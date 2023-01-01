  • Home
  Camino
  Tropics | Apple Hill - 3590 CARSON RD, SUITE B
A map showing the location of Tropics | Apple Hill 3590 CARSON RD, SUITE BView gallery

Tropics | Apple Hill 3590 CARSON RD, SUITE B

No reviews yet

3590 CARSON RD, SUITE B

CAMINO, CA 95709

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

PUPUS

SPAM MUSUBI

$7.00

6pc WINGS

$13.00

10pc BONELESS

$13.00

COCNUT SHRIMP

$13.00

HAWAIIAN STYLE POKE

$16.00

HOLO HOLO NACHOS

POKE NACHOS

$20.00

KUNG PAU BUSSELS

$12.00

BIG ISLAND SMOKED MEAT

$10.00

SOFT PRETZEL

$10.00

FROM THE AINA

B.L.T SALAD

$13.00

FARMERS SALAD

$14.00

HAND-HELDS

TROPICS BURGER

$16.00

PANIOLO BURGER

$17.00

BBQ KALUA PORK SANDWICH

$17.00

MAHI MAHI SANDWICH

$17.00

LAVA CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

MAUKA TO MAKAI TACOS

ISLAND FAVORITES

DRUNKEN CHICKEN

$17.00

LOCO MOCO

$17.00

SURF SESH POKE BOWL

$18.00

NORTH SHORE SHRIMP BOWL

$20.00

WAIKIKI FISH AND FRIES

$17.00

1 CHOICE HAWAIIAN PLATE

$17.00

2 CHOICE HAWAIIAN PLATE

$21.00

KEIKI MENU

KEIKI BONELESS CHICKEN AND FRIES

$7.00

KEIKI MINI CORN DOGS AND FRIES

$7.00

KEIKI FISH FRY AND FRIES

$7.00

KEIKI BBQ CHICKEN AND RICE

$7.00

SIDES and EXTRAS

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Mac Sald

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Xtra Kung Pau

$0.50

Xtra Teriyaki

$0.50

Xtra Buffalo

$0.50

Xtra BBQ

$0.50

BEVERAGE

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN (DINE IN)

$3.00

FOUNTAIN (TAKE OUT)

$2.00

Mocktail

$5.00

DRAFT

DRAFT BEER

At Ease PFC Pilsner

$7.00

Bumgarner Aloha Cider 10oz

$7.00

Burning Barrel Trippy in the Tropics 10oz

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Fort Rock Baby Yoda IPA

$7.00

Fort Rock Patagonia Pale Ale

$7.00

Fort Rock Whitney Brewston Imp. Coffee Stout 10oz

$7.00

Knee Deep Tropics Life IPA

$7.00

Original Pattern Cash Crop IPA

$7.00

Shadow Puppet Faith, Hops and Love Hazy IPA

$7.00

Solid Ground Tropics Lager

$7.00

Solid Ground Yarra Tropical Hazy IPA

$7.00

BTL-CAN

GUINNESS (NITRO)

$7.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

TRULY

$6.00

LAGUNITAS N/A

$6.00

WINE

WHITE

KIm Crawford Sauv Blanc Half BTL

$17.00

Glass Josh Chardonnay

$8.00

Bottle Josh Chardonnay

$30.00

RED

Glass Josh Cabernet

$8.00

Bottle Josh Cabernet

$30.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Half BTL

$17.00

BUBBLES

Ruffino Prosecco

$10.00

Ruffino Rose

$10.00

WINE COCKTAILS

Blueberry Refresher

$11.00

Mojito Vibes

$11.00

POG Mimosa

$11.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Frose All Day

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3590 CARSON RD, SUITE B, CAMINO, CA 95709

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
