00

Quesadillas

$8.00+
Chili

Chili

$5.00+
Tortellini soup

Tortellini soup

$4.00+Out of stock

New England Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Chicken Noodle

$4.00+Out of stock
Takeout wings

Takeout wings

$15.00

Salads

House Garden

House Garden

$7.00

Chopped Salad

$9.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Heriloom Caprese salad

$13.00

Antipasto

$12.00
Tuna salad

Tuna salad

$12.00

Grinders

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$10.00
TUNA

TUNA

$10.00
GRILLED VEGGIE

GRILLED VEGGIE

$12.00
ITALIAN

ITALIAN

$10.00

ROASTED TURKEY

$10.00
PROSCIUTTO & MOZZ

PROSCIUTTO & MOZZ

$11.00

MEATBALL

$11.00
CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN PARM

$12.00

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$11.00

EGGPLANT PARM

$10.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

The Mona

$16.00

Tiffany

$19.00
Nic

Nic

$20.00
Deano

Deano

$19.00

Todd

$18.00

Pizza of the Month

$20.00

Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, spinach, chili oil, basil

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$14.00

Cheese pizza

$14.00

Slice of cheese

$5.00

Slice of sausage

$5.00

Slice of pepperoni

$5.00

Off the Grill

Tripoli Burger

Tripoli Burger

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00
Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Food Specials

Fish and Chips

$15.00
Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Pepper & egg sandwich

$8.00

Sauces on the side

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Giardinara

$0.50

Extra veggies

$1.00

Hot Honey

$0.50

Chili oil

$0.50

Grilled onions

$2.00

Take out surcharge

Surcharge

$1.50

Packages

$40 package beer/wine

$40.00

$50 package beer/wine/well

$50.00

$60 package beer/wine/call

$60.00
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1147 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

