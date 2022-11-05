Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar 4 Orchard View Drive

Main picView gallery

Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar

review star

No reviews yet

4 Orchard View Drive

Londonderry, NH 03053

Order Again

Popular Items

Sunshine
OG Acai
Southwest

Big T's Chili!

Big T's Chili is made with freshly diced tomatoes, beans like black, pinto, and kidney, fresh corn, green lentils, and an assortment of flavor packed spices! This high-protein chili is GF and vegan and can be ordered As Is, as our "Chili Supreme Bowl," or you can customize your own chili bowl!
The Chili Supreme!

The Chili Supreme!

$12.50+

Our house chili served over a base of brown rice and topped with Beyond Burger, Violife coconut cheddar, fresh guacamole, and house cashew sour cream (v). Drizzled in our house Chipotle Aioli and topped with fresh scallion. (all GF and V) CONTAINS CASHEWS!

Custom Chili Bowl!

Custom Chili Bowl!

$4.99

Use our house chili to create the bowl of your wildest dreams!

Just the Chili!

Just the Chili!

$4.50+

Breakfast Scrambles

Sunshine

Sunshine

$8.50

Three eggs, onion, red pepper, fresh guacamole, house chipotle aioli, scallions, S&P

Southwest

$7.50

Three eggs, onion, red pepper, corn, black bean, house chipotle aioli, cilantro, S&P

West Coast

$8.50

Three eggs, onion, broccoli, spinach, tomato, sliced avocado, house pesto, balsamic reduction, S&P

Steak Bomb

$11.99

Two eggs, onion, red pepper, shiitake mushroom, tomato, Beyond Burger™, Violife™ coconut cheddar, S&P

Harvest

$11.99

Two eggs, onion, shiitake mushroom, sweet potato, kale, Beyond Sausage™, Violife™ coconut cheddar, balsamic reduction, maple, S&P

Gameday

$11.99

Two eggs, onion, red pepper, sweet potato, Beyond Sausage™, Violife™ coconut cheddar, house buffalo sauce, house ranch, scallions, S&P

Lil' Scramble

$3.95

Just three scrambled eggs – or a great way to start your own custom scramble!

The Bennediction Breakfast Bowl

The Bennediction Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Our take on eggs benedict – Your choice of sausage (Beyond Sausage, House Chipotle Cheddar, or House Maple Brown Sugar), two sunny-side up eggs (or tofu scramble), topped with our house cashew-based hollandaise, house chipotle aioli, and sliced avocado. Served over our crispy, hand-shredded hash browns.

Grain Bowls Around The World

The Nutfield

The Nutfield

$12.00+

Brown rice, broccoli, carrot, kale, sweet potato, shiitake mushroom, onion, raw corn, Beyond Burger, house Pumpkin Aioli, dried cranberries, crushed walnuts, S&P.

El Fuego

$10.00+

Brown rice, chopped romaine, raw corn, black bean, fresh guacamole, house pico de gallo, house creamy avocado cilantro sauce, house chipotle aioli, pumpkin seeds, lime wedge, S&P

Thai Dye

$12.00+

Brown rice, steamed veggies (broccoli, shredded carrot, snow pea), crispy seasoned tofu, fried egg, house Thai chili peanut sauce, scallions, crushed peanuts

Curry Fury

$12.00+

House cauliflower rice, steamed veggies (red pepper, shredded carrot, snow pea, spinach), house spicy coconut curry sauce, house crispy seasoned tofu, crushed cashews

Wardy Burger

$12.00+

A cheesburger inspired grain bowl! - Brown rice, chopped romaine, Beyond Burger™, Violife™ coconut cheddar, onion, tomato, dill pickle, house chipotle aioli, S&P

The General

$12.00+

Our classic crispy tofu cooked with our house General Tso’s sauce, snow pea, broccoli, carrot, and onion. Served over your choice of grain and topped with sesame seeds and scallions and an orange slice.

