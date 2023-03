Troisieme Cafe 200 Concord Avenue

JONES WATERMELON SODA 12 OZ BOTTLE

$3.00

Jones Soda has done it again - somehow, they've found a way to bottle up summer in a soda customers will instantly love. Their watermelon soda expertly catches the lightly sweet taste of the classic summer fruit in a refreshing beverage. That it's made with pure cane sugar adds that old-time taste customers prefer. Jones branding and glass bottle is instantly recognizable while the black and white image of a child eating a slice of watermelon communicates the true-to-life flavors within.