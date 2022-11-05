Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar 4 Orchard View Drive

- Home
4 Orchard View Drive
Londonderry, NH 03053
Big T's Chili!
The Chili Supreme!
Our house chili served over a base of brown rice and topped with Beyond Burger, Violife coconut cheddar, fresh guacamole, and house cashew sour cream (v). Drizzled in our house Chipotle Aioli and topped with fresh scallion. (all GF and V) CONTAINS CASHEWS!
Custom Chili Bowl!
Use our house chili to create the bowl of your wildest dreams!
Just the Chili!
Breakfast Scrambles
Sunshine
Three eggs, onion, red pepper, fresh guacamole, house chipotle aioli, scallions, S&P
Southwest
Three eggs, onion, red pepper, corn, black bean, house chipotle aioli, cilantro, S&P
West Coast
Three eggs, onion, broccoli, spinach, tomato, sliced avocado, house pesto, balsamic reduction, S&P
Steak Bomb
Two eggs, onion, red pepper, shiitake mushroom, tomato, Beyond Burger™, Violife™ coconut cheddar, S&P
Harvest
Two eggs, onion, shiitake mushroom, sweet potato, kale, Beyond Sausage™, Violife™ coconut cheddar, balsamic reduction, maple, S&P
Gameday
Two eggs, onion, red pepper, sweet potato, Beyond Sausage™, Violife™ coconut cheddar, house buffalo sauce, house ranch, scallions, S&P
Lil' Scramble
Just three scrambled eggs – or a great way to start your own custom scramble!
The Bennediction Breakfast Bowl
Our take on eggs benedict – Your choice of sausage (Beyond Sausage, House Chipotle Cheddar, or House Maple Brown Sugar), two sunny-side up eggs (or tofu scramble), topped with our house cashew-based hollandaise, house chipotle aioli, and sliced avocado. Served over our crispy, hand-shredded hash browns.
Grain Bowls Around The World
The Nutfield
Brown rice, broccoli, carrot, kale, sweet potato, shiitake mushroom, onion, raw corn, Beyond Burger, house Pumpkin Aioli, dried cranberries, crushed walnuts, S&P.
El Fuego
Brown rice, chopped romaine, raw corn, black bean, fresh guacamole, house pico de gallo, house creamy avocado cilantro sauce, house chipotle aioli, pumpkin seeds, lime wedge, S&P
Thai Dye
Brown rice, steamed veggies (broccoli, shredded carrot, snow pea), crispy seasoned tofu, fried egg, house Thai chili peanut sauce, scallions, crushed peanuts
Curry Fury
House cauliflower rice, steamed veggies (red pepper, shredded carrot, snow pea, spinach), house spicy coconut curry sauce, house crispy seasoned tofu, crushed cashews
Wardy Burger
A cheesburger inspired grain bowl! - Brown rice, chopped romaine, Beyond Burger™, Violife™ coconut cheddar, onion, tomato, dill pickle, house chipotle aioli, S&P
The General
Our classic crispy tofu cooked with our house General Tso’s sauce, snow pea, broccoli, carrot, and onion. Served over your choice of grain and topped with sesame seeds and scallions and an orange slice.
Mount Olympus
Quinoa, bed of spinach, cucumber, tomato, chickpea, house hummus, balsamic reduction, crushed cashew, S&P
The Shep
Beyond Burger™ cooked with onion, corn, chickpeas, and house tofu scramble. Served over crispy hash browns and topped with house chipotle aioli, maple, and S&P
Nature's Bounty
Quinoa, steamed veggies (broccoli, shredded carrot, sweet potato, kale), chickpeas, house Zesty Garlic sauce, pumpkin seeds, cranberries, S&P
Passion
Brown rice, steamed veggies (broccoli, shredded carrot, shredded beet, shiitake mushroom, kale), house Ginga’ Ninja sauce, sliced avocado, crushed cashews, nutritional yeast, S&P
Custom Grain Bowl
Creat your own!
Grilled Wraps
Italian Stallion
Beyond Meat sausage, sauteed pepper and onion, crispy hash brown, and Dijon mustard in a grilled wrap. (v)
Taqueria
House guacamole, house pico de gallo, raw corn, black bean, house chipotle aioli, nutritional yeast, S&P
Eggie
Two eggs, house vegan cream cheese, house guacamole, house pico de gallo
Chick Salad
House chickpea chicken salad with chopped romaine, tomato, cranberries, and crushed walnuts
Spicy Tuna Melt
House chickpea tuna salad, Violife™ coconut cheddar, chopped romaine, tomato, nori, house chipotle aioli
Buff Chick
House chickpea chicken salad, Violife™ coconut cheddar, house buffalo sauce, house ranch, tomato, chopped romaine, shredded carrot, and dill pickle
The Hercules Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs, Beyond Burger™, Violife™ coconut cheddar, raw corn, black bean, brown rice, house pico de gallo, house guacamole, house chipotle aioli, S&P
PB&J Toastilla
All-natural peanut butter and jelly - a crave-worthy classic!
Apple Crisp Toastilla
All-natural almond butter, diced fresh apple, maple, cinnamon
Banana Nut Toastilla
All-natural peanut butter, sliced banana, shredded coconut, agave
Egg N' Cheese Toastilla
Two eggs scrambled with Violife™ coconut cheddar, S&P
Toast
Classic Avocado
A generous spread of our house guacamole, pumpkin seeds, extra virgin olive oil, pink Himalayan sea salt, crushed black pepper
Supreme Avocado
House guacamole, fried egg, house chipotle aioli, scallions, pink Himalayan sea salt, crushed black pepper
Roma
House hummus, sliced cucumber and tomato, house pesto and balsamic reduction, and S&P.
