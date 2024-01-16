Tropical Twist Cafe 2 616 West 21st Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
616 West 21st Street, Clovis, NM 88101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Foote Family Meats - 1300 N Prince Street
No Reviews
1300 N Prince Street Clovis, NM 88101
View restaurant
Tropical Twist Cafe - 713 East 21 St Unit A
No Reviews
713 East 21 St Unit A Clovis, NM 88101
View restaurant