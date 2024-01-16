Tropicana Cuban Restaurant
9616 N Lamar Blvd #141
Austin, TX 78753
Bar
Liquor
- GREY-GOOSE$8.99
- TAAKA-VODKA$5.99
- TITOS$6.75
- TAAKA-GIN$4.50
- BACARDI-SILVER$6.75
- BACARDI-GOLD$7.75
- HAVANA-SILVER$5.75
- HAVANA-GOLD$5.75
- MALIBU$6.00
- CALYPSO$4.50
- PALO-VIEJO$4.50
- MATUSALEM$7.25
- FLOR-DE-CANA$11.56
- 1800s$10.62
- 3-GENERACIONES-SILVER$10.62
- 3-GENERACIONES-REPOSADO$10.62
- CASA-AMIGOS$11.40
- CAZADORES-REPOSADO$7.50
- PATRON-SILVER$10.99
- PATRON-REPOSADO$11.99
- DON-JULIO-BLANCO$10.62
- DON-JULIO-70$11.42
- DON-JULIO-REPOSADO$11.42
- DON-JULIO-1942$25.99
- JOSE CUERVO-SILVER$7.75
- JOSE CUERVO-ESPECIAL$8.75
- HERRADURA-SILVER$10.75
- JARANA-REPOSADO$6.75
- CABRITO-REPOSADO$7.50
- EL JIMADOR-REPOSADO$7.99
- EXOTIC - SILVER$5.99
- TORO - GOLD$5.99
- TORO - SILVER$4.99
- ROSE - STRAWBERRY$7.75
- Mezcal$10.00
- BLACK-LABEL$10.00
- BUCHANAN 12$8.12
- BUCHANAN-PINEAPPLE$8.12
- CHIVAS-ROYAL$6.99
- CROWN-APPLE$6.99
- CROWN-ROYAL$6.99
- JACK-DANIELS$6.99
- HENNESSY$5.99
- JAMESON$5.99
- REMY-MARTIN$5.99
- MAKERS-MARK$5.99
- T.W. SAMUELS$5.99
Beer
Cocktails
- MOJITOS$10.39
- CAIPIRINHA$11.99
- CUBA-LIBRE$9.88
- PINA-COLADA
- PLAYA-AZUL$9.88
- SPLASH$11.99
- SEX-ON-THE-BEACH$9.99
- LONG-ISLAND$10.45
- ORGASMO$9.88
- MEXICAN MARTINI$12.62
- HOUSE-MARGARITA$10.99
- FLAVOR-MARGARITA$11.88
- PALOMA$8.99
- RANCH-WATER$8.99
- ADIOS M.F.$12.47
- WHISKEY-PREP$9.88
- TEQUILA-PREP$9.99
- GREEN-TEA$9.99
- VODKA-PREP$9.99
Food
Appetizers
- Tropicana Plate
Includes, tamal cubano, croqueta, papa rellena, sweet plantains, fried yuca, tostones, empanada, and a mojo dipping sauce$12.29
- Croqueta
Breaded and fried croquette infused with peppers, garlic, onions, and ham filling$1.74
- Empanadas$3.49
- Papa Rellena
Lightly fried breaded purée potatoes rolled into a ball & stuffed with seasoned ground beef$3.49
- Tostones Rellenos
A total of four tostones filled with shredded chicken or ropa vieja$5.89
- Minie Papa Rellena
Four lightly fried breaded puree potatoes rolled into a ball & stuffed with seasoned ground beef with cheese$5.89
- Tamal Cubano
Housemade corn meal masa mixed with garlic, bell peppers and roasted pork$3.49
- Camarone Empanizados
Cuban breaded fried shrimp$12.49
- New App$10.00
SIDES
Pollo - Chicken
- Fricase De Pollo
Chicken stew, Cuban style$14.56
- Pechuga De Pollo
Sautéed chicken breast topped with grilled onions$16.89
- Pollo Frito
Half chicken marinated with garlic sauce$16.89
- Arroz Con Pollo Tico
Fried rice with chicken, bell pepper, carrots, onions, & cilantro$17.99
- Pechuga Empanizada
Thinly sliced chicken breast perfectly seasoned, then coated in flour and breadcrumbs before being fried to golden perfection$14.79
- Pollo a La Diabla
Traditional chicken roulade - no bells or whistles needed$16.59
- Fajitas De Pollo
Grilled seasoned chicken fajitas, on a sizzling hot skillet$18.29
Res - Beef
- Bistec De Palomilla
Grilled steak from the top butt, a popular Cuban delicacy. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$19.89
- Churrasco Steak
Marinated skirt steak, served with a spoon of chimichurri. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$22.29
- Rabo Encendido
Traditional Cuban style oxtail stew. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$20.89
- Ropa Vieja
Shredded beef slowly cooked in a light tomato Cuban sauce with onions & peppers. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$18.29
- Carne Con Papa
Cubed beef stew made with potatoes. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$14.56
- Bistec De Rez Empanizado
Thinly sliced steak, perfectly seasoned, then coated in flour and breadcrumbs before being fried to golden perfection. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$16.89
- PicaNa$22.95
- Spaghetti$13.44
Cerdo - Pork
- Bistec De Puerco
Thin-cut pork loin steak, marinated in Cuban seasoning and grilled with onions$17.29
- Chuleta
Pork chop lightly fried until golden brown. Topped with grilled onions$14.89
- Chuleta Ala Diabla
Spicy chilly pepper pork chop lightly fried until golden brown, topped with grilled onions$15.29
- Masitas De Puerco
Chucks of pork marinated in cuban seasonings & lightly fried. Served with onions and garlic sauce$15.79
- Fricase De Cerdo
