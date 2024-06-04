- Home
Trip's Tree House
3103 East US Highway 12
Michigan City, IN 46360
Cocktails
Trips Cocktails
- Booch Buzz Mule$14.00
wheatly vodka, lime, ginger, kombucha, lemongrass sugar, lemongrass stem
- Bough & Breeze$14.00
macchu pisco, grapefruit juice, rosemary syrup, rosemary sprig, dehydrated grapefruit
- Bourbon Bramble$12.00
benchmark, lemon, blackberry, mint, soda
- Campfire Sour$14.00
highwest campfire whiskey, lemon, maple syrup, west Indian orange bitters
- Empress$15.00
empress gin, elderflower liquor, lemon, sparkling wine, muddled cucumber and cucumber ribbon
- Fireberry Margarita$14.00
maestro dobel diamante, strawberry puree, agave, ancho reyes verde, jalapeno, black salt, dehydrated lime wheel
- Mia Tai Monkey$14.00
dr bird pinapple rum, dos maderas 5+5 rum, POG juice, orgeat, lime, dehydrated lime and orange
- Mile High Manhattan$14.00
whistle pig piggy back, coffee bean infused sweet vermouth, fee bros turkish tobacco bitters, cherry bitters, luxardo cherry, orange peel
- Pickled Vegetable Bloody Mary$14.00
mr. boston vodka, pickled vegetables
- Bloody Mary Flight$24.00
- Pickled Vegetable Shot$5.00
- Tire Swings$14.00
prickly pear puree, magellan gin, passionfruit juice, soda, edible flower
- Tree Trunk Mojito$14.00
koloa coconut rum, lime, brown sugar, mint
- Trips Old Fashioned$14.00
buffalo trace, smoked maple syrup, barrel aged sassafras and sorghum bitters, dark cherry, charred orange wheel
- Zero-Proof Booch Buzz Mule$12.00
zero-proof vodka, lime, ginger kombucha, lemongrass sugar
- Zero-Proof Bough & Breeze$12.00
zero-proof tequila, grapefruit juice, rosemary syrup
- Zero-Proof Bourbon Bramble$12.00
zero proof bourbon, lemon, blackberries, mint, soda
- Zero-Proof Campfire Sour$12.00
zero-proof whiskey, lemon, maple syrup, west Indian orange bitters
- Zero-Proof Fireberry Margarita$12.00
zero-proof tequila, strawberry puree, agave, jalapeno, black salt
- Zero-Proof Tire Swings$12.00
seedlip 94, prickly pear puree, passionfruit juice, soda
- Zero-Proof Tree Trunk Mojito$12.00
siesta key toasted coconut, lime, brown sugar mint
Cocktails
- Amaretto Stone Sour$9.00
amaretto, orange juice, sweet & sour mix, orange wedge and cherry for garnish
- Anejo Highball$12.00
aged rum, orange curacao, lime juice, angostura, ginger beer
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
aperol, prosecco, club soda
- Appletini$12.00
apple juice, lemon juice, green apple schnapps, vodka
- Bamboo$12.00
dry sherry, dry vermuth, orange bitters
- Banana Coffee Martini$12.00
banana liquor, dark creme de cacao, kahlua, espresso, vanilla ice cream
- Bee's Knees$12.00
gin, lemon juice, honey syrup
- Between the Sheets$12.00
brandy, white rum, lemon juice, cointreau
- Black Russian$12.00
vodka, coffee liqueur
- Blinker$12.00
rye whiskey, grapefruit juice, raspberry syrup
- Blood & Sand$12.00
scotch, sweet vermouth, cherry liqueur, orange juice
- Bloody Mary$12.00
stout, kettle one vodka, worcestershire sauce, pickle juice, olive juice, bloody mary mix, topped with crispy bacon
- Blueberry Vodka Lemonade$12.00
blueberry vodka, lemonade, blueberries, sugar, mint leaves
- Boulevardier$12.00
bourbon, sweet vermouth, campari
- Gin Bramble$12.00
gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, creme de mure
- Brandy Alexander$12.00
brandy, creme de cacao, heavy cream
- Bronx$12.00
gin, orange juice, sweet vermouth, dry vermouth
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Chicago Cocktail$12.00
brandy/cognac, cointreau, angosture bitters, sparkling wine
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
vodka, chocolate syrup, creme de cacao
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, lime juice
- Cuba Libre$12.00
light rum, lime, coca-cola
- Daiquiri$12.00
light rum, fresh lime juice, simple syrup
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
gosling black seal rum, ginger beer
- El Diablo$12.00
tequila, lime juice, creme de cassis, angostura, ginger beer
- Espresso Martini$12.00
vodka, kahlua, espresso
- Floradora$12.00
gin, lime juice, chambordi, ginger ale
- French 75$12.00
gin, lemon juice, simple syrup
- French Martini$12.00
vodka, pineapple juice, chambord, lime juice
- Gimlet Gin$12.00
gin, lime cordial
- Gimlet Vodka$12.00
vodka, lime cordial
- Grasshopper$12.00
creme de menthe, creme de cacao, heavy cream
- Green Tea$12.00
jameson irish whiskey, peach schnapps, sour, sprite
- Greyhound$12.00
vodka or gin, grapefruit juice, lime wheel garnish
- Heminway Daiquiri$12.00
white rum, lime juice, maraschino liqueur, grapefruit juice
- Hot Toddy$12.00
whiskey, water, honey, lemon juice, lemon wheel, cinnamon stick garnish
- Hurricane$12.00
light rum, dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit puree, simple syrup, grenadine, orange wedge & cherry garnish
- Irish Coffee$12.00
irish whiskey, sugar, coffee
- Jasmine$12.00
dry gin, lemon juice, cointreau, campari
- Kir Royale$12.00
creme de cassis, brut champagne
- Knickerbocker Special$12.00
aged rum, lime juice, curacao, raspberry syrup
- Lemon Drop$12.00
vodka, triple sec, lemon juice, simple syrup, sugar on rim, lemon wheel garnish
- Lemongrass Coffee Martini$12.00
espresso, lemongrass syrup, orange
- Long Beach$12.00
gin, light rum, tequila, vodka, triple sec, sour mix, cranberry juice, lemon slice garnish
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
gin, white rum, tequila, vodka, cointreau, lemon juice, simple syrup
- Madras$12.00
vokda, cranberry juice, orange juice, lime wedge garnish
- Mai Tai$12.00
white rum, aged dark rum, lime juice, orange curacao, orgeat syrup
- Manhattan$12.00
rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters
- Margarita$12.00
tequila, lime juice, triple sec
- Martinez$12.00
old tom gin, sweet vermouth, maraschino, orange bitters
- Mary Pickford$12.00
rum, pineapple juice, grenadine, maraschino
- Mimosa$12.00
prosecco, orange juice
- Mint Julep$12.00
bourbon, simple syrup, mint leaves
- Moscow Mule$12.00
vodka, lime juice, ginger beer
- Mudslide$12.00
vodka, coffee liqueur, baileys irish cream, heavy cream, chocolate shaving garnish
- Negroni$12.00
gin, sweet vermouth, campari
- Negroni Sbagliato$12.00
sweet vermouth, campari, sparkling wine
- Old Fashioned$12.00
rye whiskey, simple syrup, aromatic bitters
- Old Pal$12.00
rye whiskey, dry vermouth, campari
- Paloma$12.00
tequila, grapefruit juice, sparkling water, lime juice, simple syrup, coarse sea salt on rim, grapefruit wedge garnish
- Pegu Club$12.00
gin, lime juice, orange curacao, orange bitters, angostura bitters
- Queens Park Swizzle$12.00
aged jamaican style rum, lime weges,simple syrup, mint leaves
- Rickey$12.00
old tom gin, 1/2 squeezed lime, club soda
- Rob Roy$12.00
scotch, rouge vermouth, angostura/aromatic bitters
- Rosita$12.00
blanco tequila, sweet vermouth, dry vermouth, campari, angostura bitters
- Sangria$12.00
red wine, brandy, curacao, orange juice, club soda (optional)
- Sazerac$12.00
absinthe, rye whiskey, bitters, cold water, sugar cube, lemon peel garnish
- Screwdriver$12.00
rye whiskey, simple syrup, creole bitters
- Sea Breeze$12.00
vodka, cranberry juice, grapefruit juice, lime wheel garnish
- Sidecar$12.00
brandy/cognac, cointreau, lemon juice
- Sloe Gin Fizz$12.00
sloe gin, gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, club soda
- Southside Fizz$12.00
gin, simple syrup, 1/2 lemon, mint leaves, club soda
- Stinger$12.00
cognac, creme de menthe
- Suffering Bastard$12.00
gin, bourbon, lime juice, angostura bitters, ginger beer
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
tequila, orange juice, grenadine
- Texas Tea$12.00
blanco tequila, bourbon whiskey, gin, light rum, vodka, triple sec, sour mix, cola, lemon wedge garnish
- Tiramisu Martini$12.00
dark rum, kahlua, chocolate bitters, creme de cacao
- Tom Collins - Gin$12.00
old tom gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, club soda
- Tom Collins - Vodka$12.00
vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, club soda
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup
- White Russian$12.00
vodka, kahlua, heavy cream
Shots Shooters
- Alabama Slammer$12.00
southern comfort, sloe gin, amaretto liqueur, orange juice
- Afterburner
tobasco sauce, tequila silver, Salt, lime slice
- Apocalypse Now$12.00
dry vermouth, irish cream liqueur, tequila
- B-52 Shot$12.00
coffee liqueur, baileys irish cream liqueur, grand marnier liqueur
- Bazooka Joe$12.00
irish cream liqueur, banana liqueur, blue curaçao liqueur
- Beam me Up Scotty$12.00
coffee liqueur, crème de banane liqueur, Irish cream liqueur
- Boiler Maker$12.00
bourbon or rye, beer
- Carrot Cake$12.00
butterscotch schnapps, coffee liqueur, irish cream, cinnamon schnapps.
- Cement Mixer$12.00
irish cream liqueur, lime juice
- Christmas Cookie$12.00
baileys irish cream, butterscotch schnapps liqueur, cointreau, kahlua
- 4th of July Shooter$12.00
grenadine, blue curaçao liqueur, vodka
- Gladiator$12.00
amaretto liqueur, southern comfort, 7-Up, orange juice
- Grasshopper$12.00
green crème de menthe liqueur. white crème de cacao liqueur, light cream
- Green Tea Shot$12.00
jameson whiskey, peach schnapps, sour mix, lemon-Llme soda
- Irish Flag$12.00
green crème de menthe liqueur. irish cream liqueur, grand marnier liqueur
- Irish Frog$12.00
melon liqueur, irish cream liqueur
- Jolly Rancher$12.00
apple vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, pineapple juice
- Kamikaze$12.00
vodka, triple sec, lime juice, lime wedge for garnish
- Kool Aid$7.00
vodka, melon liqueur, amaretto liqueur, cranberry juice
- Lemon Drop$12.00
vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice, sugar on rim
- Licorice Ball$12.00
sambuca liqueur, irish cream liqueur, grenadine
- Melon Ball$12.00
vodka, melon liqueur, pineapple juice
- Mind Eraser$12.00
coffee liqueur, vodka, club soda
- Nutty Fix$12.00
hazelnut liqueur, irish cream liqueur, vodka
- Nutty Irishman$12.00
hazelnut liqueur, irish cream liqueur
- Peanut Butter and Jelly$12.00
hazelnut liqueur, black raspberry liqueur
- Peppermint Patty$12.00
crème de cacao liqueur, peppermint schnapps, irish cream liqueur
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$12.00
vodka, pineapple juice, and grenadine
- Polar Bear$12.00
white crème de cacao, peppermint schnapps
- Prairie Fire$12.00
tequila, tabasco sauce
- Raspberry Gilmet$12.00
vodka, black raspberry liqueur, lime juice
- Red Headed Slut$12.00
jagermeister, kahlua, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, tomato juice
- Red Snapper$12.00
canadian whiskey, amaretto liqueur, cranberry juice
- Santa Shot$12.00
grenadine, green crème de menthe liqueur, peppermint schnapps
- Slipper Nipple$12.00
grenadine, sambuca, irish cream liqueur
- Snowball$12.00
brandy, peppermint schnapps, white crème de cacao
- Stoplight$12.00
vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice, melon liqueur
- Tootsie Roll$12.00
orange juice, kahlua
- Tequilla Slammer$12.00
tequila, ginger ale
- Vegas Bomb$12.00
crown royal, cranberry juice, peach schnapps, energy drink
Beer
Crafts
- Red Devil$0+
IPA-Red 6.6%
- After 2$0+
- PilsenZorn$0+
Lager-American 4.8%
- Golden Grain$0+
- Hey Man!$0+
- Braden's Breakfast$0+
- Roberto's Revenge Mexican Lager$0+
- Carriage House$0+
IPA-Imperial/Double 8.3%
- Zorn Brew Works Flight (4)$17.00
- Trip Cherry Pinot Vibes$0+
5.70%
- Trip-Cider$3.25+
Semi-Dry 6.6%
- Trip Ferms Flight (4)$19.00
- Trip Mapache$0+
- Trip El Diablo Rogelio$0+
- Trip Sweet Cider$0+
- Trip Arny Palmer$0+
Domestics/Imports/NA Beer
Wine
BTG Red Wine
- Bumblebee Cabernet$12.00Out of stock
- H & H$15.00
- Cloudline Pinot Noir$14.00Out of stock
- Salcheto Biskero Chianti$14.00
- Frey Zin.$15.00
- Piattelli Malbec$11.00
- Excelsior Syrah Bottle$39.00
- Bumblebee Cabernet Bottle$45.00
