Tropics Cafe 1501 Northeast 167th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Latin American Homemade Food
Location
1501 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Churroworld - North Miami Beach - Churroworld - North Miami Beach
No Reviews
16601 NE 15th AVE North Miami Beach, FL 33162
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Miami Beach
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant
More near North Miami Beach