Barbeque
Burgers

Tropical Smokehouse

182 Reviews

$$

3815 South Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Popular Items

OLD FASHIONED HAMBURGER
MAC & CHEESE
CHOPPED BRISKET

SPECIALS

*TICKETS - SMOKE & SUNSHINE: A CRAFT BARBECUE MEAT UP

*TICKETS - SMOKE & SUNSHINE: A CRAFT BARBECUE MEAT UP

$125.00

Follow your senses to the sweet smell of prime meats slowly smoking over oak and hickory wood. Craft barbecue has officially descended upon Palm Beach! Join Tropical Smokehouse for live music, cocktails, and some of the finest barbecue to grace the sunshine state. Pitmasters & Chefs John Bates, Hector Garate, Elliot Moss, Esaul Ramos and Andy Knudson are alongside Tropical's Rick Mace in throwing the first Craft Barbecue Meat Up. These are Tickets for a Walk-Around event (indoor and outdoor). Tickets include Food, beer, wine and specialty cocktails from Treaty Oak. Date: Saturday, December 10 | 12pm-3pm Additional Sponsors: Cen-Tex Smokers Creekstone Farms Treaty Oak Special Thank you to David Sabin & Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival for helping make this event a reality.

CHEESY POBLANO SAUSAGE LINK

$8.00

Beef and Pork Sausage with Poblanos and Cheese

PULLED TURKEY SANDO

$13.50Out of stock

Pulled Turkey with Apple Slaw and Tropical White BBQ Sauce

TROPICAL RIB ROLLS

$10.00

Savory Rib Meat and Sweet Plantain in a crispy Spring Roll Wrapper with a Guava Bourbon BBQ Sauce

WAGYU BEEF CHEEK

$24.00Out of stock

Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef Cheeks Smoked, Served by the Half LB with Pickled Red Onions.

COBIA WINGS

$14.00

Smoked Cobia Collar, Sweet Soy, Sesame, Scallion

SNACKS

HOT & SWEET HUSHPUPPIES

HOT & SWEET HUSHPUPPIES

$7.00

5 Pieces with Chili-Honey Butter

BRISKET EMPANADA

BRISKET EMPANADA

$9.00

Smoked Brisket and Queso blended with Pimento, Sweet Potato, & Scallion. Served with BBQ Dipping Sauce.

CHORIZO QUESO & CHIPS

CHORIZO QUESO & CHIPS

$10.50

Queso Dip with Chorizo and Tortilla Chips

SPICY WAHOO DIP

SPICY WAHOO DIP

$11.00

Smoked Florida Wahoo Dip with Scotch Bonnet and Jalapeno, Tortilla Chips, and Pickles

SMOKED CHICKEN DRUMS

SMOKED CHICKEN DRUMS

$8.50+

Smoked Drumsticks - Choice of Sour Orange Glaze or FLA Fire Sauce

SALADS & BOWLS

TROPICAL HOUSE SALAD

TROPICAL HOUSE SALAD

$11.65

Artisan Lettuce, Mango, Tomato, Sweet Corn, Cheddar, Scallions, Cilantro Ranch

CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

BLACK BEAN & PLANTAIN RICE BOWL

BLACK BEAN & PLANTAIN RICE BOWL

$9.95

Fried Plantains & Black Beans, Golden Rice, Scallions, Crema, Cilantro

KALE & BROCCOLI RICE BOWL

KALE & BROCCOLI RICE BOWL

$10.50

Kale, Broccoli Salad, Sweet Potato, Sunflower Seeds, Cherry Tomatoes, Golden Rice

CHEF'S BURGERS & SANDWICHES

OLD FASHIONED HAMBURGER

OLD FASHIONED HAMBURGER

$9.75+

Two 3 Oz. Patties with Pickles, Onion, and Fancy Sauce on a Potato Roll

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

$13.50

Fried, Smoked Mahi with Tartar Sauce and Cabbage on a Potato Roll

CHOPPED BRISKET

CHOPPED BRISKET

$12.85

Chopped Brisket on a Martin's Potato Roll

MOJO PULLED PORK SANDWICH

MOJO PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.50

Mojo Pork Shoulder on a Martin's Potato Roll

BBQ JACKFRUIT SANDWICH

$10.00

Smoked Jackfruit Tossed in Sauce on Martin's Potato Roll

SMOKED FISH & MEAT

PRIME BRISKET

PRIME BRISKET

$18.00+

Certified Prime Angus Brisket with Espresso BBQ Sauce

MOJO PULLED PORK

MOJO PULLED PORK

$13.00+

Meyer Natural Pork Shoulder marinated with garlic, onion, and oregano, Smoked, then Pulled.