- H & H Bottle$50.00
- Albert Bichot Pinot Noir Bottle$52.00
- Stellar Organics Cab. Sauv. Bottle$59.00
BTG White Wine
BTG Rose
BTB Red Wine
BTB White Wine
Champagne
Food
Shareable Plates
- Adult Lunch-Able$24.00
Chefs choice: house-made pickled vegetable, meat, cheese
- Fried Mac & Cheese$14.00Out of stock
Deep-fried Zorn beer mac & cheese with a trip's twist
- Grilled Chicken Wings$13.00+
Sesame seeds, pick your house-made sauce: sweet chili, spicy garlic honey, hot honey-blue cheese, scallion
- House-Made Fries$8.00
Ketchup, sea salt
- Oven-Roasted Vegetable$12.00
House spice blend, house-made garlic aioli, Parmesan, seasonal vegetables
- Potato Tornado$12.00Out of stock
Truffle oil, pepper-dusted, house-made garlic aioli or house-made white Cheddar cheese sauce
- Shrimp Skewers$15.00+Out of stock
Sweet chili sauce, mixed greens, sesame seeds
- Sourdough Pretzel$12.00
House-made white cheese sauce, sea salt
- Taco Trio$17.00
3 tacos with your choice of 1 protein
- Slider Trio$17.00
- Coleslaw$4.00
Road Trip
Salads & Soups
- Green Gazpacho$14.00Out of stock
- Quinoa Salad$11.00
Greens, house-made sweet onion vinaigrette, pesto
- Tree House Salad$9.00
Greens, shaved aged asiago, house-made sweet onion vinaigrette, croutons
- Trip's Pickled Salad$15.00
House-made pickled vegetables, greens, candied cashews, house-made charred citrus vinaigrette
Pizza
- BYO Pie$14.00
14". Fontina, tomato sauce, Parmesan, garlic, EVOO
- Margarita$18.00
14". Vegan and gluten-free cauliflower flatbread, EVOO, tomato, basil, mozzarella
- Nuvole Blanc$18.00
14". Fontina, house-made caramelized onion, ricotta, hot honey, Parmesan
- Rico Pie$18.00
14". Fontina, tomato sauce, cup, and char pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey, Parmesan
- Trips Pie$18.00
14". Fontina, roasted mushrooms, sausage, ricotta, oregano, truffle oil
Handhelds
Mains
- Beef Tender Medallion$38.00
Seasonal vegetable, mashed potato
- Beef Tenderloin Cavatapi$36.00
House-made demi glaze and caramelized onion, blue cheese crumbles
- Grilled Mediterranean Salmon$26.00
Lemon zest, chevre, house-made charred citrus vinaigrette
- Mojo Chicken Orzo$25.00
Grilled chicken thigh, pesto, blistered cherry tomato, arugula, shaved pecorino
- Ricotta Gnocchi$25.00
House-made tomato basil cream sauce choice of protein: shrimp or chicken thigh
- Short Rib$32.00Out of stock
Duchess potato, carrots, house-made fireball butter
4 The Kids
Desserts
Sauces
N/A Beverage
- Arnold Palmer$3.25
- Blackberry Lemonade$4.00
- Cherry Cola$3.25
- Cherry Lemon Lime$3.25
- Cherry Pink Lemonade$3.25
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Cola$3.00
- Decaf$3.00
- Diet$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Kiddie Cocktail$3.25
- Lemon Lime$3.00
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$4.00
- Prickley Pear Lemonade$4.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Water
Coffee/Milk
Trip Ferms
Trip Semi-Dry Cider Can (Hainlen Orchards)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3103 East US Highway 12, Michigan City, IN 46360