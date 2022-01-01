Troll House Cottage
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local Curiosities and Fare. Come and join in with us to make a genuine world.
Location
222 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214
