SMOKE & SUNSHINE: A CRAFT BARBECUE MEAT UP

$125.00

Follow your senses to the sweet smell of prime meats slowly smoking over oak and hickory wood. Craft barbecue has officially descended upon Palm Beach! Join Tropical Smokehouse for live music, cocktails, and some of the finest barbecue to grace the sunshine state. Pitmasters & Chefs John Bates, Hector Garate, Elliot Moss, Esaul Ramos and Andy Knudson are alongside Tropical's Rick Mace in throwing the first Craft Barbecue Meat Up. These are Tickets for a Walk-Around event (indoor and outdoor). Tickets include Food, beer, wine and specialty cocktails from Treaty Oak. Date: Saturday, December 10 | 12pm-3pm Additional Sponsors: Cen-Tex Smokers Creekstone Farms Treaty Oak Special Thank you to David Sabin & Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival for helping make this event a reality.