FARM CHICKEN

FARM CHICKEN

$18.00+

Split Bell & Evans Farm Chicken, seasoned with our House Rub.

CAJUN GATOR SAUSAGE

CAJUN GATOR SAUSAGE

$8.00

Gator and Pork Shoulder Sausage with Cajun Spices

DUROC PORK SPARE RIBS

DUROC PORK SPARE RIBS

$19.00+

Juicy Tender Pork Spare Ribs from the Smoker, with coarse cracked pepper. Meyer Natural Farms.

BBQ SALMON

BBQ SALMON

$21.00

Scottish Salmon Smoked and dressed with House BBQ Sauce. Served with Tartar Sauce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeño, and Lemon

SMOKED MAHI

$23.00

Served with Tartar Sauce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeño, and Lemon

LUNCH PLATE

MOJO PULLED PORK

MOJO PULLED PORK

$11.50

1/3 LB - Marinated, Smoked, Pulled - Garlic, Onion, Oregano.

QUARTER CHICKEN

QUARTER CHICKEN

$13.00Out of stock

Quarter Chicken seasoned with our House Rub, then Smoked

PRIME BRISKET

PRIME BRISKET

$14.00

1/3 LB Prime Brisket - Seasoned with House Rub and Black Pepper, Sliced

SIDES & FRIES

CHOOSE 3 SIDES

$12.00

CARIBBEAN SLAW

$4.50

Crunchy Cabbage with Spicy Citrus Vinaigrette

SMOKY BLACK BEANS

$4.50

Pit Smoked Black Beans

GOLDEN RICE

$4.50

Yellow Rice with Annatto & Saffron

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$4.50

Stove Top Style with Creamy White Cheddar

CRISPY YUCA

$4.50

Tossed in Garlic Butter

COLLARD GREENS

$4.50

Spiked with Pepper Vinegar and Benton Bacon

SWEET PLANTAIN

$4.50

Seasoned with House Rub

BROCCOLI SALAD

$4.50

Broccoli, Sunflower Seeds, Carrot, Caesar Dressing

SHREDDED KALE

$4.50

Craisins, Pepitas, Ginger Lime Dressing

JIMMY RED CORNBREAD

$4.50

With Jimmy Red Corn from Marsh Hen Mill

CRINKLE FRIES

CRINKLE FRIES

$4.50

Crispy Golden Potatoes with seasoned with House Rub

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$5.50

Crispy Golden Potatoes seasoned with House Rub and White Cheddar Sauce

DESSERTS

RICK'S KEY LIME PIE

RICK'S KEY LIME PIE

$4.95

TSH Key Lime Pie with a Ginger Snap Crust

COWBOY COOKIE

COWBOY COOKIE

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie with Chocolate Chips, Coconut, and Pecans

MANGO POP

$3.25

DOLE WHIP "SUNDAE"

$5.00

Pineapple soft serve with Sprinkles, Whipped Cream, and a Cherry

DOLE WHIP

$4.15

Pineapple soft serve Refreshing on these hot Florida summers.

EXTRAS

CILANTRO RANCH (2oz.)

$0.50

TARTAR SAUCE (2oz.)

$0.50

MUSTARD BBQ SAUCE (2oz.)

$0.50

SWEET BBQ SAUCE (2oz.)

$0.50

PICKLES (2oz.)

$0.75

CHEESE SAUCE 3 OZ

$3.00

MARTIN'S POTATO ROLLS (8 PC)

$5.00

BUN

$1.50

DRINKS - The Short List

FROZEN MARGARITA

$11.00

Jimador Tequila, Fresh Lime, Agave, All Frozen to Perfection

OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

Bourbon, Demerara Sugar, Bitters, Cherry

SHAKEN DAIQUIRI

$10.00

Rum, Lime, Simple, Shaken until frothy served up

FROZEN JUNGLE BIRD

$11.00Out of stock

Classic Jungle Bird served frozen. Flor de Cana 12yr rum, fresh Pineapple and Lime Juice, Campari and Demarar sugar

LAMBRUSCO CAN

$7.00

Sparkling Italian Wine from Scarpetta. This Lambrusco is Fresh with a wonderful tart finish.

DOMAINE La ROCHE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.00+

DOMAINE La ROCHE CABERNET

$10.00+

BEER

BELL'S OFFICIAL (16 OZ)

$7.50

Bell's Official Hazy IPA

BELL'S TWO HEARTED (16 OZ)

$7.00

American Ale, quite similar to an IPA

BOULEVARD QUIRK SELTZER

$6.00

Boulevard Brewery Strawberry Lemon Basil Sparkling Seltzer, no sugar added, gluten free.

BOULEVARD TANK 7

$10.00

Boulevard Brewery American Saison Ale 16oz

BOULEVARD UNFILTERED WHEAT

$6.50

Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat Beer is a lively, refreshing ale with a natural citrusy flavor and distinctive cloudy appearance. This easy drinking American-style wheat beer goes great with our Salads, Bowls, Fish and Snacks

BUDWEISER

$5.00

Tall Boy Can (16oz) of Budweiser

BUENAVEZA CERVEZA

$6.00

Stone Brewery- Salt Lime Lager Cerveza Style Beer

CIGAR CITY JAI ALAI

$6.50

IPA from Tampa

CIGAR CITY MADURO

$6.50

English style Brown Ale from Tampa

CIVIL SOCIETY BEACH ACCESS

$8.00

American Lager from Civil Society Brewing Co. Pale Lager with light body and low bitterness, perfect on hot Florida days with BBQ

COPPERPOINT LAGER

$6.25

Amber Lager from Boynton Beach

DALES PALE ALE

$7.00Out of stock

Oskar Blues Pale Ale from Denver

LEFT HAND FRENCH TOAST MILK STOUT

$6.50

LOST COAST INDICA IPA

$6.00

Full Bodied IPA from Lost Coast Brewery. Intense aroma a beautifully hoppy.

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

Slim cans (12oz)

SIX POINT'S CRISP

$6.50

Sixpiont Crisp German Style Pilsner

SUN LAB HAZY IPA 16oz

$11.00

Sun Lab brewery from Miami Hazy IPA with Mosaic, Summit, Chinook hops with Blood Orange

SUN LAB SOUR ALE 16oz

$10.50

Sun Lab Brewery American Sour Ale, with Blackberry, Blueberry, and Açaí. Tart and Refreshing. Pairs well with our Pulled Pork, Ribs, Chicken

SODA

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

FRUIT PUNCH - JARRITOS

$3.50

GRAPEFRUIT - JARRITOS

$3.50

MANDARIN - JARRITOS

$3.50

TAMARIND - JARRITOS

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

ROOTBEER

$3.50Out of stock

MUNDET - APPLE SODA

$3.50

MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

MOUNTAIN VALLEY WHITE PEACH SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

REDBULL

$4.00

SUGARFREE REDBULL

$4.00

TROPICAL REDBULL

$4.00

CLUB SODA

$4.00

TEA ETC

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

HALF SWEET TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPRING WATER

$3.00Out of stock

FOOD

For children 10 and Under please!

BURGER

$8.00Out of stock

3 Oz Smash Burger on Martin's Potato Roll

CHEESEBURGER

$9.00Out of stock

3 Oz Smash Burger with American Cheese on a Martin's Potato Roll

BBQ PLATE

$8.00

FOOD

DOG TREAT

$4.00

HOT SAUCE BTL

$6.00

BBQ SAUCE SET

$13.00

BOTTLE MUSTARD BBQ

$7.00

BOTTLE SWEET BBQ

$7.00

SMOKED SALT

$10.00

COFFEE BBQ

$7.00Out of stock
CELIS COLLAB - MANGO HABANERO HOT SAUCE

CELIS COLLAB - MANGO HABANERO HOT SAUCE

$10.00

Celis juice Bat Collaboration Edition: Mango Habanero Hot Sauce - The fruit was hand sourced at Tropical Acres Farms. The finished product is an exceptional blend of mango varietals at the height of their season making friends with some fiery habanero chilies.

CELIS TROPICAL SHIRT

$35.00

AUNTY P's PICKLES

$8.50

Pint of our pickles

3 DOG COOKIES

$2.00

Prime Brisket and spent greens from Copperpoint Brewery in Boynton Beach into a crispy cookie for the puppies.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Florida's Craft BBQ serving Pit-Smoked Heritage Pork, Certified Angus Beef, Scratch-made Sides, and Old Fashioned Hamburgers. All celebrating our Florida Love.

Website

Location

3815 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Directions