Superfood Smoothie Bowls
The Sunnycrest
We blend frozen local apples, banana, oat milk, agave, and cinnamon to make and “ice cream-like” base for this bowl and top it with house granola (contains nuts), caramelized local apples, agave, and cinnamon.
OG Acai
Organic acai blended with blueberry, banana, and almond milk - topped with sliced banana, strawberry, blueberry, house granola (nuts), and agave
OG Acai (mini)
Cup of acai base (no toppings)
Pink Dragon
House pitaya blend topped with banana, coconut flakes, house granola (nuts), fresh pineapple, agave, and chia seeds
Pink Dragon (mini)
Cup of Pink Dragon base (no toppings)
The Oasis
Mango base topped with kiwi, raspberries, blueberries, coconut flakes, and chia seeds.
The Oasis (mini)
Cup of mango base (no toppings)
Islander
House blue coconut blend base topped with coconut flakes, blueberry, crushed cashew, and mango
Islander (mini)
Cup of Islander base (no toppings)
Banana Cake
House vanilla banana blend base topped with banana, strawberry, house chocolate sauce, and coconut flakes
Banana Cake (mini)
Cup of Banana Cake base (no toppings)
Custom Superfood Bowl
Creat your own!
Chia Parfait
House chia pudding base topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry, house granola (nuts), agave, and hemp hearts
Chia Parfait (mini)
Cup of chia pudding (no toppings)
Nutty Oat
House overnight oat base topped with banana, house granola, cacao nib, peanut butter sauce, and cinnamon
Nutty Oat (mini)
Cup of overnight oats (no toppings)
Kid's Combo (12 & under)
Salads
Superfood Smoothies
Green Detox
Coconut milk, banana, spinach, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, ginger, hemp seeds, dates, avocado, organic coconut oil. *5% of sales go towards an annual scholarship for a Londonderry Athlete!
Pumpkin Pie
Almond milk, banana, pumpkin, house granola, almond butter, maple, vanilla, pumpkin pie spices.
Funky Monkey
Almond milk, banana, peanut butter, cacao nib, hemp heart, date
Fastlane
Oat milk, banana, freshly brewed Hometown espresso (double shot), cacao nib, almond butter, vanilla
Power PB&J
Almond milk, all-natural peanut butter, blueberry, strawberry, vanilla plant-based protein
Tropical Greens
Green tea, banana, pineapple, mango, kale, agave
Blueberry Pancake
Oat milk, blueberry, banana, cashew, oat, maple, vanilla
Youthful Berry
Pure coconut water, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry
StrawNana
Almond milk, strawberry, banana, agave
Blue Magic
Coconut milk, banana, pure organic coconut oil, hemp heart, vanilla, blue spirulina
Orange Crush
Coconut milk, orange, banana, vanilla
Pressed Juices and Shots
Clean Green
Apple, cucumber, celery, spinach, kale, lemon, ginger
Revitalize
Apple, carrot, orange, ginger, turmeric, black pepper, cayenne (optional)
Sunbeam
Orange, pineapple, mango
Unbeetable
Beet, apple, orange, carrot, ginger
Deep Green
Cucumber, celery, spinach, kale, wheatgrass, parsley, ginger
Russell Hustle
Watermelon, strawberry, mint, lime
Hydrate
Pure coconut water, cucumber, pineapple, lemon, aloe vera
Mother Earth
Beet, carrot, celery, spinach, kale
Voodoo Lemonade
Purified water, lemon, agave, cayenne, activated charcoal
Cool Blue
Apple, lemon, and blue spirulina
Wellness Shot
Ginger, lemon, agave, cayenne
Wheatgrass Shot
Wheatgrass
Metabolism Shot
Apple cider vinegar, apple, maple, cinnamon
Recover Shot
Pure coconut water, turmeric, lemon, black pepper
12 oz Orange Juice
Freshly pressed OJ
12 oz Apple Juice
Freshly pressed apple
12 oz Celery Juice
Freshly pressed celery
Coffee & Tea
Affogato
A large scoop of coconut ice cream topped with Hometown espresso.
Apple Crisp Macchiatto
Oat milk, Hometown espresso, house apple spice syrup, house coconut whipped cream, and cinnamon.
Pumpkin Head Chai Latte
House brewed Chai, oat milk, house pumpkin sauce, house Tahitian vanilla, topped with house pumpkin cold foam.
Medium Roast
Decaf
Cold Brew
Nitro Cold Brew
The "Hometown"
Cold brew flavored with house Tahitian Vanilla and topped with Tahitian Vanilla cold foam
Latte
Espresso drink with milk
Cappuccino
Hot espresso drink with milk and foam
Americano
Espresso and water
Red Eye
Espresso and medium roast coffee
Espresso Shot
Tea
Matcha Latte
Matcha, agave, and milk (can be made unsweetened)
Golden Milk Latte
Coconut, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, milk
House Brewed Chai Latte
House chai and milk
Whole Brew
Matcha Razz Latte
Matcha latte with our house raspberry syrup made from fresh raspberries served with your choice of milk, hot or iced.
Bottled
Summer Drink Specials
4 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry, NH 03053