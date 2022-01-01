Main picView gallery

Troll House Cottage

review star

No reviews yet

222 McGavock Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

Muffins

Razzle Berry

$4.00

Smores

$4.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Cookies

Mammoth Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Mammoth Harvest Moon

$3.00

Mollasses

$2.00
Raspberry filled Shortbread

$2.00

Coffee

El Diablo Dark Roast

$3.00

Apple Cinnamon

$3.00

Bagged Coffee

$20.00

Switters

Summer Sessions a refreshing summer iced coffee reminiscent of Creamsicles by the pool-side! Switter's never mix added sugar, natural flavors, or dairy/non dairy ingredients into any of our seasonal products, making us a truly unique iced coffee experience. Orange peel and vanilla beans are added directly into the brew process. Summer sessions is the seasonal iced coffee that you can feel good about drinking!
Single Origin

Single Origin

$6.00

Switter's Single Origin coffee is a light roast and rotates seasonally using beans that produce unique and interesting flavor profiles. Light in body but full in flavor!

Middle Ground

Middle Ground

$6.00

Switter's Middle Ground coffee is a smooth medium roast with notes of maple syrup, blackberry, & toasted almonds with a medium body, and bright acidity. The perfect balance to our dark and light roast coffees!

Seasonal

Seasonal

$6.00

Summer Sessions a refreshing summer iced coffee reminiscent of Creamsicles by the pool-side! They never mix added sugar, natural flavors, or dairy/non dairy ingredients into any of our seasonal products, making us a truly unique iced coffee experience. Orange peel and vanilla beans are added directly into the brew process. Summer sessions is the seasonal iced coffee that you can feel good about drinking!

Trollixers

Blueberry

$3.00

Raspberry

$3.00

Elderberry

$3.00

Tea

Bergamot Chai

Bergamot Chai

$3.50

(Moderately Caffeinated) Earl Grey black tea, Ceylon cinnamon, ginger root, cardamom, cloves, orange peel + black pepper

Black Magic

Black Magic

$3.50

(Moderately Caffeinated) In-house black tea blend ( Indian black, Keemun, and Lapsang Souchong), Roasted Dandelion root, Cardamom seed, Cacao, and Dandyblend

Blessings

Blessings

$3.50

(Mildly Caffeinated) Jasmine green tea, Heather, Lavender, Elderflower & Peppermint

Rose Garden Grey

Rose Garden Grey

$3.50

(Moderately Caffeinated) Earl Grey Organic tea, Rose buds and petals, Lavender buds & Orange Peel

Snow Moon Mint

Snow Moon Mint

$3.50

(Caffeine Free) Peppermint, Spearmint, Cardamom, Black Pepper

Socialite

Socialite

$3.50

(Caffeine Free) Sarsaparilla Root, Dandelion Root, Ginger, Pau De Arco Bark, Cinnamon, Gotu Kola, Oatstraw, Red Clover and Clove

Spiced Hibiscus Cider

Spiced Hibiscus Cider

$3.50

(Caffeine Free) Hibiscus Calyx, Chamomile, Ceylon Cinnamon Chips and Powder, Ginger Root pieces, Nutmeg and Clove

Tennessee Honeysuckle

Tennessee Honeysuckle

$3.50

(Moderately Caffeinated) Black Tea infused with Lychee & Bergamot, Jasmine Classic Green Tea, Lemon Verbena, Lemon Peel & Honeysuckle Blossoms

Overnight Oats

Apple

Apple

$5.00

Lightly sweetened overnight oats made with oat milk and chia seeds. We layer our over night oats with an apple pie filling and garnish it with fresh apples and cinnamon.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$5.00

Lightly sweetened overnight oats made with oat milk and chia seeds. We layer our over night oats with a pumpkin pie filling and garnished with pumpkin pie spice.

Water

Water

Specials

Pappa's Biscuits

Pappa's Biscuits

$5.00

3 mini buttermilk biscuits served with an option of blueberry bourbon pecan jam or hot pepper bacon jam.

Iced Spiced Hibiscus Cider

$3.50

Cranberry Cake Donut

$3.00

Mini Chicks

$6.00

Reusable Straws and Accessories

Bamboo Straws

$1.50

Natural Jute Straw Bag

$3.00

Coconut Fiber Straw Cleaning Brush

$1.50

Lunch

Soup/Salad

Soup/Salad

$16.00
Salad/ Sandwich

Salad/ Sandwich

$16.00
Sandwich/Soup

Sandwich/Soup

$16.00

ornaments

Large Hand Painted

$12.99

Small Hand Painted

$6.99

Paper Garland

$32.00

Moon Paper Ornament

$16.99

Paper Ornaments

$6.99

Felt Ornaments

$12.99

Erotic Wood Ornaments

$15.00

circle glass ornaments

$16.99

toys

Colorful Caterpillar

$5.99

Dino Bite! Hand Puppet

$9.99

Farm Fresh Pulled Pork

$7.99

Ginormous Grow Dino Egg

$9.99

Melting Snowman Putty/Slime Kit

$10.50

Millennial Mood Rings

$3.99

Mini Water Arcade Games

$4.99

Classic Bouncy Ball

$3.00

Jacobs Ladder

$7.99

Harmonica

$9.00

Juggling Balls

$10.50

Peg Game

$5.99

Train Whistle

$5.99

Bounce Back Paddle Ball

$4.99

Rail Twirler

$5.99

Pick up Sticks

$7.99

Metal Magic Spring 2 Inch

$5.99

Metallic Marble Kaleidoscope

$6.99

Plastic Bubbles

$5.99

Switchblade Comb

$8.99

Wooden Catch Ball

$5.99

Old World Kaleidoscope

$11.99

Original Silly Putty

$4.00

Whoopee Cushion

$3.99

Lazer Fingers

$4.99

Ink-A-Do Tattoo Pens

$8.00

Jumbo Jax Set

$7.99

botanicals

Cosmic Seed Kit Air - Snapdragon

$10.50

Cosmic Seed Kit Earth - Marigold

$10.50

Cosmic Seed Kit Fire - Amaranthus

$10.50

Cosmic Seed Kit Water - Icelandic Poppy

$10.50

Cocktail Infusion Gift Bundle

$69.99

Curious Critters Butterfly Activity Kit

$14.99

ornament seed kit

$6.99

Dried Holiday Bundles

$31.00

Felt items

Black Cats

$26.99

Grey and red gnomes

$16.99

Garland (pink/white)

$16.99

light bulb garland

$19.99

finger puppets

$12.00

Food

terrapin ridge pack

$16.99

trees on mantle

small

$19.99

medium

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Local Curiosities and Fare. Come and join in with us to make a genuine world.

Location

222 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Main pic

