TROPHY FISH

266 Reviews

$$

2060 Central Ave

St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Order Again

Pride Bar

Fin and Tonic

$13.00

Jaguar Nap

$12.00

Liquid death

$4.00

Plastic water btl

$1.50

Trophy Mule

$12.00

P nuts

$1.50

Chips

$2.00

Beer $6

$6.00

High noon

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2060 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Directions

Gallery
TROPHY FISH image
TROPHY FISH image
TROPHY FISH image
TROPHY FISH image

