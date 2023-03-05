- Home
- /
- Waynesboro
- /
- Main Street Family Diner - 1543 East Main Street
Main Street Family Diner 1543 East Main Street
No reviews yet
1543 East Main Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All Day Menu
Starters
Served with marinara sauce
Served with American cheese & gravy
Served with bacon & cheese sauce
Served with marinara sauce
Served with bacon, Cheddar cheese & sour cream
Served with BBQ sauce or honey mustard
Served with marinara sauce
Served with salsa & sour cream
Includes tomato, onion, and green peppers. Served with salsa & sour cream
Includes tomato, onion, and green peppers. Served with salsa & sour cream
With French fries
Wings
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
Wraps
Romaine lettuce, tomato, and Caesar dressing
Lettuce, tomato, and buffalo sauce
Roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Thousand Island dressing
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Fried chicken, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, jalapeño, rice, and served with sour cream
Turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Clubs
With bacon
With American cheese
With American cheese
With boiled egg
Ham, turkey, roast beef, and American cheese
With bacon
With bacon
With bacon
Homemade Soups
Salads
Green lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing
Grilled chicken breast on top of green lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing
Grilled chicken on top of a garden salad with tomato, onion, pepper, and black olives with a choice of dressing
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in a buffalo sauce over crisp mixed greens with tomato, onion, black olives and crumbled blue cheese and served with ranch dressing
Crispy greens topped with chopped bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, triple cheese, chicken and olives
Ham, turkey, roast beef and American cheese rolled up and cut into slices on top of a mixed green salad with tomato, hard boiled egg and olives
Crisp mixed greens, tomato, green pepper, onion, black olives, and feta cheese
With Greek salad
Scoop of chicken, tuna and egg salad on a bed of lettuce surrounded by mixed greens, tomatoes and olives
Panini Sandwiches
Sliced gyro meat, feta cheese, and tomato with a side of tzatziki sauce
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing
Turkey, spinach, provolone cheese, and tomato
Sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese served with au jus
Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, and marinara
Grilled chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese
Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, sautéed onion, and tomato
Sliced roast beef, sautéed onion, Swiss cheese, tomato, and Thousand Island dressing
Buttered croissant stuffed with freshly made tuna, egg or chicken salad topped with lettuce, tomato and served with French fries
Burgers
Topped with melted provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Mushrooms, onions, and American cheese
Topped with ham and Swiss cheese
Bacon, Cheddar, and BBQ sauce
Bacon, fried onion, and Pepper Jack cheese
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings
1 patty with American, Cheddar, and Swiss
Crab meat and Cheddar cheese
Double burger with bacon, fried eggs, and American cheese
Classic Sandwiches
With Texas sauce, mustard and onion
With Texas sauce, mustard and onion
With mayo
With lettuce
With lettuce
With lettuce
With lettuce and tomato or roast beef
Subs
With onion, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Fried onion and green pepper
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Fried chicken, lettuce, and tomato, toasted in buffalo sauce
American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
With Swiss cheese and au jus
Main Street Combo Sandwiches
Ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese on sliced French toast
Fresh tuna salad on rye bread topped with melted cheese and tomato
Fresh chicken salad on rye bread topped with melted cheese and tomato
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce
Slice of corned beef with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye bread with Thousand Island dressing
Slice of turkey and melted Swiss cheese and coleslaw on rye bread with Thousand Island dressing
Hamburger with fried onion and melted American cheese on grilled rye bread
With lettuce and tomato
With lettuce and tomato
Grilled chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
Grilled chicken topped with American cheese, mushroom, onion, lettuce and tomato
Grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled rye bread
With lettuce
With lettuce
With lettuce
Entrées
Served with filling and chicken gravy
Served with filling and beef gravy
With beef gravy
With pineapple sauce
Topped with onion, tomato, mushroom and Cheddar cheese
With brown gravy
Steaks & Chops
Fried Seafood
Broiled Seafood
Dinner Side Orders
Kids Menu
Desserts
All Day Breakfast
All Day Breakfast
Any style with home fries, buttered toast and jelly
Two pancakes or two pieces of French toast with two eggs any style, home fries and meat (choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or scrapple)
Omelettes
Ham, bacon or sausage
Ham, onion, green pepper and cheese
Jalapeño pepper, tomato, onion, and Cheddar cheese
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, and mushroom
Corned beef hash and Cheddar cheese
Spinach and feta cheese
Crab meat and Cheddar cheese
Ham, bacon, sausage and cheese
Sausage, tomato, and mozzarella cheese
Breakfast Side Orders
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Wrap or Panini
Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles
Full - 3 pieces
2 pieces of French toast stuffed with sweetened cream cheese
Waffles
Steak & Eggs
Oatmeal & Grits
Eggs Benedict
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1543 East Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268