Main picView gallery

Tropix on the Bayou 301 Woodcleft Ave

review star

No reviews yet

301 Woodcleft Ave

Freeport, NY 11520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Kung Pao Style Calamari

$20.00

Buffalo Calamari

$20.00

Fried Mozzarella

$15.00

Served with a side of Marinara

Crispy Chicken Wings

$18.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

Baked Clams

$14.00

Lemon, roasted garlic, and white wine butter

Buffalo Shrimp

$18.00

Mussels in White Sauce

$15.00

Messy Nachos

$17.00

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$23.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Seafood Pasta

$36.00

Chicken Tacos

$21.00

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

Blackened Mahi-mahi Taco

$21.00

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Lobster Ravioli

$27.95

Rice Ball with Beans

$22.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$22.95

Linguine with Clam sauce

$24.95

Specialty Roll

Sex on the Beach

$23.00

Spicy tuna shrimp tempura roll, topped with 2 pieces Tuna, 2 pieces Salmon, slices of avocado on top, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunch

Dragon Roll

$23.00

California roll topped with eel, sliced avocado, eel sauce, and crunch

Regular Rolls

California Roll

$11.00

Raw Bar

Clams on the Half Shell

$11.00

Oysters on the Half Shell

$13.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$29.00

Tropix Burger

$18.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Beyond Burger

$21.00

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Chicken tidbits

$17.00

Steak tidbits

$17.00

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Garden Salad

$9.50

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$14.00

Soups

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$8.00

Black Bean

$8.00

Specials

Burger and Beer

$10.99

Teacher Special Sandwich and Drink

$20.00

Dessert

Tartufo

$10.95

Cheese Cake

$8.95

Vodka

Absolut

$13.00

Absolut Citron

$13.00

Stoli

$13.00

Stoli Orange

$13.00

Stoli Blueberry

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Ciroc Coconut

$15.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$15.00

Ciroc Apple

$15.00

House Vodka

$13.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Aviation

$15.00

House Gin

$13.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$16.00

Jose Cuervo

$13.00

Patron

$16.00

Milagro

$13.00

House Tequila

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

1800

$16.00

Don Julio

$20.00

Whiskey/Scotch/Bourbon

Evan Williams

$13.00

Fireball

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Dewars

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Blue label

$40.00

Rum

House Rum

$13.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Bacardi Limon

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Cruzan

$13.00

Cruzan Coconut

$13.00

Malibu

$13.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

Wine by the Glass

Merlot

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Reisling

$10.00

Rose

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Prosecco Split

$9.00

Champagne

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Light

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller Light

$7.00

Loaded Corona

$11.00

High Noon

$7.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$7.00

Heineken 0

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Modelo Negro

$7.00

Bucket Corona

$35.00

Bucket Heineken

$35.00

Bucket Budweiser

$30.00

Bucket Budlight

$30.00

Bucket Ultra

$30.00

Wine by the Bottle

Merlot BTL

$45.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$45.00

Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

Reisling BTL

$45.00

Rose BTL

$45.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$45.00

Champagne BTL

$45.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Brooklyn Summer

$8.00

Warstiener

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Blue Point Toasted Lager

$8.00

Blue Point Pumpkin

$8.00

Cocktail Menu

Berry Cooler

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Perfect Storm

$14.00

Rose Spritzer

$14.00

Spike White Claw

$14.00

Summer Sangria

$13.00

Summer Water

$15.00

The Mile Mule

$14.00

Tropix Punch

$16.00

Watermelon Refresher

$16.00

Coconut Mojito

$15.00

Gin Summer Refresher

$16.00

Mexican Mule

$16.00

Kentucky Mule

$15.00

Peachy Keen

$15.00

Classic Cocktails

Pina Colada

$13.00

Sangria

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Bellini

$13.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Bay Breeze

$13.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$10.00

7 & 7

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Blue Hawaiian

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Mimosa

$13.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sour Mix

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$5.00

Blueberry Red Bull

$5.00

Tropical Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.00

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$8.00

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$8.00

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$8.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Froze

$12.00

Floater

$5.00

Miami Vice

$12.00

Cordials

Baileys

$14.00

Amaretto

$13.00

Hennessey

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Shots

Top Shelf

$12.00

House

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Clara Azul

$35.00

Don Julio 1923

$40.00

Don Julio

$20.00

Jello Shots

$7.00

Jello Syringe

$10.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$350.00

Kettle One

$350.00

Absolut

$300.00

Stoli

$300.00

Stoli Orange

$325.00

Stoli Blueberry

$325.00

Ciroc Apple

$350.00

Ciroc Peach

$350.00

Ciroc Coconut

$350.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$350.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$350.00

Titos

$300.00

Belvedere

$350.00

Scotch/Whiskey/Cognac

Johnnie Walker Black

$350.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$700.00

Jack Daniels

$300.00

Buchanan’s 12 Year

$300.00

Rum

Bacardi

$300.00

Tequila

Patron

$375.00

Casamigos

$375.00

Don Julio 1942

$500.00

Jose Cuervo

$300.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$450.00

Champagne

Moët Nectar

$300.00

Moët Imperial

$300.00

Moët Rose Imperial

$350.00

Mixers

Red Bull 4 Pack

$20.00

Sweatshirts

Black

$50.00

Blue

$50.00

Desserts

Cannolis

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Happy Hour

Bottle Beer

$5.00

Well

$6.00

Margarita

$7.00

Frozen Drink

$8.00

Draft

$5.00

Wine

$6.00

Rum Punch

$7.00

Shots

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport, NY 11520

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rachel's Waterside Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,067
281 Woodcleft Ave Freeport, NY 11520
View restaurantnext
Nautilus Cafe - 46 Woodcleft Avenue
orange star4.5 • 2,212
46 Woodcleft Avenue Freeport, NY 11520
View restaurantnext
Villa Lobos Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
499 South Main Street Freeport, NY 11520
View restaurantnext
Imperial Diner
orange star4.6 • 3,197
63 West Merrick Road Freeport, NY 11520
View restaurantnext
FoodRockett Latin Food Truck - 565 Old Mill Rd, Baldwin, NY 11510
orange starNo Reviews
997 Merrick Road Unit B Baldwin, NY 11510
View restaurantnext
NOVI Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
99 Merrick road Baldwin, NY 11510
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Freeport

Imperial Diner
orange star4.6 • 3,197
63 West Merrick Road Freeport, NY 11520
View restaurantnext
Nautilus Cafe - 46 Woodcleft Avenue
orange star4.5 • 2,212
46 Woodcleft Avenue Freeport, NY 11520
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Waterside Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,067
281 Woodcleft Ave Freeport, NY 11520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Freeport
Merrick
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Bellmore
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Island Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Lynbrook
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Massapequa
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston