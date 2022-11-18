  • Home
Tropic Island Jerk - Munster 8000 Calumet Ave

No reviews yet

8000 Calumet Ave

Munster, IN 46321

Jerk Chicken

J-1 Whole Chicken

$11.25

Served with 2 slices of bread and 2 cups of jerk sauce. (2 Legs, 2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, and 2 Wings chopped up)

J-2 Whole White

$13.25

Served with 2 slices of bread and 2 cups of jerk sauce. (4 Breasts and 4 Wings chopped up)

J-3 1/2 Chicken White

$7.25

Served with 1 slice of bread and 1 cup of jerk sauce. (2 Breasts and 2 Wings chopped up)

J-3 1/2 Chicken Mixed

$6.50

Served with 1 slice of bread and 1 cup of jerk sauce. (1 Leg 1 Breast 1 Thigh and 1 Wing chopped up)

J-4 1/4 Chicken White

$5.00

Served with 1 slice of bread and 1 cup of jerk sauce. (1 Breast and 1 Wing chopped up)

J-5 3 Jerk Wings

$3.50

Served with 1 slice of bread and 1 cup of jerk sauce.

J-6 4 Jerk Wings

$4.50

Served with 1 slice of bread and 1 cup of jerk sauce.

J-7 6 Jerk Wings

$6.50

Served with 1 slice of bread and 1 cup of jerk sauce.

J-8 Jerk E-Que Wings - SMALL

$4.50

Served with 1 slice of bread and 1 cup of jerk sauce.

J-8 Jerk E-Que Wings - LARGE

$8.00

Served with 1 slice of bread and 1 cup of jerk sauce.

J-9 Jerk Chicken Taco

J-9 Jerk Chicken Taco

$3.00

Served with 1 cup of jerk sauce. (Comes with Jerk Chicken, Lettuce, Bell Peppers, Ranch, Cheese and Jerk Sauce)

Dinner

D-1 Jerk Mixed Chicken Dinner

$11.00

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-2 Jerk Chicken White

$12.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-3 Brown Stew Chicken

$11.00

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-4 Veggie Plate

$11.00

Served with any 4 sides of your choice.

D-5 Curry Chicken

$11.00

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-6 Curry Goat

$14.00

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-7 Oxtails

$16.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-8 Chicken Combo Dinner

$13.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-9 *Excoveitched Red Snapper Fish

$18.00

($18-$26 DEPENDING ON SIZE) All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-10 *Steamed Red Snapper Fish

$18.00

($18-$26 DEPENDING ON SIZE) All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-11 *Brown Stew Red Snapper Fish

$18.00

($18-$26 DEPENDING ON SIZE) All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-12 Jerk Catfish

$16.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-13 Brown Stew Catfish

$16.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-14 Jerk Tilapia Fish

$12.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-15 *Stir Fry Shrimp

$16.50

(COMES WITH 10 SHRIMP) All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-16 Jerk Shrimp

$16.50

(COMES WITH 10 SHRIMP) All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-17 *Curry Shrimp

$16.50

(COMES WITH 10 SHRIMP) All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-18 Wing Dinner

$12.50

(COMES WITH 6 WINGS) All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-19 BBQ Jerk Dinner

$9.00

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-20 Pineapple Jerk Dinner

$9.00

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-21 Dark Jerk Chicken Dinner

$9.00

(All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides. (2 Legs and 2 Thighs chopped up)

D-22 Jerk Chicken Taco Dinner

$11.00

Served with 3 Tacos and TWO SIDES only.

D-23 Oxtail & Goat Combo

$16.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-24 Oxtail & Catfish Combo

$16.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-25 Catfish & Goat Combo

$16.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-26 Shrimp Combo

$16.50

(COMES WITH 5 SHRIMP & ANOTHER MEAT CHOICE) All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-27 Whole Jerk Dinner

$17.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-28 Whole White Dinner

$18.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-29 Whole Dark Dinner

$15.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

D-30 Catfish & Jerk Chicken Combo

$16.50

All diners are served w/ red beands and rice and your choice of TWO sides.

Side Orders

Reggae Stir Fry Corn

$3.50+

Must select one of four sizes.

Candy Yams

$3.50+

Must select one of four sizes.

Red Beans

$3.50+

Must select one of four sizes.

Steamed Cabbage

$3.50+

Must select one of four sizes.

Mixed Greens

$3.50+

Must select one of four sizes.

Excoveitched Veggies

$3.50+

Must select one of four sizes.

String Beans

$3.50+

Must select one of four sizes.

Spaghetti

$3.50+

Must select one of four sizes.

Plantains

$3.50+

Must select one of four sizes.

Jerk Chicken Salad

$9.00+

Regular or Large

Veggie Patties

$3.00

Beef Patties

$3.00

All Cakes

$2.50

Extra Bread

$0.40

Jerk Sauce

$0.40

Cup of Gravy

$1.00

Specified Gravy

$1.00

Exco Topper

$0.50+

Regular or Large

Garden Salad

$3.50+

Must select one of four sizes.

Catering Meats

Jerk Chicken

$40.00+

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Brown Stew Chicken

$40.00+

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Curry Chicken

$40.00+

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$40.00+

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Pineapple Jerk Chicken

$40.00+

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Tilapia

$40.00+

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Curry Goat

$70.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Oxtail

$80.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Catering Sides

Red Beans & Rice

$25.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Yams

$20.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Plantains

$20.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Mixed Grenns

$20.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Seasoned Rice

$20.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Dirty Rice

$20.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Garlic Potatoes

$20.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Stir Fry Corn

$20.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

String Beans

$20.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Garden Salad

$20.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Steamed Cabbage

$20.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Spaghetti

$20.00

Must select one of three sizes (Small feeds 10-12, Medium 13-24, Large 25-35)

Cold Drinks

Arizona Drinks

$1.75

Can Pop

$0.75

Bottled Pop

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coconut Water

$2.00

Jamaican Soda

$2.75

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Delivery coming soon!

Location

8000 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