Mount Olympus

$10.00+

Quinoa, bed of spinach, cucumber, tomato, chickpea, house hummus, balsamic reduction, crushed cashew, S&P

The Shep

$15.00

Beyond Burger™ cooked with onion, corn, chickpeas, and house tofu scramble. Served over crispy hash browns and topped with house chipotle aioli, maple, and S&P

Nature's Bounty

$10.00+

Quinoa, steamed veggies (broccoli, shredded carrot, sweet potato, kale), chickpeas, house Zesty Garlic sauce, pumpkin seeds, cranberries, S&P

Passion

$10.00+

Brown rice, steamed veggies (broccoli, shredded carrot, shredded beet, shiitake mushroom, kale), house Ginga’ Ninja sauce, sliced avocado, crushed cashews, nutritional yeast, S&P

Custom Grain Bowl

Creat your own!

Grilled Wraps

Italian Stallion

$12.50Out of stock

Beyond Meat sausage, sauteed pepper and onion, crispy hash brown, and Dijon mustard in a grilled wrap. (v)

Taqueria

$7.50

House guacamole, house pico de gallo, raw corn, black bean, house chipotle aioli, nutritional yeast, S&P

Eggie

$9.00

Two eggs, house vegan cream cheese, house guacamole, house pico de gallo

Chick Salad

$9.00

House chickpea chicken salad with chopped romaine, tomato, cranberries, and crushed walnuts

Spicy Tuna Melt

$10.00

House chickpea tuna salad, Violife™ coconut cheddar, chopped romaine, tomato, nori, house chipotle aioli

Buff Chick

$12.00

House chickpea chicken salad, Violife™ coconut cheddar, house buffalo sauce, house ranch, tomato, chopped romaine, shredded carrot, and dill pickle

The Hercules Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Two eggs, Beyond Burger™, Violife™ coconut cheddar, raw corn, black bean, brown rice, house pico de gallo, house guacamole, house chipotle aioli, S&P

PB&J Toastilla

$5.00

All-natural peanut butter and jelly - a crave-worthy classic!

Apple Crisp Toastilla

$6.00

All-natural almond butter, diced fresh apple, maple, cinnamon

Banana Nut Toastilla

$6.00

All-natural peanut butter, sliced banana, shredded coconut, agave

Egg N' Cheese Toastilla

$5.00

Two eggs scrambled with Violife™ coconut cheddar, S&P

Toast

Classic Avocado

$6.00+

A generous spread of our house guacamole, pumpkin seeds, extra virgin olive oil, pink Himalayan sea salt, crushed black pepper

Supreme Avocado

Supreme Avocado

$6.00+

House guacamole, fried egg, house chipotle aioli, scallions, pink Himalayan sea salt, crushed black pepper

Roma

$6.00+

House hummus, sliced cucumber and tomato, house pesto and balsamic reduction, and S&P.

Superfood Smoothie Bowls

The Sunnycrest

$14.00

We blend frozen local apples, banana, oat milk, agave, and cinnamon to make and “ice cream-like” base for this bowl and top it with house granola (contains nuts), caramelized local apples, agave, and cinnamon.

OG Acai

$14.00

Organic acai blended with blueberry, banana, and almond milk - topped with sliced banana, strawberry, blueberry, house granola (nuts), and agave

OG Acai (mini)

$6.00

Cup of acai base (no toppings)

Pink Dragon

$14.00

House pitaya blend topped with banana, coconut flakes, house granola (nuts), fresh pineapple, agave, and chia seeds

Pink Dragon (mini)

$6.00

Cup of Pink Dragon base (no toppings)

The Oasis

$14.00Out of stock

Mango base topped with kiwi, raspberries, blueberries, coconut flakes, and chia seeds.

The Oasis (mini)

$6.00Out of stock

Cup of mango base (no toppings)

Islander

$14.00

House blue coconut blend base topped with coconut flakes, blueberry, crushed cashew, and mango

Islander (mini)

$6.00

Cup of Islander base (no toppings)

Banana Cake

$14.00

House vanilla banana blend base topped with banana, strawberry, house chocolate sauce, and coconut flakes

Banana Cake (mini)

$6.00

Cup of Banana Cake base (no toppings)

Custom Superfood Bowl

$10.00

Creat your own!

