Trolley Barn Public Market
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
An indoor, year-round marketplace where residents and visitors can find fresh, seasonal food from local farmers, fishers, and food entrepreneurs. Dine-in or shop for produce, meat and poultry, eggs, dairy, fish, bread and baked goods, beverages, and specialty and prepared foods. Visit for kids activities, cooking demos, classes, events, and fresh food all year long.
116 E Broad street, Quakertown, PA 18951
