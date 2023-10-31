Trova Wine Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A cozy sommelier-driven wine shop + bistro offering artisan sandwiches, small plates, gourmet cheeses, charcuterie, and lots and lots of wine.
Location
4004 Villanova St, Dallas, TX 75225
