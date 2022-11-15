Main picView gallery

Troy's Popup Events 2710B Washington blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2710B Washington blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pasta

Pasta

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2710B Washington blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Troy's Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2710B Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N
orange starNo Reviews
3100 10th St N Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Texas Jack's Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
2761 Washington Blvd. Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Food - Ballston
orange starNo Reviews
4201 Wilson BLVD Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
All About Burger - Arlington
orange star4.3 • 1,006
3325 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Uncommon Luncheonette - 1028 North Garfield Street
orange starNo Reviews
1028 North Garfield Street Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mala Tang
orange star4.5 • 11,684
3434 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 7,793
4251 Campbell Ave Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurantnext
Shuck Shack
orange star4.6 • 7,719
1100 S Hayes St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston