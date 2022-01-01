Tropicalé imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Tropicalé

review star

No reviews yet

1077 Hemphill Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BEACH & SEA

Fresh crab over a bed of lettuce topped with cocktail sauce.
Tri Colore Caprese

Tri Colore Caprese

$14.00

Fresh heirloom tomatoes, milky mozzarella, fresh basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Salada Watermelon & Feta

Salada Watermelon & Feta

$14.00

Watermelon salad with feta, fresh mint, lime, and sea salt

Fresh Oysters

$3.00+
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Shrimp served on ice with fresh lemon and housemade cocktail sauce

Alaskan King Crab Cocktail

Alaskan King Crab Cocktail

$60.00Out of stock

Melted butter, cocktail sauce and Fresh lime

Classic Seafood Tower

$285.00

Served Chilled. Tiger Prawns, Maine Lobster Tails, and King Crab Legs Served with melted butter, mango Habanero sauce, and cocktail sauce

Salad

$9.00

Chips & Salsa/Guaca

$10.00

SUNSET GRILL

ITALIAN STREET CORN

ITALIAN STREET CORN

$8.00

Fresh wood-grilled local sweet corn on the bob served with herb butter, sea salt & queso fresco

PEPPEROCINI CHICKEN

$24.00

Wood grilled chicken Skewers served with Coconut rice, grilled bell pepper and mango habanero sauce.

JAMAICAN JERKED CHICKEN

JAMAICAN JERKED CHICKEN

$28.00

Wood Grilled Jerk Chicken served with coconut rice, grilled pepper and mango habanero sauce

GRILLED SEA SALT SHRIMP SKEWERS

$30.00

Wood grilled shrimp skewers served w/ coconut rice, grilled bell peppers, mango habanero sauce

WOOD-GRILLED MAINE LOBSTERS TAILS

WOOD-GRILLED MAINE LOBSTERS TAILS

$48.00

Watermelon salad with feta, fresh mint, lime, and sea salt

BONE-in-FILET MONSIEUR

$65.00

herb butter brush, smoked Maldon served with side of jalapeño cream corn

GRILLED ALASKAN KING CRAB

$110.00

GRILLED KING SEAFOOD PLATTER

$325.00

1 Dozen GRILLED OYSTERS

$36.00

Ribeye Steak Skewers

$34.00

Tiger Prawn

$42.00

Brazino

$36.00

TROPICALE BAR

Signature fruit cocktails

COCO LOCO

$18.00

CUBA LIBRE

$14.00

MOJITO

$14.00

PINA COLADA

$19.00
WATERMELON MARGARITA

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$18.00

Fresh watermelon margarita served in fruit or as a refill.

PINEAPPLE DAIQUIRI

$18.00

THE TROPICALÉ

$14.00

NACIONAL

$14.00

BLUEBERRY CRUSH

$14.00

Reg Marg

$14.00

Pineapple Jalapeno

$18.00

POMPELMO ROSA

$14.00

MIAMI COCKTAILS

MIAMI MARGARITA

$11.00

PALOMA

$11.00

NIGRONI

$11.00

SANGRIA

$11.00

FROZEN

FROZEN MARGARITA

$14.00

FROSSO

$14.00

CASA PRE FIX

CASA FIRST COURSE 100

$100.00

CASA FIRST COURSE 125

$125.00

CASA FIRST COURSE 150

$150.00

CASA SECOND COURSE

LA PARTE

CASA DESSERT

Graduation

$65.00

CASA A LA CARTE

SALAD TROPICALE

$12.00

GRILLED OYSTERS

$36.00

BRANZINO

$42.00

FILET

$48.00

CASA LOBSTER TAILS

$42.00

TIGER PRAWNS

$34.00

JERK CHICKEN

$28.00

GRILLED KING CRAB LEGS

$80.00

1/2 SEAFOOD PLATTER

$125.00

GRILLED WHOLE SEAFOOD PLATTER

$285.00

BROCCOLINI

$9.00

POTATO

$9.00

CREAM CORN

$9.00

Specialties

Tropicale

$14.00

NACIONALE

$14.00

Blueberry Crush

$14.00

BOURBON

FOUR ROSES

$13.00

WOODFOOD RESERVE

$17.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$14.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$15.00

UNCLE NEAREST 84

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

COGNAC

HENNESSY VSOP

$18.00

HENNESSY

$12.00

MARTELL XO

$30.00

NAUD

$15.00

Dusse

$16.00

GIN

BROOKYN GIN

$14.00

CITADELLE

$14.00

Bombay

$12.00

RUM

BOUNTY

$11.00

PLANTATION WHITE

$12.00

PLANTATION PINAPPLE

$13.00

DON Q 5YRS

$17.00

Captain

$14.00

Santa Teressa 1796

$17.00

Hse Dark

$13.00

SCOTCH

MACALLAN 12

$19.00

TEQUILA

1800 BLANCO

$18.00

CASAMIGO REPOSADO

$16.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$15.00

CLASE AZUL BLANCO

$24.00

Clase Azule Reposado

$36.00

CAMPO BRAVO BLANCO

$11.00

TERAMANA BLANCO

$14.00

TERAMANA REPOSADO

$15.00

1942 Anejo

$33.00

818 Tequila Rep

$16.00

Concoro

$18.00

VODKA

BELVEDERE

$14.00

HANGAR ONE

$13.00

KETTLE ONE

$14.00

TITOS

$14.00

Skyy

$12.00

White Wine By Glass

Pinot Grigio GL

$12.00

Chardonay GL

$12.00

Rose' GL

$12.00

Prosecco GL

$12.00

Sparking Rose

$13.00

Red Wine By Glass

Primitivo GL

$12.00

Pinot Noir GL

$12.00

Tianti

$12.00

Bottle Champagne

Moet&Chandon Brut

$150.00

Moet&Chandon Rose

$250.00

Prosecco BTL

$55.00

Rose BTL

$50.00

Sparking Rose Btl

$68.00

Bottle Red Wine

Primitivo BTL

$48.00

Malbec BTL

$40.00

Tignanello BTL

$360.00Out of stock

Brunello BTL

$180.00

BIONDI SANTI BLT

$210.00

INSIGNIA 2017 BLT

$260.00

Amarone 2012

$330.00

Bottle White Wine

Pinot Grigio Btl

$46.00

Antica Chardonay

$180.00

Antica Chardonay

$160.00

BOTTLE WATER

Tropicale Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

SODA

Coke

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Gingerale

$4.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.50

San Pellegrino Pomegranate

$4.50

Sprite

$4.00

Bellini

$8.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

FRESH JUICE

Fresh Coconut water

$9.00

Fresh Watermelon Juice

$9.00

Orange Juice

$9.00

Cran

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

BOTTLES

PERONI

$10.00

FRESH CATCH

$10.00

LA FRIA LARGER

$10.00

TIKI HAZE CIDER

$10.00

DRAFT

Tropicalia

$10.00

Peroni

$8.00

Truly

$8.00

Terapin

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We've brought the tropics to you!

Location

1077 Hemphill Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Tropicalé image

Similar restaurants in your area

Main - Republic
orange star4.1 • 218
990 Brady Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Redbird
orange star4.5 • 1,886
1198 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Muchacho - West Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1145 Hemphill Avenue Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
orange star4.0 • 1,350
817 West Peachtree St. E125 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
El Viñedo Local
orange starNo Reviews
730 Peachtree St Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
942 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston