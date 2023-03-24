Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tropical Point 701 NW 99th ave

701 NW 99th ave

pembroke pines, FL 33024

SMOOTHIES

GREEN FRESH

$6.99+

BERRY ROMANCE

$6.99+

TROPICL FRESH

$6.99+

SUNSET

$6.99+

PARADAISE

$6.99+

TROPICAL SOUL

$6.99+

POWER SMOOTHIES

POWER

$9.50

WELLNESS

$9.50

ACAI LOVER

$9.50

ACAI

ACAI TROPICAL

$8.99

COLOMBIAN DELIGHTS

Ensalada de Frutas

$7.99

Cholado

$6.99

Salpicon

$7.99

Oblea

$4.99

Avena

$5.00

Ensalada de Mango

$6.99

Fresas con crema

$7.99

JUICES

Orange

$5.75

Mango

$5.75

Papaya

$5.75

Banana

$5.75

Strawberry

$5.75

Pineapple

$5.75

Coconut Water

$5.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Juice & Fruit Bar with Colombian delights! Come and enjoy!!!

701 NW 99th ave, pembroke pines, FL 33024

