  • Shell Shack Lake Highlands - Shell Shack Creekside
Shell Shack Lake Highlands Shell Shack Creekside

No reviews yet

6770 Abrams Rd

Ste 180

Dallas, TX 75231

Order Again

Starters

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$6.99

Traditional homestyle gumbo served with white rice

Crab Stuffed Tater Tots

$7.99

6 tater tots stuffed with crab & served with choices of two sauces

Calamari

$10.99

Crispy calamari topped with giardiniera & served with choice of two sauces

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Breaded dill pickle chips served with your choice of two sauces

Alligator Tenders

$10.99

Crispy tenders served with choice of two sauces

Home Made Onion Rings

$5.00

Breaded onion rings served with your choice of two sauces

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.99

Crispy chicken wings & drums served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese

Chicken Wings (12)

$15.99

Crispy chicken wings & drums served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese

Shack Daddy Sampler

$28.99

The ultimate appetizer! Teaming up your favorites with a dozen of our wings, breaded fried pickles & 6 of our crab stuffed tater tots

Boil

VIP

$69.99

2 Clusters of Snow Crab & 1lb. of Boiled Shrimp. Served with 2 Pieces of Corn, 3 Potatoes & 3 Grilled Sausage

Date Night

$142.99

2 Clusters of Snow Crab, 1lb. Boiled Shrimp & 1lb King Crab. Served with 4 pieces of Corn, 6 potatoes & 6 Grilled Sausage

Americas Cup

$133.99

2 Clusters of Snow Crab & 4 Lobster Tails. Served with 2 Pieces of Corn, 6 Potatoes & 6 Grilled Sausage

Heavyweight

$243.99

4 Clusters of Snow Crab, 2lbs. Boiled Shrimp, 1lb King Crab, 2 Fried Catfish & 6 Fried Shrimp. Served with 8 pieces of Corn, 12 Potatoes & 12 Grilled Sausage. Accompanied with Hushpuppies & French Fries.

MVP

$35.99

1 Cluster of Snow Crab & 1/2lb. Boiled Shrimp

Ace Boil

$23.99

1lb. Boiled Shrimp. Served with 1 Corn, 3 Potatoes & 3 Grilled Sausage

All Star

$39.99

2lbs. Boiled Shrimp. Served with 1 Corn, 3 Potatoes & 3 Grilled Sausage

Champion

$45.99

2 Clusters of Snow Crab. Served with 1 Corn, 3 Potatoes & 3 Grilled Sausage

Dream Team

$72.99

1 Cluster of Snow Crab & 2 Lobster Tails. Served with 1 Corn, 3 Potatoes & 3 Grilled Sausage

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Fresh Mixed Greens, Tomato, Chopped Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Red Onion & Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served with your choice of Dressing.

Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Fresh Chopped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, & Seasoned Croutons topped in Creamy Ceasar Salad Dressing

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

The Chilled

Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp

$17.99

1lb. of Boiled Shrimp with Fresh Lemon & Homemade Cocktail Sauce

Seafood Entrees

Buffulo Shrimp Basket

$11.99

6 Large Crispy Shrimp tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with French Fries

Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.99

6 Large Crispy Shrimp served with French Fries

Grilled Catfish

$15.99

2 Filets Seasoned & Grilled. Served with Broccoli & white Rice

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Seasoned & Grilled served with Broccoli & white rice

Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

A Dozen Perfectly Seasoned & Grilled Shrimp served with Broccoli & white Rice

Shell Shack Pasta

$12.99

Cavatappi Pasta served with our Signature Shell Shack Alfredo Sauce

Southern Fried Catfish

$14.99

2 Filets Battered in Cornmeal, Fried & served with French Fries & your choice of 2 sauces

The Boss

$29.99

2 Fried Catfish Filets & 6 Fried Shrimp served with Hushpuppies & Fries

Little Shrimps

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

With American Cheese & served with French Fries

Chicken Tender Basket

$6.99

Hand Breaded & Fried to Perfection served with French Fries & choice of Dipping Sauce

Handhelds

Half pound Cheeseburger

$10.99

Gourmet Beef Patty Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickle served with French Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Crispy Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickle. Served with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickle. Served with French Fries

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Shell Shack's Signature Po' Boys are Buttered and Toasted to Perfection on Traditional Louisiana Style French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and our Homemade Shack Sauce. Served with Zapps Voodoo Potato Chips.

Grilled Catfish Poboy

$13.99

Shell Shack's Signature Po' Boys are Buttered and Toasted to Perfection on Traditional Louisiana Style French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and our Homemade Shack Sauce. Served with Zapps Voodoo Potato Chips.

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Shell Shack's Signature Po' Boys are Buttered and Toasted to Perfection on Traditional Louisiana Style French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and our Homemade Shack Sauce. Served with Zapps Voodoo Potato Chips.

Fried Catfish Poboy

$13.99

Shell Shack's Signature Po' Boys are Buttered and Toasted to Perfection on Traditional Louisiana Style French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and our Homemade Shack Sauce. Served with Zapps Voodoo Potato Chips.

Desserts

Death by Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Classic NY style Cheescake

$7.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Homestyle Southern Pecan Pie

$7.99

Shack Sides

Cracker

$5.00

Double Down Shrimp

$6.99

Extra Sauces/ Dressings/ Butter

$0.75

French Fries

$3.99

Hushpuppies

$3.99

Side Catfish

$8.99

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Toast

$1.00

Spliter

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Steamed Rice

$2.25

Zapps Potato Chips

$3.99

Additional Sides

Corn

$1.50

Potatoes

$2.75

Sausage

$3.25

Eggs (2)

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.99

Butter

$0.75

Boil (1/2lb)

Snow crab 1/2lb

$20.99

Shrimp 1/2lb

$12.99

Lobster 1/2lb

$38.99

Lobster Tail By The Each

$19.50

King Crab

King Crab 1lb

$64.99

King Crab 2lb

$129.98

King Crab 3lb

$194.97

King Crab 4lb

$259.96

King Crab 5lb

$324.95

Snow Crab

Snow Crab 1lb

$39.99

Snow Crab 2lb

$79.98

Snow Crab 3lb

$119.97

Snow Crab 4lb

$159.96

Snow Crab 5lb

$199.95

Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab 1lb

$30.99

Dungeness Crab 2lb

$61.98

Dungeness Crab 3lb

$92.97

Dungeness Crab 4lb

$123.96

Dungeness Crab 5lb

$154.95

Shrimp

Shrimp 1lb

$17.99

Shrimp 2lb

$35.98

Shrimp 3lb

$53.97

Shrimp 4lb

$71.96

Shrimp 5lb

$89.95

Lobster

Lobster 1lb

$76.99

Lobster 2lb

$153.98

Lobster 3lb

$230.97

Lobster 4lb

$307.96

Lobster 5lb

$384.95

Crawfish

Crawfish 1lb

$11.99

Crawfish 2lb

$23.98

Crawfish 3lb

$35.97

Crawfish 4lb

$47.96

Crawfish 5lb

$59.95

Bairdi Crab

Bairdi Crab 1lb

$45.99

Bairdi Crab 2lb

$91.98

Bairdi Crab 3lb

$137.97

Bairdi Crab 4lb

$183.96

Bairdi Crab 5lb

$229.95

N/A Bevs

Bottled Water

$3.25

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Red Bull

$3.75

Red Bull ( Sugar Free)

$3.75

Cranberry

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Specialty Cocktails

Adult Strawberry Lemonade

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Hurricane Shack

$12.00

MiShellada

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Peach Mule

$10.00

Premium Jalapeno Martini

$15.00

Shell Shack Mama

$12.00

Shell Shack Spicy Margarita

$13.00

SS Bloody Mary

$8.00

Taylor Made Cherry Limeade

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6770 Abrams Rd, Ste 180, Dallas, TX 75231

Directions

