Troy's BBQ- WPB 3950 Georgia Ave

3950 Georgia Ave

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Dinners

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$15.55

Smoked chicken dinner with two sides and cornbread

Rib dinner

Rib dinner

$21.49
Rib tip dinner

Rib tip dinner

$21.49

Brisket flap from the spare rib slab, chopped with two sides and cornbread

Pulled Pork Dinner

Pulled Pork Dinner

$16.71

Smoked pork butt pulled with two sides and cornbread

Beef Brisket Dinner

Beef Brisket Dinner

$23.76

15 hr smoked beef brisket with two sides and cornbread

Conch Fritter Dinner

Conch Fritter Dinner

$19.03

Large Bahamian Style flat Conch Fritter with two sides and cornbread

All You Can Eat

$15.95

Another Round

Fried Fish Dinner

$22.50

Combo Dinners

Beef Brisket and Spare Rib Combo

Beef Brisket and Spare Rib Combo

$28.39

Beef Brisket and Spare Ribs with two sides and Cornbread

Spare Rib and Chicken Dinner

Spare Rib and Chicken Dinner

$26.48

Pork Spare Ribs and Chicken

Spare Rib and Pulled Pork Dinner

Spare Rib and Pulled Pork Dinner

$26.84

Spare Ribs and Pulled Pork with two sides and cornbread

Beef Brisket and Pulled Pork Dinner

Beef Brisket and Pulled Pork Dinner

$27.22
Beef Brisket and Chicken Dinner

Beef Brisket and Chicken Dinner

$26.07

Beef Brisket and Chicken Dinner with two sides and cornbread

Pulled Pork and Chicken Dinner

$21.34

Pulled Pork and Smoked Chicken with two sides and Cornbread

BBQ Sandwiches

Spare Rib Sandwich

Spare Rib Sandwich

$16.40
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.09
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.33
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$18.12

Meat Only

1 Pound Brisket

1 Pound Brisket

$26.94

1/2 Pound Brisket

$17.62
Full Slab Ribs

Full Slab Ribs

$35.27
1 Pound of Ribs

1 Pound of Ribs

$21.41

1/2 Pound Rib

$14.80
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$19.61

1/2 Chicken

$13.24

1 Pound Pulled Pork

$19.02

1/2 Pound Pulled Pork

$12.09

1 pound rib tips

$21.41

1\2 pound ribs tips

$14.80
Wings

Wings

$0.50+

Meat Only Round

Snack Box

Rib Tips and Fries

$13.24

Chicken Box and Fries

$10.92

Rib Box and Fries

$13.24

Side Items

Collard Greens

$5.25+

Mac And cheese

$5.00+

Baked Beans

$5.00+

Peas And Rice

$5.00+

Candied Yams

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Coleslaw

$5.00+

Desserts

Sliced Cake

$6.62

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.49+

Banana pudding

$3.50

Peach cobbler

$4.00

Banana Pudding SPECIAL

$4.00

BP SPECIAL

$2.00

Whole Cake

$60.00

Family Value Pack

Family Value pack

$60.72

Drinks

Canned soda

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.23+

Sweet Tea

$2.23+

Bottled Water

$2.70

Unsweet tea

$2.23+

Arnold Palmer

$2.23+

Spindrift

$3.00

Beer

Bud light can

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Natural light

$4.00

Stone IPA

$5.00

Michelob ultra

$5.00

Bud light seltzer

$4.00

Spindrift

$2.00

Waterloos

$2.00

Category 3

$4.00

Stella artois

$5.00

Jai Alai

$4.00

Bud light

$5.00

Vanilla Kentucky

$5.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Heineken

$5.00

Copperpoint

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Appetizers

Fries

$5.15+

Conch fritter

$6.06

Brunch

$50.00

Apparel

T-Shirt

$12.00

Hat

$20.00

White 99 problems t-shirt

$17.00

Black troys local tee

$17.00

Extra Sauce

2oz

$0.79

6oz

$2.29

8oz

$5.00

Bottle

$7.00

Gallon

$25.00

Breads

Potato roll

$1.25

Tx toast

$0.30

Corn bread

$1.00

Avocado toast

$14.00

Pecan praline stuffed French toast

$19.00

Lunch specials

Ribs & fries W/Drink

$13.25

Chicken & fries W/Drink

$11.25

Pulled Pork & Fries W/Drink

$11.25

Wings

Wings

$0.50+

Wine And Spirits

Well Liquor

$8.00+

Top Shelf

$15.00+

Cocktails

$14.00+

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3950 Georgia Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Directions

