Troy's BBQ- WPB rebuilding 3950 Georgia Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3950 Georgia Ave

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Popular Items

Rib dinner

$24.17

BBQ Rib Dinner with two sides and cornbread

Baked Beans

$5.00+

Mac And cheese

$5.00+

Troys BBQ (3PD)

Dinners

Chicken Dinner

$17.46

Smoked chicken dinner with two sides and cornbread

Rib dinner

$24.17

BBQ Rib Dinner with two sides and cornbread

Rib tip dinner

$23.39

Brisket flap from the spare rib slab, chopped with two sides and cornbread

Pulled Pork Dinner

$18.85

Smoked pork butt pulled with two sides and cornbread

Beef Brisket Dinner

$27.31

15 hr smoked beef brisket with two sides and cornbread

Conch Fritter Dinner

$21.64Out of stock

Large Bahamian Style flat Conch Fritter with two sides and cornbread

Beef rib dinner

$30.00Out of stock

All You Can Eat

$19.14Out of stock

Another Round

Out of stock

Combo Dinners

Beef Brisket and Spare Rib Combo

$32.87

Beef Brisket and Spare Ribs with two sides and Cornbread

Spare Rib and Chicken Dinner

$30.58

Pork Spare Ribs and Chicken

Spare Rib and Pulled Pork Dinner

$31.01

Spare Ribs and Pulled Pork with two sides and cornbread

Beef Brisket and Pulled Pork Dinner

$31.46

Beef Brisket and Chicken Dinner

$30.08

Beef Brisket and Chicken Dinner with two sides and cornbread

Pulled Pork and Chicken Dinner

$24.41Out of stock

Pulled Pork and Smoked Chicken with two sides and Cornbread

BBQ Sandwiches

Spare Rib Sandwich

$18.48

Chicken Sandwich

$13.31

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.60

Brisket Sandwich

$21.74

Meat Only

1 Pound Brisket

$31.13

1/2 Pound Brisket

$19.94

Full Slab Ribs

$41.12

1 Pound of Ribs

$24.49

1/2 Pound Rib

$16.56

Whole Chicken

$22.33

1/2 Chicken

$14.69

1 Pound Pulled Pork

$21.62

1/2 Pound Pulled Pork

$13.31

1 pound rib tips

$20.09

1\2 pound ribs tips

$13.33

Wings

$0.50+Out of stock

Meat Only Round

Snack Box

Rib Tips and Fries

$14.69

Chicken Box and Fries

$11.90

Rib Box and Fries

$14.69

Side Items

Collard Greens

$5.25+

Mac And cheese

$5.00+

Baked Beans

$5.00+

Peas And Rice

$5.00+

Candied Yams

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Coleslaw

$5.00+Out of stock

Desserts

Sliced Cake

$6.74

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.49+

Banana pudding

$3.36Out of stock

Peach cobbler

$4.80Out of stock

Banana Pudding SPECIAL

$4.80

BP SPECIAL

$2.40

Family Value Pack

Family Value pack

$66.89

Drinks

Canned soda

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.23+

Sweet Tea

$2.23+

Spring Water

$4.00Out of stock

Unsweet tea

$2.23+

Arnold Palmer

$2.23+

Beer

Bud light can

$4.80Out of stock

Corona

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Natural light

$4.80Out of stock

Stone IPA

$6.00

Michelob ultra

$6.00

Bud light seltzer

$4.80Out of stock

Spindrift

$2.40

Waterloos

$2.40Out of stock

Category 3

$4.80Out of stock

Athletic brewing

$4.20

Stella artois

$6.00

Jai Alai

$4.80

Bud light

$6.00

Vanilla Kentucky

$6.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00Out of stock

Heineken

$6.00

Appetizers

Fries

$5.15+

Conch fritter

$7.27Out of stock

Brunch

$60.00Out of stock

Apparel

T-Shirt

$14.40Out of stock

Hat

$24.00Out of stock

White 99 problems t-shirt

$20.40Out of stock

Black troys local tee

$20.40Out of stock

Extra Sauce

2oz

$0.95

6oz

$2.75

8oz

$6.00

Bottle

$8.40

Gallon

$30.00Out of stock

Breads

Potato roll

$1.50

Tx toast

$0.36Out of stock

Corn bread

$1.20

Avocado toast

$16.80Out of stock

Pecan praline stuffed French toast

$22.80Out of stock

Lunch specials

Ribs & fries W/Drink

$15.90Out of stock

Chicken & fries W/Drink

$12.60Out of stock

Wings

Wings

$0.50+Out of stock

Thursdsy Live

Taco & Nachos

Nachos

$20.00+Out of stock

Taco

$1.00+Out of stock

Wings

Wings

$0.50

From the sea

Conch fritters

$16.00Out of stock

Fish and fries

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp and fries

$15.00Out of stock

BBQ

Ribs and Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Fries

$6.00

Smoked Sausage

$12.00Out of stock

Side Mac

$6.00Out of stock

Side Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Casamigo’s

$4.00

Hennessy

$4.00

Bucket of beer

$10.00+

$1 Casa Shot

$1.00

$1 Henny Shot

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3950 Georgia Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Directions

Troy's BBQ- WPB image
Troy's BBQ- WPB image
Troy's BBQ- WPB image

