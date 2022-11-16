Troy Family Restaurant 307 Bargraves Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
307 Bargraves Blvd, Troy, IL 62294
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Edley's BBQ - Edley's Glen Carbon
No Reviews
2392 S. State Rt. 157 Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View restaurant