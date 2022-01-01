Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trompo Taqueria & Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

1249 Northwest Hwy

Garland, TX 75041

Popular Items

10 Trompo Special
3 Taco Plate
Gordita

Tacos

10 Trompo Special

10 Trompo Special

$15.00

10 Trompo Tacos

3 Taco Plate

3 Taco Plate

$9.00

Choice of 1 meat Rice & Beans

Trompo Taco

Trompo Taco

$2.25

Chicken Taco

$2.25

Chicken

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$2.25

Pork

Chorizo Taco

$2.25

Ground Pork

Fajita Taco

Fajita Taco

$3.00

Beef

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.00

Beef Cheek

Tripa Taco

$3.00

Beef Intestine

Lengua Taco

$3.00

Beef Tongue

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$3.25

Tortas w/Fries

Cubana Torta

Cubana Torta

$14.99

trompo, milanesa, ham, sausage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, avocado, jalapeno

Hawaiiana Torta

Hawaiiana Torta

$12.99

roasted pineapple, ham, trompo, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, avocado, jalapeno

Ham Torta

$9.99

ham, tomato, cheese, avocado, jalapeno, mayo

Torta al Gusto Torta

$11.99

choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, jalapeno, mayo

Milanesa Torta

$14.99

milanesa, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, avocado, jalapeno

Burgers w/Fries

Texana Burger

Texana Burger

$10.99

double meat, ham, letuce, tomato, cheese avocado, jalapeno, mayo,

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$10.99

double meat, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo

Double Cheese Burger

$10.99

double meat, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo

Cheese Burger

$9.99

single meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Trompo Burger

$9.99

trompo, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapenos, mayo

Hawaiiana Burger

$10.99

single meat, ham, pineapple, mayo, lettuce, cheese, tomato, avocado

Grilled Chicken Burger

$9.99

fajita chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Bowls & Salad

Trompo Bowl

Trompo Bowl

$8.99

trompo, rice, lettuce, pico, tortilla

Chicken Bowl

$8.99

chicken, rice, lettuce, pico, tortilla

Beef Bowl

$11.99

beef, rice, lettuce, pico, tortilla

Veggie Bowl

$7.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, jalapenos, tomato, avocado

Salad

Salad

$9.99

choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, dressing

Burritos

Burrito

Burrito

$8.99

choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, rice, beans

Veggie

$6.99

rice, beans, lettuce, jalapenos, tomato, avocado, cheese, sour cream

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.49

choice of meat, side salad

Hawaiiana

Hawaiiana

$9.49

ham, roasted pineapple, cheese, side lettuce

Campechana

$11.49

trompo & beef fajita, side salad

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Sope & Gorditas & Flauta

Sope

Sope

$3.99
Gordita

Gordita

$3.99

Sope Plate

$9.99

Gordita Plate

$9.99

Chicken Flauta

$9.99

Fries & Nacho

Fries Basket

Fries Basket

$9.99

choice of meat, cheese, pico, sour cream, avocado

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Nachos

$9.99

choice of meat, chips, cheese, pico, jalapeno, sour cream, avocado, beans

Sides

Fries

$3.00
Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$3.25

Elotes

$4.00

Corn, Butter, Mayo

Caramel Churros

Caramel Churros

$2.99

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Drinks

Fountain Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Coca Cola Variety

Agua Fresca

$2.75

Fresh Juices

Bottle Water

$1.00

Beer

$5.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Extras

Salsa Verde

$0.35

Salsa Roja

$0.35

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Avocado (3 Slices)

$1.50

Side lettuce

$1.00

Side Tomato ( 3 Slices )

$0.75

Side Queso Fresco

$0.75

Side Mozarella

$0.75

Side Cheddar Mix

$0.75

Side Slice Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Serrano Pepper (3 Peppers )

$0.75

Side Grilled Onions

$1.00

Side Onion Cilantro Mix

$0.45

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Ham 3 slices

$1.50

Side Slice American Cheese

$0.50

Tortillas

$0.75

Side Of Pineapple

$0.75

Desserts

Churro Caramel

Churro Caramel

$2.99

Flan

$4.49

Meat pound

Trompo

$18.00

Fajita

$22.00

Chicken

$18.00

Carnitas

$18.00

Chorizo

$18.00

Barbacoa

$22.00

Tripa

$22.00

Lengua

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
#1 Trompo Tacos

1249 Northwest Hwy, Garland, TX 75041

