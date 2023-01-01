Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tropicaribe

review star

No reviews yet

19560 Clay Road

Suite A & B

Katy, TX 77449

Food menu

Appetizers

coctel de camaron

$11.50

coctel mixto

$13.00

ceviche

$10.50

coctel de ostras

$10.50

coctel de langostinos

$16.00

Empanadas 3

$5.00

Caribañolas carne 2

$5.00

arepas de huevo

$4.00

chunchullo crocante

$10.50

caribañolas Queso

$4.50

Empanadas de pollo 3

$4.50

Empanadas de queso 3

$4.50

Palitos de yuca con suero

$4.00

Deditos de Queso 4

$5.00

caribañolas de pollo 2

$4.50

Picada Currambera

$18.00

Picada Tropicaribe

$28.00

Armala como quieras 2 carnes

$14.00

Armala como quieras 3 Carnes

$21.00

Armala como quieras 4 carnes

$28.00

Main Course

Posta Cartagena

$19.50

Pollo parilla

$13.50

Churrasco

$23.50

Baby Beef

$22.00
Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$24.00

Entrecote Encebollado

$21.00

Chateaubrianda a la pimienta

$22.00

Medallones de res en salsa al vino

$21.50

sancocho de costilla

$22.00

Frijoles con paticas de cerdo

$22.00

Mote de queso

$22.00

Mondongo

$22.00

sancocho de pescado

$22.00

Sancocho de Rabo

$21.00

Guandu

$22.00

Filete de pescado

$21.00

Filete de pescado salsa Marinera

$26.50

Jurel

$24.00

Pargo Rojo

$26.00

Ajiaco Santafereno

$18.00

filete de pescado a la plancha

$20.50

Arroz Marinero

$23.99

pastas Tropicaribe con camarón

$21.99

Higado Encebollado

$16.99

Arroz de camarón

$21.99

Arroz de Pollo

$14.99

Bandeja Paisa

$22.99

Sobrebarriga

$21.99

Carne Desmechada

$17.99

Seafood

Pargo rojo frito

$28.00

Pargo rojo en salsa marinera

$34.00

salmon en salsa marinera

$23.00

cazuela de mariscos

$27.00

Arroz de camaron

$15.90

Jurel

$21.00

Filete de pescado en salsa

$22.00

Filete de pescado en salsa (Copy)

$22.00

Bandeja tipica con mojarra frita

$24.99

Side orders

papa frita

$3.50

yuca frita

$4.00

patacones

$3.50

papa salada

$3.00

arroz

$3.99

platano maduro

$4.00

ensalada de la casa

$3.99

Aguacate

$2.80

Bebidas

Jugos Naturales mango,guanabana,maracuya,lulo,guayaba

$4.00

Limonada de. coco

$4.50

Limonada Natural

$3.50

Limonada de hierva buena

$3.99

Pony Malta

$3.50

Gaseosas importadas Colombiana o Manzana

$3.50

Milo caliente o frio

$3.00

Tea Helado

$3.00

Capuccino

$4.50

Aromaticas

$3.50

Expresso

$4.00

Agua de páliela con limón

$3.20

Jugo de Naranja

$4.00

Limonada Acerezada

$3.99

Jugo De Naranja

$4.99

Agua de Panela con Limón

$3.99

Gaseosas locales Coca Cola, sprite etc

$3.00

Menu del dia

Lunes

$12.50

martes

$12.50

Miércoles

$12.50

Jueves

$12.50

Viernes

$12.50

Drinks Menu

Cerveza

Corona

$4.99

Dos Equis

$4.99

Stela Artrois

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Margarita

$7.99

Mojito

$7.99

pina colada

$8.00

Vino

Vino Rojo CP

Vino Rojo BTL

Cocktails

Coctail De Maracuyá

$8.00

Cocktail Tropicaribe

$7.99

Margaritas

$7.99

Liquor

Vodka 1

Vodka 2

Vodka 3

Casamigos

patron

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19560 Clay Road, Suite A & B, Katy, TX 77449

Directions