Pork stew, Cuban style$14.56
- Lechon Asado
Slow roasted pulled pork with onions and mojo$15.79
- Milanesa De Puerco$18.62
Sandwiches
- Cubano Sandwich
Roasted pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard$11.29
- Media Noche
Roasted pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard on our house-made semi-sweetbread$11.29
- Pan Con Lechon
Slow roasted pulled pork with onion and mojo on our housemade Cuban bread$9.89
- Pan Con Bistec
Thin-cut steak and grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, shoe-string fries and poblano sauce$11.49
- Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken and grilled onion, lettuce, tomato and poblano sauce$11.29
- Fish Sandwich
Breaded fish fillet lightly seasoned and fried, with lettuce, tomato, onions and tartar sauce$11.59
- Torta
Burgers
- El Cubanito Burger
Beef patty, ham, roasted pulled pork, bacon, Swiss cheese, & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo & mustard. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$14.54
- Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo & mustard$10.48
- Classic Burger
Beefy patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo & mustard. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$9.31
Del Mar Seafood
- Red Snapper (Pargo)
Whole red snapper fish seasoned and fried until golden brown$31.00
- Tilapia Frita
Whole tilapia fish seasoned and fried until golden brown. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$19.39
- Fish Sea Bass Filet
Sautéed or fish seasoned and fried until golden brown. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$16.29
- Fillet Habanero
Grilled fish fillet marinated with lime juice, topped with cheese, shrimp and pico de gallo$20.95
- Arroz Con Mariscos
Seafood fried rice, with clams, mussels, shrimp, octopus, squid and fish. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$22.12
- Camarones Al Ajillo
8 shrimp sauteéd with butter in garlic wine, with rice, beans and salad$19.60
- Camarones A'la Plancha
Grilled shrimp salted with spices$22.12
- Camarones Empanizados
Fried shrimp served with sauce on the side$18.93
- Enchilado De Camarón
Shrimp sautéed with onions, garlic, peppers, and tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, and side salad$20.21
- Arroz Con Camarones
Fried rice with shrimp, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, peas and diced carrots. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$20.95
Cocktails
- Cóctel Shrimp
Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$19.79
- Cóctel Vuelve a La Vida
Made with shrimp oysters, octopus, and fish. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$22.16
- Cóctel Mixto
Two choice of meat - fish, shrimp, octopus, or oyster, with special made Cuban tomato sauce. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$19.20
- Cóctel Campechano$19.20
Ceviches
Wings
Caldos
- Caldo 7 Mares
Octopus, shrimp, crab, green mussel and fish, brought together in a lightly spicy broth$22.36
- Caldo De Mariscos
Seafood soup with clams, mussels, octopus, shrimp, squid, fish, crab carrots and potatoes$17.46
- Caldo De Res
A delicious bone in beef broth mixed with fresh vegetables$16.78
- Whole Shrimp
Cuban style soup served with whole shrimp$17.46
- Shrimp Without Head
Cuban style soup served with headless shrimp$19.20
- Caldo De Pollo
A delicious chicken broth mixed with fresh vegetables$16.78
All-Day Breakfast
- Desayuno Cubano
A toasted slice of our favorite house-made Cuban bread with eggs, potato, and your choice of ham or bacon. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$10.29
- Pan Con Croqueta
Comes with croqueta, cheese, and ham made with our house-made Cuban toasted bread$8.79
- Tortilla Cubana
Traditional Cuban tortilla made with diced onion ham and egg. Accompany with our house-made Cuban bread$6.40
- Migas
Tex-mex breakfast dish of scrambled eggs cooked with crunchy corn tortilla pieces, cheese, onions, chili peppers, and tomatoes$9.52
- All American
Two house-made pancakes: served with two egg, choice of meat, and our house-made Cuban toasted bread. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$8.72
- Pancakes
Two house-made pancakes$2.80
- Tacos De Desayuno