Chia Parfait

$12.00

House chia pudding base topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry, house granola (nuts), agave, and hemp hearts

Chia Parfait (mini)

$5.00

Cup of chia pudding (no toppings)

Nutty Oat

$12.00

House overnight oat base topped with banana, house granola, cacao nib, peanut butter sauce, and cinnamon

Nutty Oat (mini)

$5.00

Cup of overnight oats (no toppings)

Kid's Combo (12 & under)

Kid's Combo Options

$9.99

Choose two options

Sides

Crispy Hash Browns

$3.50

Street Corn (v)

$4.00+Out of stock

Salads

Chik'n Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

Our house Caesar salad dressing with romaine, Chik’n, crunchy chickpeas, and black pepper. (Sweet Earth Chik’n contains soy)

Superfood Smoothies

Green Detox

Coconut milk, banana, spinach, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, ginger, hemp seeds, dates, avocado, organic coconut oil. *5% of sales go towards an annual scholarship for a Londonderry Athlete!

Pumpkin Pie

Almond milk, banana, pumpkin, house granola, almond butter, maple, vanilla, pumpkin pie spices.

Funky Monkey

Almond milk, banana, peanut butter, cacao nib, hemp heart, date

Fastlane

Oat milk, banana, freshly brewed Hometown espresso (double shot), cacao nib, almond butter, vanilla

Power PB&J

Almond milk, all-natural peanut butter, blueberry, strawberry, vanilla plant-based protein

Tropical Greens

Green tea, banana, pineapple, mango, kale, agave

Blueberry Pancake

Oat milk, blueberry, banana, cashew, oat, maple, vanilla

Youthful Berry

Pure coconut water, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry

StrawNana

Almond milk, strawberry, banana, agave

Blue Magic

Coconut milk, banana, pure organic coconut oil, hemp heart, vanilla, blue spirulina

Orange Crush

Coconut milk, orange, banana, vanilla

Pressed Juices and Shots

Clean Green

$8.95+

Apple, cucumber, celery, spinach, kale, lemon, ginger

Revitalize

$8.95+

Apple, carrot, orange, ginger, turmeric, black pepper, cayenne (optional)

Sunbeam

$8.95+

Orange, pineapple, mango

Unbeetable

$8.95+

Beet, apple, orange, carrot, ginger

Deep Green

$8.95+

Cucumber, celery, spinach, kale, wheatgrass, parsley, ginger

Russell Hustle

$7.99+Out of stock

Watermelon, strawberry, mint, lime

Hydrate

$7.99+

Pure coconut water, cucumber, pineapple, lemon, aloe vera

Mother Earth

$7.99+

Beet, carrot, celery, spinach, kale

Voodoo Lemonade

$5.95+

Purified water, lemon, agave, cayenne, activated charcoal

Cool Blue

$7.99+

Apple, lemon, and blue spirulina

Wellness Shot

$3.50

Ginger, lemon, agave, cayenne

Wheatgrass Shot

$4.95

Wheatgrass

Metabolism Shot

$3.50

Apple cider vinegar, apple, maple, cinnamon

Recover Shot

$3.50

Pure coconut water, turmeric, lemon, black pepper

12 oz Orange Juice

$5.00

Freshly pressed OJ

12 oz Apple Juice

$5.00

Freshly pressed apple

12 oz Celery Juice

$5.00

Freshly pressed celery

Coffee & Tea

Affogato

Affogato

$9.99

A large scoop of coconut ice cream topped with Hometown espresso.

Apple Crisp Macchiatto

Apple Crisp Macchiatto

$4.50+

Oat milk, Hometown espresso, house apple spice syrup, house coconut whipped cream, and cinnamon.

Pumpkin Head Chai Latte

Pumpkin Head Chai Latte

$3.99+

House brewed Chai, oat milk, house pumpkin sauce, house Tahitian vanilla, topped with house pumpkin cold foam.

Medium Roast

Decaf

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

The "Hometown"

The "Hometown"

Cold brew flavored with house Tahitian Vanilla and topped with Tahitian Vanilla cold foam

Latte

Latte

Espresso drink with milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot espresso drink with milk and foam

Americano

Americano

Espresso and water

Red Eye

Red Eye

Espresso and medium roast coffee

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha, agave, and milk (can be made unsweetened)

Golden Milk Latte

Coconut, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, milk

House Brewed Chai Latte

House chai and milk

Whole Brew

$5.00+

Matcha Razz Latte

$4.00+Out of stock

Matcha latte with our house raspberry syrup made from fresh raspberries served with your choice of milk, hot or iced.

Bottled

Water Bottle

$1.00

Summer Drink Specials

Lemonade

$3.50+Out of stock

Refresher

$4.00+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Not fast food... Fresh food fast!

4 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry, NH 03053

