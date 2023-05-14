Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tropical Cafe and Juice Bar

230 W Rt. 59 #3

Spring Valley, NY 10977

Frozen Drinks / Bebidas Frizadas

Rompenuca

Rompenuca

$8.00

Our signature smoothie - frozen purée of mango and mora (Andean raspberry), condensed milk, fresh strawberries, bananas, and mango, topped with shredded coconut

Mangonada

Mangonada

$7.00+

A customer favorite - frozen purée of mango blended with chamoy and tajín, topped with a tamarind stick and pieces of fresh mango

Make Your Own Smoothie

$5.00

Choose a base and add as many fruits, extras, and boosters as you'd like

Naranjada

$7.00

Our deliciously refreshing orange juice smoothie

Virgin Piña Colada

$9.00
Cholado

Cholado

$9.00

Popular Colombian frozen drink with mixed tropical fruits, juices, condensed milk, and shredded coconut

Granizada

$4.50+

Granizada de Sal y Limón

$5.75+

Granizada de sal, limón, chamoy, y tajín

Classic Milkshake

$7.50

Classic vanilla, chocolate, or mixed milkshake

Crazy Milkshake

$8.50

Vanilla, chocolate, or mixed milkshake with our "crazy" toppings

Frappe

Frappe

$7.50

Our homemade Frappe

Fresh Juices / Jugos Frescos

House Green Juice / Jugo Verde

$7.25

Pineapple (piña), ginger (jengibre), spinach (espinaca), and fresh orange (naranja) in an orange juice base. Additional fruits, vegetables, and boosters can be added.

Blood Pressure Control / Control de Presión

$7.25

Spinach (espinaca), celery (apio), parsley (perejil), cucumber (pepino), lime (limón), green apple (manzana verde), and orange juice. Additional fruits, vegetables, and boosters can be added.

Iron Booster / Combate la Anemia

$7.25

Spinach (espinaca), beats (remolacha), almonds (almendra), oats (avena), and orange juice. Additional fruits, vegetables, and boosters can be added.

Detox Juice / Jugo Desintoxicante

$7.25

Pineapple (piña), apple (manzana), cucumber (pepino), lime (limón), aloe vera, and orange juice. Additional fruits, vegetables, and boosters can be added.

Make Your Own Juice

$4.75+

Freshly squeezed orange juice and fruits/vegetables of your choice

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.25+

Fresh Carrot Juice

$6.25+

Fresh Fruit

Mixto Pepino con Mango

$7.50

Cucumber (pepino) and mango slices in chamoy sauce, sprinkled with tajín

Mangos Locos

Mangos Locos

$6.50

Sliced fresh mango in a cup with chamoy and tajin

Fruit Salad

$8.35+

Mixed fruit in our house cream blend, topped with walnuts (nueces), raisins (pasas), organic granola, and shredded coconut (coco)

Chocobanana

$2.15

Chocolate covered frozen banana

Strawberries in Cream

$9.00

Strawberries (fresas) mixed with our house blend cream and whipped cream

Chocolate Covered Strawberries Cup

Chocolate Covered Strawberries Cup

$9.00

Frozen Greek Yogurt

Berry Frozen Greek Yogurt Bowl

$9.50

Frozen Greek yogurt and berry mix, topped with fresh strawberries (fresas), banana, mango, shredded coconut (coco rayado), chia, granola, and honey (miel)

Mango Frozen Greek Yogurt Chamoyada

$8.00

Frozen Greek yogurt and mango blend, topped with pieces of fresh strawberries (fresas), mango, chamoy, & tajín

Crazy Frozen Greek Yogurt Bowl

$9.50

Frozen Greek yogurt and berry mix, topped with fresh strawberries (fresas), banana, mango, chocolate syrup, and our "crazy" toppings

Specials

Banana Split

$9.00

Chocolate Party Box

$14.00

Tartufo (chocolate covered ice cream), nutella crepe, chocolate covered strawberries, fresh strawberry and banana slices, oreo, ferrero, vanilla wafer, and whipped cream

Hot drinks

Coffee

$1.35+

Tea

$1.35+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

230 W Rt. 59 #3, Spring Valley, NY 10977

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