Three breakfast takos with egg and choice of meat. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell, fish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$2.59
- Plato Mexicano$12.00
- Eggs$2.00
- Tostada Cubana$1.75
Kids Menu
- Mini Ropa Vieja
Kid portion of our shredded beef slowly cooked in a light tomato sauce with onions & peppers with 3 sides$7.76
- Mini Lechon Asado
Kids portion of our slow roasted pulled pork and mojo with 3 sides$7.76
- Chicken Nuggets
8 shrimp sauteéd with butter in garlic wine, with rice, beans and salad$6.76
- Kid Burger
Beef burger with home fries$7.23
- Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheese
Vegetarian and Vegan
- Tropicana Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, and onions served with vinaigrette dressing$6.97
- Veggie Rice Bowl
Steamed white rice, black beans, maduros, topped with sliced avocado and pico de gallo$8.73
- Veggie Plate
Choice of yuca, choice of plantains, white rice, black beans, and a side salad$8.72
Parrilladas
ORDEN DE CARNE
- ORDEN-PALOMILLA$12.59
- ORDEN-CHURRASCO$14.59
- ORDEN-RABO$14.59
- ORDEN-ROPA VIEJA$11.99
- ORDEN-LECHON ASADO$10.49
- ORDEN-FILETE EMPANIZADO$11.49
- ORDEN-FILETE A LA PLANCHA$11.49
- ORDEN-CHULETA$9.49
- ORDEN-CARNE CON PAPA$10.99
- ORDEN-FRICASE DE PUERCO$9.49
- ORDEN-FRICASE DE POLLO$9.49
- ORDEN-MASITAS$10.49
- ORDEN-TILAPIA$12.99
- ORDEN-CAMARONES ENCHILADO$12.99
- ORDEN-PECHUGA DE POLLO$11.99
- ORDEN-POLLO FRITO$12.49
- ORDEN-BISTEK DE PUERCO$11.49
- ORDEN-PARGO$23.49
- ORDEN-FILETE HABANERO$13.59
- ORDEN-PICAÑA$14.59
Dulcerià
Postre
- Flan
A delicious dessert of sweetened egg custard with a caramel topping$7.28
- Dulce De Leche
Cuban curdled milk dessert$3.22
- Arroz Con Leche
Cuban style rice pudding that is sweetened with condensed milk and topped with cinnamon$3.67
- Borrachitas
Cakes soaked in syrup$2.90
- Monte Cristo
Cuban pastry filled with vanilla filling and glazed with chocolate$3.48
- Tocinillo
Tocinillo contains egg yolks, sugar, and water with a slice of cake soaked in syrup$3.49
- Coquitos
A traditional cuban pastry made with shredded coconut and honey$1.49
- Masa Real
A layer of thick sweet guava paste sandwiched between two layers of rich, dense cake$3.09
- Chivirisco
Chiviricos cubanos fried dough! Made from a traditional Cuban recipe$2.32
- Herradura
Fried dough shaped in a herradura$3.36
- Merenguitos
Cuban pastry made with whipping egg whites with sugar$3.83
- Señorita De Chocolate
Cuban pastry filled with layers of creamy vanilla filling and topped with chocolate$2.91
- Señorita Blanca
Cuban pastry with layers of creamy vanilla filling and topped with powder sugar$2.91
- Pastelon De Guayaba
Traditional cuban pie with guava filling$3.36
- Caracol De Dulce
Cone made with puff pastry and filled with Mexican caramel$3.49
- Caracol De Vanilla
Cone made with puff pastry and filled with vanilla filling$3.49
- Caracol De Chocolate
Cone made with puff pastry and filled chocolate filling$3.49
- Lady Fingers
Low density, dry, egg-based and sweet sponge biscuits roughly shaped like a large finger$3.49
- Bread pudding$2.89
- Pudin Coco$2.89
- Palmeras$2.45
Pastelitos
Pan
PALMA
Catering
Pastries-Postres
Bocaditos & Mas
- Pastelito De Carne (25)$20.80
- Pastelito De Croquetitas (25)$26.00
- Papa Rellena (25)$36.40
- Bocaditos De Pasta & Jamon (25)$18.72
- Bocaditos De Jamon & Queso (25)$18.72
- Pastelito De Carne (50)$41.60
- Pastelito De Croquetitas (50)$52.00
- Papa Rellena (50)$72.80
- Bocaditos De Pasta & Jamon (50)$37.44
- Bocaditos De Jamon & Queso (50)$37.44
- Pastelito De Carne (75)$62.40
- Pastelito De Croquetitas (75)$78.00
- Bocaditos De Pasta & Jamon (75)$56.16
- Bocaditos De Jamon & Queso (75)$56.16
- Pastelito De Carne (100)$83.20
- Pastelito De Croquetitas (100)$104.00
- Papa Rellena (100)$145.60
- Bocaditos De Pasta & Jamon (100)$74.88
- Bocaditos De Jamon & Queso (100)$74.88
Bandejas De Comida
- Ropa Vieja (chica)$156.00
- Lechon (chica)$93.60
- Arroz Tico (chica)$124.80
- Yuca Con Mojo (chica)$46.80
- Ensalada De Coditos (chica)$57.20
- Congri (chica)$57.20
- Ropa Vieja (grande)$291.20
- Lechon (grande)$156.00
- Arroz Tico (grande)$239.20
- Yuca Con Mojo (grande)$104.00
- Ensalada De Coditos (grande)$98.80
- Congri (grande)$98.80
Bebidas/Drinks
Batidos
Coffee
Agua Fresca
Fountain Drink
Mexican Coke
Jugo De Naranja
Topo-Chico
Bottle Water
Imported Soda
Come in and enjoy!
