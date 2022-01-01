Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trompo

2,267 Reviews

$

407 W 10th St.

Suite 140

Dallas, TX 75208

Order Again

Popular Items

Campechana
Elote en Vaso
Trompo Burger Slider

TACO

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$2.65

Shredded beef cheek, cilantro & onion on a corn tortilla

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$2.45

Shredded chicken, grilled onion, avocado crema & cilantro on a corn tortilla

Paneer y Poblano

Paneer y Poblano

$2.45

Cheese curds, fire-roasted poblano pepper, tomato, onion, cilantro & onion on a corn tortilla

Trompo

Trompo

$2.45

Signature pork (al pastor), cilantro & onion on a corn tortilla

Bistek

Bistek

$2.65

Diced beef, cilantro & onion on a corn tortilla

Weech

Weech

$2.65

Trompo, bistek, paneer, poblano, cilantro & onion on a corn tortilla

QUESADILLA

Pirata

Pirata

$4.75

Diced beef, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch corn tortilla

Gringa

Gringa

$4.50

Trompo (pork), cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla

Campechana

Campechana

$4.75

Trompo, bistek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla

Veggie

Veggie

$4.50

Cheese curds, fire-roasted poblano pepper, tomato, onion, cheese & cilantro on a 6-inch flour tortilla

Barbacoa Quesadilla

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$4.75

Shredded beef cheek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla

Tinga Quesadilla

Tinga Quesadilla

$4.50

Chicken tinga, cilantro, grilled onion, cheese, avocado crema on a 6-inch flour tortilla

Cheese

Cheese

$3.50

Cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla

Weech Quesadilla

Weech Quesadilla

$4.75

Trompo, bistek, paneer, poblano, cilantro, onion and cheese on a 6-inch flour tortilla

SPECIALS

Puerco end salsa roja/ pork in red salsa
Trompo Burger Slider

Trompo Burger Slider

$4.50

Beef patty, trompo (pork), salami, cheese & avocado on a slider bun

Elote en Vaso

Elote en Vaso

$3.50

White corn, house-made ricotta, mild chile sauce, lime & crushed Takis (10 oz.)

Empalme Babacoa

Empalme Babacoa

$4.25Out of stock

Two house-made corn tortillas, stacked and filled with refried beans, cheese & and barbacoa

Empalme Carnitas

$4.25

Two house-made corn tortillas, stacked and filled with refried beans, cheese & and barbacoa

EXTRAS

Green Salsa (8 oz.)

Green Salsa (8 oz.)

$4.00

No chips, this is for tacos. Mild house-made salsa with jalapeño and avocado

Red Salsa (8 oz.)

Red Salsa (8 oz.)

$4.00

No chips, this is for tacos. Hot house-made salsa with chile de arbol

DRINKS

Agua Fresca - Jamaica (hibiscus)

Agua Fresca - Jamaica (hibiscus)

$4.00Out of stock

Brewed Hibiscus, real cane sugar, and water in a pre-packaged/sealed 16oz. container.

Agua Fresca - Limonada

Agua Fresca - Limonada

$4.00Out of stock

16oz house-made limonada. Lime, sugar, and water.

Ponche Jarritos

Ponche Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Punch soda (750 ml/12 oz.)

Toronja Jarritos

Toronja Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Grapefruit soda (750 ml/12 oz.)

Mandarina Jarritos

Mandarina Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Mandarin soda (750 ml/12 oz.)

Piña Jarritos

Piña Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Pineapple soda (750 ml/12 oz.)

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Sparkling mineral water

Ozarka

Ozarka

$1.00

Spring water (16 oz.)

Coca Mex

$3.50

1/2 litre Glass bottle

Tamarind Jarritos

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:40 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:40 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:40 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:40 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:40 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:40 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:40 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

407 W 10th St., Suite 140, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

Gallery
Trompo image
Trompo image
Trompo image

View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
