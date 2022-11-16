  • Home
Troy Family Restaurant 307 Bargraves Blvd

No reviews yet

307 Bargraves Blvd

Troy, IL 62294

Popular Items

Two Biscuits & Gravy
7. Hungry Man
Meat Lover's Skillet

Eggs

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

A breakfast classic, pefect portions

Corned Beef Hash

$10.95

Served w/ two eggs, hashbrowns & toast

One Egg

$5.95

Served w/ hashbrowns, toast & jelly

Two Eggs

$6.95

Served w/ hashbrowns, toast & jelly

Three Eggs

$7.50

Served w/ hashbrowns, toast & jelly

Two Eggs with toast only

$5.95

side eggs

One Egg w/ Meat

$7.95

Served w/ hashbrowns, toast & jelly. Chocie of bacon, ham, sausage patty, or sausage link

Two Eggs w/ Meat

$8.95

Served w/ hashbrowns, toast & jelly. Chocie of bacon, ham, sausage patty, or sausage link

Two Eggs with meat only

$7.95

side eggs

Three Eggs w/ Meat

$9.95

Served w/ hashbrowns, toast & jelly. Chocie of bacon, ham, sausage patty, or sausage link

Skillets

All American Skillet

$10.95

diced ham, sausage, bacon, onion and mushrooms | Served with two eggs you way, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns and toast.

Ham Skillet

$10.95

diced ham,. Onions, and mushrooms | Served with two eggs you way, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns and toast.

Meat Lover's Skillet

$10.95

diced ham, bacon & sausage | Served with two eggs you way, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns and toast.

Veggie Skillet

$10.95

diced green peppers, onion, tomatoes, and mushrooms | Served with two eggs you way, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns and toast.

Biscuits & Gravy

One Biscuit & Gravy

$5.95

Two Biscuits & Gravy

$6.95

Three Biscuits & Gravy

$7.95

Omelettes

Bacon Omelette

$9.95

bacon and American cheese | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Cheese Omelette

$7.95

American or swiss cheese | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Country Omelette

$9.95

American cheese, ham, bacon and sausage. | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Denver Omelette

$9.95

ham, green pepper, onion and cheese | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Greek Omelette

$9.95

feta cheese, green pepper, onion and tomato | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Gyro Omelette

$9.95

feta cheese and tzatziki sauce | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.95

ham and American cheese | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Italian Omelette

$9.95

swiss cheese, tomato, green pepper and onion | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Mushroom Omelette

$9.95

mushroom & swiss cheese | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Sausage Omelette

$9.95

sausage and American cheese | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Spinach Omelette

$9.95

spinach and feta cheese | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Veggie Omelette

$9.95

onion, green pepper, tomato, mushroom and American cheese | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Western Omelette

$9.95

American cheese, ham, onion, tomato and green pepper | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

House Specials

1. Three Pecan Pancakes

$8.95

2. Two Eggs & Waffle

$8.95

3. Biscuits & Gravy & Two Eggs

$8.95

4. One Biscuit & Gravy & Two Eggs

$7.95

5. Cross Country

$9.95

two scrambled eggs, diced bacon, sausage, tomato, onion mushroom and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast

6. Down Home Scrambled

$9.95

two scrambled eggs, diced tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom and cheddar cheese over hashbrowns and toast

7. Hungry Man

$10.95

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage links and hashbrowns

8. Mixed Ham

$8.95

diced ham and eggs with hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$7.95

Blueberry Waffle

$8.95

Pecan Waffle

$8.95

Strawberry Waffle

$8.95

French Toast/Pancakes

1pc French Toast

$5.95

2pc French Toast

$6.95

3pc French Toast

$8.95

1pc Pancakes

$5.95

2pc Pancakes

$6.95

3pc Pancakes

$8.95

Combinations

1-1-1-1

$8.95

one pancake or French toast, one egg, one piece of bacon and one sausage link

2-2-2-2

$9.95

two pancakes or French toast, two eggs, two pieces of bacon and two sausage links

Pancake Sandwich

$9.95

sliced ham between two pancakes topped with two eggs

Pigs-In-A-Blanket

$9.95

link sausage wrapped in three pancakes

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.95

twelve pancakes

Steak & Eggs

Sen Chopped Sirloin 10oz

$11.95

served w/ two eggs, hashbrowns, toast and jelly

New York Steak 8oz

$13.95

served w/ two eggs, hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Pork Chop (2)

$11.95

served w/ two eggs, hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Ribeye Steak 6oz

$11.95

served w/ two eggs, hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Sirloin Steak

$11.95

served w/ two eggs, hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Breakfast Sides

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.95

Cup of Country Gravy

$2.00

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.95

Side English Muffin

$2.75

Side Ham

$3.95

Side Hashbrowns

$3.25

Side Link Sausage

$3.50

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Patty Sausage

$3.75

Side Toast

$2.50

Biscuit

$2.00

side two eggs

$4.00

Breakfast Specials (IN STORE/ALL DAY)

2 French Toast and Bacon

$8.95

2 eggs, bacon, sausage links, ham and toast

2 Pancakes and Bacon

$8.95

Add toppings for $2.00

2-Egg Ham and Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Served with hashbrowns and toast

Classic Croissant Sandwich

$7.95

2 eggs, bacon and melted American cheese

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$9.95

Served with white gravy, hashbrowns and toast

House Skillet

$9.95

2 eggs your way over hashbrowns with green peppers, onion, ham and cheese. Served with toast

One Biscuit & Gravy, 2 Eggs and Hashbrowns

$8.95

Sausage Patty Skillet

$9.95

2 eggs your way over hashbrowns with sausage patty, mushrooms and cheese. Served with toast

Troy Favorite

$9.95

2 eggs, bacon, sausage links, ham and toast

Kids

1 French Toast 1 Egg, 1 piece of Bacon, 1 Sausage Link

$6.50

1 Pancake 1 Egg, 1 piece of Bacon, 1 Sausage Link

$6.50

KIDS Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

$6.50

KIDS Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$6.50

KIDS Hamburger and French Fries

$6.50

KIDS Macaroni & Cheese

$5.95

KIDS Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.95

Add chocolate chips to pancakes $2.00

KIDS Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$6.50

Senior Menu

Sen 1/4 Fried Chicken

Sen 1/4 Fried Chicken

$11.95

Senior Baby Beef Liver and Onions

$11.95

Sen Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$11.95

with brown gravy on top

Sen Chicken Strips

$11.95

3 pcs

Sen Chopped Sirloin 10oz

$11.95

served w/ two eggs, hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Sen Country Fried Steak

$11.95

Sen Pork Chops (2)

$11.95

Shrimp Basket

$11.95

21 count served w/ cocktail sauce

Sen Spaghetti

$11.95

served with soup or salad and garlic bread

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

307 Bargraves Blvd, Troy, IL 62294

