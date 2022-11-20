Trolley Barn Public Market imageView gallery

Trolley Barn Public Market

116 E Broad street

Quakertown, PA 18951

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
An indoor, year-round marketplace where residents and visitors can find fresh, seasonal food from local farmers, fishers, and food entrepreneurs. Dine-in or shop for produce, meat and poultry, eggs, dairy, fish, bread and baked goods, beverages, and specialty and prepared foods. Visit for kids activities, cooking demos, classes, events, and fresh food all year long.

116 E Broad street, Quakertown, PA 18951

